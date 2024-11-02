Premier League Saturday Tips: Back Forest to keep it tight at 3/1 and six more bets
Ste Tudor highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found as he gets this Premier League betting weekend started...
-
Back second half goals at St James' Park
-
Back goals galore at Anfield
-
Bet on Palace to compound Wolves woes
Newcastle v Arsenal SuperBoost
You can now back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls against Newcastle at 1/12.00 - boosted up from 1/51.20!
Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.
Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.
In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.
English Premier League - Top 3 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|38
|108
|3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|34
|71
|2.6
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|33
|71
|2.5
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|34
|69
|2.8
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|32
|64
|2.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|64
|3.2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|33
|62
|2.3
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|37
|60
|1.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|31
|59
|3.2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|38
|58
|1.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|37
|58
|1.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|38
|56
|1.9
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|36
|56
|1.7
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|36
|55
|1.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|36
|54
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|31
|53
|2
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|37
|52
|1.5
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|52
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|33
|52
|1.9
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|37
|51
|1.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|37
|51
|1.5
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|35
|51
|1.6
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|34
|51
|1.5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|34
|51
|1.8
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|38
|50
|1.3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|33
|50
|2.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|36
|49
|1.7
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|35
|49
|2.3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|34
|48
|1.6
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|38
|47
|1.7
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|36
|47
|1.4
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|35
|47
|2.5
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|34
|47
|1.4
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|23
|47
|3.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|38
|46
|1.6
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|37
|46
|1.3
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|37
|46
|1.3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|31
|46
|1.6
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|46
|2.1
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|38
|44
|1.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|36
|44
|1.4
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|21
|44
|2.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|36
|43
|1.8
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|35
|43
|1.5
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|38
|41
|1.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|36
|40
|1.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|35
|40
|1.4
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|34
|40
|1.3
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|38
|39
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|33
|39
|1.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|27
|39
|1.6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|25
|39
|2
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|38
|38
|1.5
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|36
|38
|1.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|32
|38
|1.4
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|25
|38
|1.8
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|37
|37
|1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|27
|36
|1.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|37
|35
|1.1
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Tottenham
|36
|35
|1.6
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|35
|35
|1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|31
|35
|2.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|35
|1.3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|26
|35
|1.8
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|35
|34
|1
|André
|Wolves
|33
|34
|1.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|28
|34
|1.7
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|28
|34
|1.6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|38
|33
|1.1
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|35
|33
|1.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|34
|33
|1.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|33
|33
|1.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|29
|33
|2
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|29
|33
|1.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|36
|32
|1.6
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|35
|32
|0.9
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|33
|32
|1.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|24
|32
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|38
|31
|0.9
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|38
|31
|0.8
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|36
|31
|1.2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|35
|31
|1.4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|35
|31
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|33
|31
|1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|33
|31
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|31
|2.9
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|34
|30
|0.9
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|26
|30
|1.7
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|29
|0.9
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|29
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|30
|29
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|29
|29
|2.5
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|37
|28
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|36
|28
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|34
|28
|1.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|34
|28
|0.9
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|32
|28
|1.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|30
|28
|1.2
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|29
|28
|1.3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|29
|28
|1.5
|Savinho
|Man City
|29
|28
|1.4
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|26
|28
|1.3
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|25
|28
|2.2
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|12
|28
|3
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|38
|27
|0.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|37
|27
|0.7
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|34
|27
|0.8
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|33
|27
|0.9
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|33
|27
|1.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|35
|26
|0.7
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|34
|26
|1.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|33
|26
|1.1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|31
|26
|1.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|30
|26
|1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|20
|26
|3.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|37
|25
|0.8
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|37
|25
|0.7
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|35
|25
|0.9
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|33
|25
|1.3
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|32
|25
|1.1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|31
|25
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|20
|25
|3.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|36
|24
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|36
|24
|0.8
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|36
|24
|0.7
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|34
|24
|0.7
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|33
|24
|1.1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|35
|23
|0.7
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|32
|23
|1.8
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|31
|23
|2.5
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|31
|23
|1
|Beto
|Everton
|30
|23
|1.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|30
|23
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|30
