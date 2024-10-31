Championship Best Bets: Seven tips from the second tier for Saturday afternoon

Cardiff's interim boss Omer Riza has lifted his side's performance levels since replacing Erol Bulut. According to goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, the players are behind the caretaker boss and the fans are enjoying a far more entertaining brand of football. Although they weren't particularly inspiring at the Hawthorns, at home, they've been far more attack-minded, with the hosts having taken 53 shots across their last two matches here. That style of play is unlikely to change ahead of this one.

Norwich were involved in a hectic contest on Sunday afternoon as they drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough. The game had a little bit of everything including a George Long penalty save, a sending off and 14 efforts on target. Since his appointment in the summer, Johannes Hoff Thorup has made the Canaries one of the most entertaining teams in the division. With just a single clean sheet in their last eight matches and 16 goals across their last four, they are highly unlikely to be involved in a low-scoring contest on Saturday afternoon.

QPR vs Sunderland

BTTS in West London

QPR are struggling, yet they've managed to avoid defeat in each of their last two outings. Marti Cifuentes is still trying to figure out the balance of his squad and although it was a backs-against-the-wall job last weekend, they managed to take a point from a tough trip to Turf Moor. At home, the R's have been far more willing to play on the front foot and they have dominated the shot count in each of their last two games here.

Sunderland continue to lead the way in the Championship. Regis Le Bris' side have been excellent this season, although their only two defeats have both come on the road. The Black Cats are a young and fearless outfit who play attractive football and that should lead to a fairly open contest. With a capable striker in their side, the visitors are a dangerous prospect going forward and they should be able to continue their scoring streak on Saturday.

Preston vs Bristol City Plenty of goals at Deepdale Preston are fairly formidable at home this season under Paul Heckingbottom and haven't been beaten here since the opening weekend of the season. The former Sheffield United boss believes that his side should be higher up the table and was particularly upset with the way his side defended against Plymouth last weekend. Having also failed to see out a 2-0 lead at home to Norwich, PNE will need to tighten up ahead of this weekend's clash with Bristol City. The Robins have been difficult to assess this season, yet they tend to perform well on the road. They're unbeaten on the road since September 14th and have scored in each of their last three. Although they are defensively sound, they may find it difficult to keep the home side off the scoresheet this weekend. With an average away xG of 1.52, they are unlikely to draw a blank on Saturday. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 20/23

Leeds vs Plymouth Another high-scoring encounter at Elland Road Despite taking 18 shots at Ashton Gate, Leeds were nullified by Bristol City last weekend. The Whites are always likely to create chances, yet they found the Robins difficult to breach. At home, they've been far more free-scoring and have averaged two goals per game in front of their own fans. They've netted eight times across their three encounters with bottom-half sides and should find Plymouth's generous defence extremely accommodating. The Pilgrims should take some confidence into this clash having secured an unlikely point against Preston last weekend. Away from home, they've struggled to find the back of the net and they are occasionally prone to collapsing. Nevertheless, I think they want to avoid another battering on the road and should be able to keep the score down for large periods of the game. Recommended Bet Back Leeds to Win and Under 3.5 Goals SBK 6/5

Hull vs Portsmouth Points shared in Humberside Hull have won just one of their six home matches at the MKM and their fans have yet to see the best of the Tigers. They've been fairly entertaining on the road, yet matches here have averaged just 2 goals per game and they've registered just three shots on target across in their last two at this venue. Portsmouth have delivered plenty of entertainment on the road with their matches averaging 4.17 goals per game. They have yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels, although they are off the mark for the campaign having recently picked up all three points at Loftus Road. John Mousinho's side are competitive in the majority of their away games and will fancy their chances of taking a point back to Fratton Park. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 9/4

Middlesbrough vs Coventry Conway to continue his goalscoring form Middlesbrough were involved in a crazy game on Sunday afternoon and striker Tommy Conway was in the thick of the action. The Scotland international scored twice and missed a penalty which could have helped his side collect all three points. Conway has shaken off a recent niggle and says he's confident of scoring goals in the current set-up. Boro create multiple chances per game and although they've been fairly wasteful so far, they will always create opportunities. Coventry beat Luton last weekend and were good value for their 3-2 success. The Sky Blues have plenty of attacking weapons, yet they look shaky at the back. They've managed to keep just a single clean sheet so far this campaign and are unlikely to keep the hosts at arm's length here. Recommended Bet Back Tommy Conway to Score Anytime SBK 6/4