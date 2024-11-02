Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews and free bets
Get our experts' best bets for Saturday's football from the Premier League, the EFL, top Europea leagues and listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor podcast for more insight...
-
Arsenal backed to beat Newcastle to nil at 13/53.60
-
Eagles Bet Builder for Premier League tea-time game
-
Bets for Championship, European Leagues plus FA Cup acca at 32/133.00
-
-
Listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor podcast!
Newcastle v Arsenal SuperBoost
You can now back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls against Newcastle at 1/12.00 - boosted up from 1/51.20!
Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.
Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.
In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.
Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!
Premier League tips and predictions
15:00 - Newcastle v Arsenal: Gunners to win to nil at 13/5
Lewis Jones: "When you fancy Arsenal to win on the road, adding a clean sheet into the mix is a profitable betting strategy. This is another great opportunity to back the win to nil at 13/53.60 - a price which is gigantic really for a team that have won to nil on the road on nine of their last 16 matches - that's a 56 per cent strike rate.
"Also, this is historically a fixture where a win to nil is a runner as nine of the last 12 meetings in all competitions have been won by a side without conceding. And that has led to an interesting quirk of 11 of the last 12 copping for punters that are backing 'no' in the both teams to score market.
"That is actually priced up as the outsider of the two options in that market here at 23/202.15 which doesn't really make sense as the goal expectancy is low for a Premier League game with the under 2.5 line trading at odds-on at 10/111.91. I wouldn't people off having a swing at the 'no' option as a single but being a greedy guts, I'm more than happy to take a chance at the bigger price of Arsenal to win to nil as the main bet."
15:00 - Southampton v Everton: Back 7/2 assist bet
Alex Boyes: "Southampton conceded the third most shots from set-pieces, but those 40 shots have accumulated the highest xG against figure of all sides. Only Arsenal have conceded a higher portion of their goals from set-pieces. Dwight McNeil, meanwhile, created 25 chances this season, the next best for Everton is Jack Harrison on nine."
15:00 - Nottm Forest v West Ham: Back under 1.5 goals
Stephen Tudor: "The Hammers will be buoyant after beating Manchester United last weekend but in truth they still looked disjointed. Some components work well, others not so much and presently the latter is more concerning than the former is encouraging.
"They did, however, look much improved after Julen Lopetegui made a triple change at the break against United and from this we can expect Todibo, Soucek and Crysencio Summerville to all start, the winger a particularly intriguing proposition.
"It's on the other flank though where we should focus, with Wan-Bissaka too adventurous in his forays forward, leaving acres for Callum Hudson-Odoi to exploit. The former Chelsea star was superb last week, tormenting Leicester with six completed dribbles.
"Up front for Forest, Chris Wood has converted 63.6% of his team's league goals and has scored seven times previously at West Ham's expense and ordinarily he would be backed to do so again. But more so we must factor in the low-scoring nature of Forest's games this season. Only two matches have produced more than two goals, neither of them at the City Ground."
15:00 - Bournemouth v Man City: Back the champs
Mark Stinchcombe: "Against last season's top six, Bournemouth record reads P15 W0 D3 L12 with their three draws coming outside of the big three against Aston Villa (x2) and Chelsea. Against Manchester City last season they lost 7-1 on aggregate.
"Despite losing Rodri, Man City still occupy top of the league with seven wins and two draws. They've won 16 of their last 18 matches.
"Pep Guardiola says City only have 13 outfield players available but Kevin de Bruyne missed five months of last season for the Champions, Doku and Grealish have both played similar minutes to the Belgian and Rico Lewis has deputised well for Kyle Walker. City were 1.46 here last season so look a bet at the prices with their starting XI more than capable of winning."
17:30 - Wolves v Crystal Palace: Back Eagles Bet Builder
Kevin Hatchard: "Crystal Palace were pretty awful in their recent 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, but since then they have pulled off two fine wins against top-half teams, so they should be full of confidence here. The potential loss of Eze to injury is a blow, but against the Premier League's worst defence, the Eagles should still make chances.
"I'll back Palace/Draw Double Chance and Jean-Philippe Mateta to have a shot on target at a combined price of evens on the Sportsbook. Mateta made a really slow start to the season (there was a suggestion he was a bit jaded after a long campaign and an Olympic Games with France), but he has hit the target in each of his last two top-flight games, and he scored the winner against Spurs."
EFL and FA Cup tips and predictions
12:30 Championship - Stoke City v Derby County: Cash-in with Cashin at 10/1
Ryan Deeney: "Paul Warne has managed a total of 70 away matches in the Championship across spells with Rotherham United and Derby County. He has won 7.
"His Derby side are yet to win on the road but have drawn their last two against Millwall and Oxford United, which suggests they may be on the right path. And we shouldn't be unkind given the four losses have come against sides currently in the top seven.