|23
|1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|28
|23
|1.3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|26
|23
|1.3
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|25
|23
|1.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|23
|23
|1.1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|33
|22
|1.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|32
|22
|1.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|30
|22
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|25
|22
|1.7
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|25
|22
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|35
|21
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|34
|21
|1.2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|33
|21
|0.8
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|28
|21
|1
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|25
|21
|1.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|25
|21
|0.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|21
|1.4
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|36
|20
|0.6
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|32
|20
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|31
|20
|0.7
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|30
|20
|0.7
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|27
|20
|0.9
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|26
|20
|1.1
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|20
|1.5
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|16
|20
|1.5
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|37
|19
|0.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|35
|19
|0.7
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|35
|19
|0.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|19
|0.9
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|31
|19
|1.2
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|30
|19
|0.6
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|25
|19
|2.8
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|24
|19
|1.1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|23
|19
|2.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|38
|18
|0.5
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|34
|18
|0.8
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|30
|18
|0.7
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|30
|18
|0.6
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|29
|18
|1.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|28
|18
|1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|28
|18
|0.7
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|28
|18
|1.2
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|28
|18
|0.9
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|24
|18
|1.4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|21
|18
|1.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|21
|18
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|35
|17
|0.5
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|29
|17
|1.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|17
|1.3
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|15
|17
|2.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|35
|16
|0.5
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|33
|16
|0.7
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|32
|16
|0.6
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|16
|0.6
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|26
|16
|0.9
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|25
|16
|1.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|22
|16
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|22
|16
|1.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|13
|16
|1.6
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|35
|15
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|34
|15
|0.7
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|34
|15
|0.5
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|15
|0.5
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|23
|15
|1.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|21
|15
|0.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|18
|15
|1.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|34
|14
|0.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|34
|14
|0.5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|30
|14
|1.1
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|1.1
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|19
|14
|1.7
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|38
|13
|0.3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|37
|13
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|35
|13
|0.8
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|13
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|32
|13
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|32
|13
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|31
|13
|0.6
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|31
|13
|0.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|31
|13
|0.4
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|30
|13
|0.5
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|24
|13
|1
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|21
|13
|1.2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|18
|13
|1.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|15
|13
|2.3
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|10
|13
|1.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|37
|12
|0.3
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|12
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|26
|12
|1.7
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|25
|12
|0.7
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|23
|12
|0.9
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|22
|12
|0.6
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|21
|12
|1.6
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|18
|12
|1.9
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|12
|0.8
|Charly Alcaraz
|Southampton
|16
|12
|1.4
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|34
|11
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|32
|11
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|31
|11
|0.6
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|30
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|28
|11
|0.6
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|27
|11
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|1.1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|26
|11
|0.7
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|25
|11
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|11
|0.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|19
|11
|0.9
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|14
|11
|0.9
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|38
|10
|0.3
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|38
|10
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|36
|10
|0.3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|32
|10
|0.4
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|31
|10
|0.4
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|30
|10
|0.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|10
|2.3
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|26
|10
|0.5
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|25
|10
|0.9
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|24
|10
|1.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|15
|10
|1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|14
|10
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|14
|10
|0.8
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|33
|9
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|33
|9
|0.3
|José Sá
|Wolves
|29
|9
|0.3
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|29
|9
|0.7
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|26
|9
|0.4
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|22
|9
|0.6
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|21
|9
|1.2
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|19
|9
|0.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|17
|9
|1.3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|13
|9
|0.8
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|33
|8
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|27
|8
|0.3
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|20
|8
|0.7
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|8
|2.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|17
|8
|0.6
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|13
|8
|1.2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|13
|8
|1
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|10
|8
|1.9
|Welington
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.5
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|38
|7
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|36
|7
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|36
|7
|0.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|24
|7
|0.3
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|20
|7
|2.4
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|17
|7
|0.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|16
|7
|0.8
