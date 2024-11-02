FA Cup Tips: Back the Non-League 'cupset' treble at 32/1
It's FA Cup First Round weekend and non-league expert Ryan Deeney is here to tip up three clubs ready to slay EFL opposition.
-
Oldham should get better of northern clash
-
Sixth Tier outfit Worth-y of backing
-
Garrard is back and ready for more FA Cup success
-
Newcastle v Arsenal SuperBoost
You can now back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls against Newcastle at 1/12.00 - boosted up from 1/51.20!
Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.
Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.
In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.
English Premier League - Top 3 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Dan Ballard
|Sunderland
|1
|4
|4
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|4
|4
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|1
|4
|4
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|1
|3
|3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|1
|3
|3
|Anthony Elanga
|Newcastle
|1
|3
|3.5
|Jaidon Anthony
|Burnley
|1
|3
|3.2
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Burnley
|1
|3
|4.3
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|1
|3
|3
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|1
|3
|3
|Nico González
|Man City
|1
|3
|3
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|1
|3
|3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Man Utd
|1
|3
|3
|Matheus Cunha
|Man Utd
|1
|3
|3
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|1
|2
|2.4
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|2
|2
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|1
|2
|2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|1
|2
|2
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|2.2
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|2
|Granit Xhaka
|Sunderland
|1
|2
|2
|Eliezer Mayenda
|Sunderland
|1
|2
|2.4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|1
|2
|2
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|1
|2
|2
|Mohammed Kudus
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2.1
|Kyle Walker
|Burnley
|1
|2
|2
|Lyle Foster
|Burnley
|1
|2
|2.4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|1
|2
|2
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|1
|2
|2.6
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|1
|2
|2.6
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|1
|2
|2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|1
|2
|2
|Josh King
|Fulham
|1
|2
|2.3
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|1
|2
|2.5
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|2
|2.7
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Man City
|1
|2
|2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|1
|2
|7.2
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|2
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|2
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|2.6
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|1
|2
|2.1
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|2.8
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|1
|2
|5
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|2
|Viktor Gyökeres
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|3
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|5.8
|Ao Tanaka
|Leeds
|1
|2
|2
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Everton
|1
|2
|2
|Milos Kerkez
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.5
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.5
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.3
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1.1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|1
|Bafodé Diakité
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|1.4
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|6.9
|Reinildo Mandava
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1
|Trai Hume
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|1
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1.1
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|1
|1
|1
|Callum Wilson
|West Ham
|1
|1
|4.5
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|4.7
|Maxime Estève
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1
|Josh Laurent
|Burnley
|1
|1
|1.4
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Burnley
|1
|1
|3.2
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4.1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4.1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|1
|1
|1.4
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|1
|1
|3.6
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1
|André
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1.3
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|1
|1
|1.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|1
|1
|1.4
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|1
|1
|1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|1
|3.6
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|João Pedro
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1.2
|Andrey Santos
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|7.5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1.1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|4.3
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Ndoye
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|1.1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|8.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|1
|1.3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|1
|1
|2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|1
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|1.5
|Noni Madueke
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|2.9
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|4.5
|Joe Rodon
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1
|Ethan Ampadu
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1.2
|Anton Stach
|Leeds
|1
|1
|1
|Brenden Aaronson
|Leeds
|1
|1
|3.8
|Lukas Nmecha
|Leeds
|1
|1
|6.9
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Charly Alcaraz
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Everton
|1
|1
|4.5
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Hugo Ekitiké
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Djordje Petrovic
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Adrien Truffert
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Marco Bizot
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Robin Roefs
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Jenson Seelt
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Noah Sadiki
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Habib Diarra
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Chemsdine Talbi
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Omar Alderete
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson Isidor
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Enzo Le Fée
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|João Palhinha
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Hjalmar Ekdal
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Quilindschy Hartman
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Oliver Sonne
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Bruun Larsen
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Zian Flemming
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Loum Tchaouna
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|David Møller Wolfe
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Jhon Arias
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Hugo Bueno
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Fer López
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|James Trafford
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Rayan Cherki
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Jamie Gittens
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Estêvão
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Liam Delap
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Jesus
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Antoni Milambo
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Henderson
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Benjamin Sesko
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Martín Zubimendi
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Perri
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Pascal Struijk
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jayden Bogle
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel James
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Joël Piroe
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Ilia Gruev
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarães and Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!
Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic
Old foes Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic face off in something of a homecoming for a number of ex-Rovers promotion winners, including Jake Caprice, Manny Monthe, James Norwood and manager Micky Mellon.
The Scotsman is hoping for similar success in Greater Manchester and has done his bit in creating stability and consistency on and off the field. His team have lost two of their opening 18 matches in all competitions, winning eight of their last ten.
Nigel Adkins will be in the opposition dugout and though he's generally a popular and positive individual, he's finding life tough this season. Tranmere have scored just eight league goals and netted just five times in seven home matches across all competitions, three of those in a first round EFL Cup tie against fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley.
A low scoring affair is likely and I wouldn't put anybody off backing under 2.5 goals or Oldham on a Draw No Bet. However, I'm confident the visitors will do the business here and give further reason for fans to truly believe their club is back on the up.
Worthing vs Morecambe
Worthing FC are looking to continue their remarkable rise under a remarkable owner by matching their best ever FA Cup performance, reachind round two for the first time in over 40 years.
The West Sussex club are competing towards the top of the National League South, tier six, and sit in a play-off position as they look to go one better than last season's play-off final loss. They come into this clash having won ten of their last 14 and won five of their seven home matches.
Opponents Morecambe may be two divisions higher but confidence on and off the pitch is lacking. The ongoing ownership issues have created concern around the club's future and not even Derek Adams has been able to turn things around - they have won one match all season and lost four of their last five.
It's a long way from northern Lancashire to West Sussex and the 3G pitch will also be an advantage to the hosts, whose open, expansive style could help them hurt their loftier but down on their luck opposition.
Boreham Wood vs Leyton Orient
Two clubs that showcase how quickly football can move. Six years ago, Boreham Wood finished nine places above Leyton Orient in the National League. Now, three divisions separate the clubs.
Luke Garrard is back in the dugout at Meadow Park and will hope to continue his impressive record in the FA Cup, reaching the Third Round in three of his last four seasons, including a run to the fifth round in 2021/22.
Orient are finding life tough in League One, losing eight of their 13 league matches including six of nine on the road. They have only scored more than one goal in a match away from home once this season. Richie Wellens' FA Cup record isn't strong either, winning just three of ten ties.
Another curious statistic is that Orient's three wins on the road have come when they have had less of the ball. It suggests this is a game that could play into the hands of Garrard and his defence-first approach. He will hope to make it a low margin affair and it gives them a chance.
Now read more of today's best tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