"It provides reason to believe Warne could pick up a rare result on the road. His Rams side currently sit 12th in the table and are unbeaten against teams currently placed 9th or lower in the league table.
"While Derby aren't the most creative outfit in the division, they are finding ways to score goals, only failing to score away at Sunderland and Sheffield United. Given Stoke's issues at both ends of the field, they have a real opportunity to break their duck on the road."
15:00 Championship - Cardiff v Norwich: Back over 2.5 goals
Jack Critchley: "Norwich were involved in a hectic contest on Sunday afternoon as they drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough. The game had a little bit of everything including a George Long penalty save, a sending off and 14 efforts on target. Since his appointment in the summer, Johannes Hoff Thorup has made the Canaries one of the most entertaining teams in the division. With just a single clean sheet in their last eight matches and 16 goals across their last four, they are highly unlikely to be involved in a low-scoring contest on Saturday afternoon.
"Cardiff's interim boss Omer Riza has lifted his side's performance levels since replacing Erol Bulut. According to goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, the players are behind the caretaker boss and the fans are enjoying a far more entertaining brand of football. Although they weren't particularly inspiring at the Hawthorns, at home, they've been far more attack-minded, with the hosts having taken 53 shots across their last two matches here. That style of play is unlikely to change ahead of this one."
15:00 FA Cup - Tranmere v Oldham: Back Non-League 'cupset' treble at 32/1
Ryan Deeney: "Old foes Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic face off in something of a homecoming for a number of ex-Rovers promotion winners, including Jake Caprice, Manny Monthe, James Norwood and manager Micky Mellon.
"The Scotsman is hoping for similar success in Greater Manchester and has done his bit in creating stability and consistency on and off the field. His team have lost two of their opening 18 matches in all competitions, winning eight of their last ten.
"Nigel Adkins will be in the opposition dugout and though he's generally a popular and positive individual, he's finding life tough this season. Tranmere have scored just eight league goals and netted just five times in seven home matches across all competitions, three of those in a first round EFL Cup tie against fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley.
"A low scoring affair is likely and I wouldn't put anybody off backing under 2.5 goals or Oldham on a Draw No Bet. However, I'm confident the visitors will do the business here and give further reason for fans to truly believe their club is back on the up."
European Football tips and predictions
14:30 Bundesliga - Frankfurt v Bochum: Eagles to soar
Kevin Hatchard: "These are testing times for Bochum. They escaped the drop last term by the narrowest of margins, winning the relegation playoff against Fortuna Düsseldorf by virtue of a penalty shoot-out. The Ruhr club paid the price for hastily ditching coach Thomas Letsch a few weeks before the end of the season, and the ramifications of that decision are still being felt.
"Not only is the club looking for a new coach (Peter Zeidler was sacked recently after failing to win a single league game), but they are seeking a new sporting director. A raft of free transfers have failed to impress so far, and the squad was weakened by the summer departures of midfield duo Patrick Osterhage and Kevin Stöger.
"Last weekend's 5-0 thrashing by Bayern was hardly a surprise, and now Bochum face an Eintracht Frankfurt side that has genuine momentum. Omar Marmoush is the league's joint-top scorer with nine goals, and the Egyptian scored the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 DFB Pokal success against Borussia Mönchengladbach. That win was all the more remarkable when you consider that SGE defender Arthur Theate was sent off after just 15 minutes.
"Frankfurt are unbeaten at home this season, they have held both RB Leipzig and Bayern to draws, and they should be way too strong for Bochum here. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Marmoush to score and Eintracht -1 on the Handicap, which gives us a combined price of 8/5."
16:00 Ligue 1 - PSG v Lens: Back hosts in 4/1 acca
Andy Robson: "Luis Enrique's PSG have failed to impress in the Champions League this season, however, they are still maintaining high standards domestically and the unbeaten Parisians occupy top spot in Ligue 1 having won seven of their first nine tests while scoring a searing 28 goals along the way.
"Their performances in the capital have been particularly eye-catching and a run of four straight wins there was accompanied by a 16-goal haul, while a cosy 3-0 triumph on the road over ten-man title rivals Marseille last time out has allowed PSG to tighten their grip at the summit.
"Lens have been averaging a steady 1.55 points per game since August, however, their bright start has already burned out, and having won only once in seven attempts in Ligue 1, they look ill-equipped to blot star-studded PSG's copybook.
"PSG completed a comfortable league double over Lens last term, while the visitors haven't won a fixture in Paris since 2006. Goals have been in short supply for Lens of late and having failed to register in three of their last six games, they are easy to oppose here."
Now read more weekend Premier League tips here!
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