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|12
|7
|1.6
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|1.7
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|37
|6
|0.2
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Bournemouth
|31
|6
|0.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|27
|6
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|6
|0.7
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|0.7
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|6
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|24
|6
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|24
|6
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|23
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|19
|6
|0.5
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|18
|6
|0.6
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|18
|6
|0.7
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|2.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|13
|6
|0.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|7
|6
|1.7
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|4
|6
|2.8
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|37
|5
|0.1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|33
|5
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|32
|5
|0.5
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|31
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|29
|5
|0.3
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|28
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|26
|5
|0.5
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|0.2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|20
|5
|0.3
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|James Bree
|Southampton
|17
|5
|0.4
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|17
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|14
|5
|1.5
|Nico González
|Man City
|11
|5
|0.6
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|7
|5
|4.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|38
|4
|0.1
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|32
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|30
|4
|0.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|29
|4
|0.3
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|19
|4
|0.3
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|17
|4
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|16
|4
|3.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|16
|4
|0.6
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|16
|4
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|13
|4
|0.3
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|12
|4
|2.6
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|11
|4
|0.5
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|9
|4
|0.7
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|8
|4
|0.9
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|5
|4
|1
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|2.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|37
|3
|0.1
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|3
|0.1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|23
|3
|0.3
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|22
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|3
|0.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|18
|3
|0.4
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|16
|3
|0.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|16
|3
|0.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|15
|3
|0.5
|James McAtee
|Man City
|15
|3
|0.8
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|12
|3
|0.5
|Ali Al Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.1
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|8
|3
|0.8
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|8
|3
|1.6
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|8
|3
|1.1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|38
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|36
|2
|0.1
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|34
|2
|0.1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|28
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|26
|2
|0.2
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|24
|2
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|21
|2
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|18
|2
|0.2
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|2
|0.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|14
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.2
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|13
|2
|0.7
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|2
|2
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.4
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|0.5
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.9
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Josh King
|Fulham
|8
|2
|1.4
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|8
|2
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|1.7
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|5
|2
|1.9
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Rodri
|Man City
|3
|2
|2.5
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|2
|13.8
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.1
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|18
|1
|0.3
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|18
|1
|0.3
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|16
|1
|0.1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|14
|1
|0.7
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|14
|1
|0.3
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|13
|1
|0.2
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|10
|1
|2.5
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.4
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.3
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.6
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|5
|1
|0.4
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|5
|1
|1.4
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|4
|1
|0.3
|James Milner
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0.5
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|4.1
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.7
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|3
|1
|6.4
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|26
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|26
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|23
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|14
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|10
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|8
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|8
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willy Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|6
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!
Listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor podcast!
Newcastle v Arsenal (12:30) - Defining clash
Both clubs are at a crossroads in the season, the Gunners knowing they cannot afford to cede further ground to their title rivals, the Magpies winless in five. For the first time during Eddie Howe's tenure questions are being asked of him.
Key absences at the back for the visitors brings Alexander Isak into the equation, the Swede banging in 11 goals in his last 11 at home. It's relevant too that in both meetings last season Anthony Gordon was Newcastle's best performer.
For Mikel Arteta's men Bukayo Saka is an obvious player to watch, racking up a league high 27 chances, while Declan Rice was fantastic last week against Liverpool, dictating and spreading the play. Four out of five long balls delivered illustrates this.
This potentially defining clash is not so much about individuals as timing. Eight of Arsenal's 10 goals conceded this season have come after the break while 66% of the Magpies goals have been converted in the second half.
Bournemouth v Man City (15:00) - Injury ravaged Blues
A serious injury sustained by Savinho in mid-week is a blow to a squad that is already ravaged by fitness problems. Pep Guardiola has just 12 first-team personnel to call upon this weekend, as well as a three-quarters fit Jack Grealish who may feature from the bench.
One player sure to start is Matheus Nunes who has come to the fore of late after being a peripheral figure for much of his time with the Citizens. Nunes has six goal involvements in five and furthermore has been City's stand-out performer several times over.
This is a very good time for Bournemouth to play the champions, winning their last two at home and securing a draw at Villa. Captain Lewis Cook deserves a special mention for his legwork and intelligent passing.
With City so short of options, and stuck in a two-games-a-week cycle, backing a home win at 9/25.50 is hardly the worst shout in the world.
Alternatively, there is the Cherries' discipline to consider. On two occasions this term they have received a hefty six cautions.
Ipswich v Leicester (15:00) - Opening win awaits
The Foxes' record of scoring with 50% of their shots on target is simply not sustainable. A far more pertinent point is they have accrued the fewest number of shots on target in the top-flight.
