FA Cup Tips: Back the Non-League 'cupset' treble at 32/1

Oldham should get better of northern clash

Sixth Tier outfit Worth-y of backing

Garrard is back and ready for more FA Cup success

Newcastle v Arsenal SuperBoost

You can now back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls against Newcastle at 1/12.00 - boosted up from 1/51.20!

Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.

Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.

In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.

English Premier League - Top 3 Fouls Won

Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!

Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic

Old foes Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic face off in something of a homecoming for a number of ex-Rovers promotion winners, including Jake Caprice, Manny Monthe, James Norwood and manager Micky Mellon.

The Scotsman is hoping for similar success in Greater Manchester and has done his bit in creating stability and consistency on and off the field. His team have lost two of their opening 18 matches in all competitions, winning eight of their last ten.

Nigel Adkins will be in the opposition dugout and though he's generally a popular and positive individual, he's finding life tough this season. Tranmere have scored just eight league goals and netted just five times in seven home matches across all competitions, three of those in a first round EFL Cup tie against fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley.

A low scoring affair is likely and I wouldn't put anybody off backing under 2.5 goals or Oldham on a Draw No Bet. However, I'm confident the visitors will do the business here and give further reason for fans to truly believe their club is back on the up.

Recommended Bet Back Oldham Athletic to win SBK 9/5

Worthing vs Morecambe

Worthing FC are looking to continue their remarkable rise under a remarkable owner by matching their best ever FA Cup performance, reachind round two for the first time in over 40 years.

The West Sussex club are competing towards the top of the National League South, tier six, and sit in a play-off position as they look to go one better than last season's play-off final loss. They come into this clash having won ten of their last 14 and won five of their seven home matches.

Opponents Morecambe may be two divisions higher but confidence on and off the pitch is lacking. The ongoing ownership issues have created concern around the club's future and not even Derek Adams has been able to turn things around - they have won one match all season and lost four of their last five.

It's a long way from northern Lancashire to West Sussex and the 3G pitch will also be an advantage to the hosts, whose open, expansive style could help them hurt their loftier but down on their luck opposition.

Recommended Bet Back Worthing to win SBK 23/10

Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient

Two clubs that showcase how quickly football can move. Six years ago, Boreham Wood finished nine places above Leyton Orient in the National League. Now, three divisions separate the clubs.

Luke Garrard is back in the dugout at Meadow Park and will hope to continue his impressive record in the FA Cup, reaching the Third Round in three of his last four seasons, including a run to the fifth round in 2021/22.

Orient are finding life tough in League One, losing eight of their 13 league matches including six of nine on the road. They have only scored more than one goal in a match away from home once this season. Richie Wellens' FA Cup record isn't strong either, winning just three of ten ties.

Another curious statistic is that Orient's three wins on the road have come when they have had less of the ball. It suggests this is a game that could play into the hands of Garrard and his defence-first approach. He will hope to make it a low margin affair and it gives them a chance.

Recommended Bet Back Boreham Wood Double Chance SBK 5/2