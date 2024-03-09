Arsenal v Brentford: Goals can get Gunners to top spot

Gunners games full of goals

Momentum is everything at this time of the season, and Arsenal can maintain theres and hit the top of the table with a win over Brentford on Saturday night.

The Gunners are 7/24.50 to win the Premier League title but with injury-hit Liverpool facing Man City on Sunday, Mikel Arteta's side can steal a march on them if they win as expected.

Winning all seven Premier League games in 2024 and scoring 31 goals is something no other top flight side has even managed - and the last three teams to start a calendar year with seven straight wins all won the title that season.

Arsenal have just been blitzing teams of late, and you can get 11/112.00 on a Brentford victory here due to that and the fact the Bees have just one win in seven and haven't won aaway at Arsenal since 1938!

English Premier League - Both Teams to Score Powered by Thomas Frank's side have played well in spells during games, but have thrown away a league-high 28 points from winning positions which now sees them looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation spots.

It's been a tough run of late, facing Man City twice, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea in their last seven league fixtures, but they've scored in six of those and largely held their own.

Both teams to score is 9/10 which has landed in 9 of 11 for Brentford, and despite Arsenal's obvious defensive excellence they've kept just one clean sheet in five at the Emirates.

Over 2.5 goals is 4/91.44 as you'd expect but over 3.5 goals is definitely in play at at 6/52.20 as that's come off in Arsenal's last five and eight of 10 Brentford league games.

The Bees are always a threat though and will keep going regardless so I think they can get a goal - even in a likely losing cause.

Back Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 8/52.60 Bet here

Back Bet Builder stats treble

The threats for Arsenal are obvious - Bukayo Saka being the main one as only three players have been directly involved in more Premier League goals than his 21 (G13 A8).

Saka is 13/102.30 anytime scorer, but I like backing the England forward to get fouled 3+ times at 11/102.11 - which has happened 11 times this season.

Kai Havertz is 4/51.80 for a goal or assist - but he's managed to do both in his last two games and if he makes it three in a row he'll be the first Arsenal player to do that since Cesc Fabregas in 2007.

The German is Arsenal's stand-out in the fouls charts though, with 55 in all competitions, and the way Arsenal like to start fast he should be able to convert the 8/131.61 for Havertz 2+ fouls here.

Yoane Wissa is a man in form after scoring in his last two games. He's also scored six of his last eight goals in London derbies - but never scored against Arsenal.

So he may not make it a hat-trick of goals, but the 7/52.40 on Wissa for 1+ shot on target is an attractive price for our Bet Builder.