At the other end, Steve Cooper's stuttering Leicester have faced a league-high number of shots and again an anomaly sugarcoats their struggles, with keeper Mads Hermansen pulling off 4.6 saves per 90.
Reality has already bitten in the form of a comprehensive loss at home to Forest last week and it may happen again at Portman Road, with Ipswich desperate to attain their first victory post-promotion.
Dropping 10 points from winning positions hasn't exactly helped their cause but elsewhere the signs are positive with Leif Davis creating six big chances down the left and Jack Clarke ahead of him completing 2.8 successful dribbles per 90.
Liam Delap, meanwhile, has fired 55.6% of his team's goals, all from an impressive 31% goal conversion rate.
Liverpool v Brighton (15:00) - Goal rush
To what extent does Liverpool's 3-2 triumph over the Seagulls in the League Cup this week hint at what's the come at Anfield? In truth, the plethora of changes made by both teams makes comparisons somewhat redundant.
Except perhaps when it comes to the scoreline, because this fixture has a habit of gifting us goals, with 3.75 per 90 across the last eight meetings. If that's the case again we can expect Mo Salah to be front and centre. The prolific forward boasts an excellent record against Brighton, with nine goals and six assists from 14 encounters.
The visitors too have goals in them, notching seven on their travels so far, and even factoring in Liverpool's formidable defensive output this term, BTTS should be considered.
Fabian Hurzeler's men are over-performing on their xG in 2024/25 and there is no reason to suspect that can't extend to another week.
Nottingham Forest v West Ham (15:00) - Low-scoring affair
The Hammers will be buoyant after beating Manchester United last weekend but in truth they still looked disjointed. Some components work well, others not so much and presently the latter is more concerning than the former is encouraging.
They did, however, look much improved after Julen Lopetegui made a triple change at the break against United and from this we can expect Todibo, Soucek and Crysencio Summerville to all start, the winger a particularly intriguing proposition.
It's on the other flank though where we should focus, with Wan-Bissaka too adventurous in his forays forward, leaving acres for Callum Hudson-Odoi to exploit. The former Chelsea star was superb last week, tormenting Leicester with six completed dribbles.
Up front for Forest, Chris Wood has converted 63.6% of his team's league goals and has scored seven times previously at West Ham's expense and ordinarily he would be backed to do so again. But more so we must factor in the low-scoring nature of Forest's games this season.
Only two matches have produced more than two goals, neither of them at the City Ground.
Southampton v Everton (15:00) - A Saintly sinner
It's imperative for the Toffees that Dwight McNeil is passed fit, though currently that is up in the air. The 24-year-old has created seven big chances this term and undertaken more crosses than any other Premier League player.
After enduring a horrific start to their campaign Sean Dyche's men are now unbeaten in five and will fancy their chances on the south coast against a Saints side who are converting every 135 minutes. Over a quarter of their goals conceded have been down to individual errors. They are rock-bottom for these reasons and a hundred more.
At least this week has brought a much-needed win, albeit in the League Cup, and encouragement can be taken from restricting Manchester City to just a single goal last weekend.
Flynn Downes was booked in that game and expect him to be heavily involved here coming up against a physical Everton engine-room. The midfielder has committed 16 fouls this season, cautioned four times for his troubles.
Wolves v Crystal Palace (17:30) - One step forward...
A stoic defensive display against Manchester City - that ultimately came to nothing - and a late rally at the Amex suggests that Wolves are incrementally improving. We will see on Saturday to what extent that improvement has substance.
The visitors, however, really are on the up, their terrible start to 2024/25 giving way to a hard-fought victory over Spurs and a League Cup triumph in mid-week at Villa.
Eberechi Eze has been involved in 53 shots this term, a figure only surpassed by Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer, although Eze is only 25% likely to play due to injury. Jean-Philippe Mateta is a constant threat. It's worth noting though that his five goals across all comps have exclusively come at home.
For the hosts, Mario Lemina is a key presence, his 45 tackles and interceptions combined preventing winless Wolves from slumping further. What particularly impresses about his work-rate is that it's only resulted in two cautions.
If only the same could be said of Nelson Semedo, the right-back an avid collector of cards who is worth backing to pick up another here.
Now read Next Manchester United Manager: Everything you need to know about Ruben Amorim
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay
-
Football Betting Tips
Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal