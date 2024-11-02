Wolves v Crystal Palace: Eagles can escape Wolves' lair unscathed

Newcastle v Arsenal SuperBoost

You can now back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls against Newcastle at 1/12.00 - boosted up from 1/51.20!

Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.

Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.

In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.

English Premier League - Top 3 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Dan Ballard Sunderland 1 4 4 Yasin Ayari Brighton 1 4 4 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 1 4 4 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1 3 3 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 3 3 Anthony Elanga Newcastle 1 3 3.5 Jaidon Anthony Burnley 1 3 3.2 Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 1 3 4.3 Kenny Tete Fulham 1 3 3 Harry Wilson Fulham 1 3 3 Nico González Man City 1 3 3 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 1 3 3 Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 1 3 3 Matheus Cunha Man Utd 1 3 3 Alex Scott Bournemouth 1 2 2.4 Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 2 2 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 1 2 2 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1 2 2 Joelinton Newcastle 1 2 2.2 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 1 2 2 Granit Xhaka Sunderland 1 2 2 Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1 2 2.4 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 1 2 2 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 1 2 2 Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 1 2 2.1 Kyle Walker Burnley 1 2 2 Lyle Foster Burnley 1 2 2.4 Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 2 2 Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 2 2.6 Georginio Rutter Brighton 1 2 2.6 Joachim Andersen Fulham 1 2 2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 1 2 2 Josh King Fulham 1 2 2.3 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 1 2 2.5 Rico Lewis Man City 1 2 2.7 Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1 2 2 Omar Marmoush Man City 1 2 7.2 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 1 2 2 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 2 2 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 1 2 2.6 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 1 2 2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Murillo Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 1 2 2.1 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 2 2 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 1 2 2 Casemiro Man Utd 1 2 2.8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 1 2 5 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 2 2 Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 1 2 3 Kai Havertz Arsenal 1 2 5.8 Ao Tanaka Leeds 1 2 2 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 1 2 2 Milos Kerkez Liverpool 1 1 1.5 Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 1 1 1.5 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 1 1 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 1 1 1.3 Florian Wirtz Liverpool 1 1 1.1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 1 1 Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 1 1 1 Adam Smith Bournemouth 1 1 1 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 1 1 1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 1 1 1 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 1 1 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1 1 1.4 Tino Livramento Newcastle 1 1 1 Dan Burn Newcastle 1 1 1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 1 1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 1 1 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 1 1 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 1 6.9 Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 1 1 1 Trai Hume Sunderland 1 1 1 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 1 1 1.1 El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 1 1 1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 1 1 1 Callum Wilson West Ham 1 1 4.5 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 1 1 1 Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 1 1 Pedro Porro Tottenham 1 1 1 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 1 1 1 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 1 4.7 Maxime Estève Burnley 1 1 1 Josh Cullen Burnley 1 1 1 Josh Laurent Burnley 1 1 1.4 Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 1 1 3.2 Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 1 1 1 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 1 1 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 1 1 1.3 Diego Gómez Brighton 1 1 4.1 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 1 4.1 Bernd Leno Fulham 1 1 1 Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 1 1 Alex Iwobi Fulham 1 1 1.4 Tom Cairney Fulham 1 1 3.6 Toti Gomes Wolves 1 1 1 Matt Doherty Wolves 1 1 1 João Gomes Wolves 1 1 1 André Wolves 1 1 1.3 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 1 1 1.1 Jérémy Doku Man City 1 1 1.4 Oscar Bobb Man City 1 1 1 Matheus Nunes Man City 1 1 3.6 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1 1 1 Reece James Chelsea 1 1 1.1 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 1 1 Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 1 1 João Pedro Chelsea 1 1 1.2 Andrey Santos Chelsea 1 1 7.5 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 1 1.1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 1 1 4.3 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 1 1 1 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 1 1 1 Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1 1 1.1 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 1 1 8.2 Nathan Collins Brentford 1 1 1 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 1 1.3 Kevin Schade Brentford 1 1 2 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 1 1 1 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 1 1 1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 1 1.5 Noni Madueke Arsenal 1 1 2.9 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 1 4.5 Joe Rodon Leeds 1 1 1 Ethan Ampadu Leeds 1 1 1.2 Anton Stach Leeds 1 1 1 Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 1 3.8 Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1 1 6.9 Jake O'Brien Everton 1 1 1 Idrissa Gueye Everton 1 1 1 Charly Alcaraz Everton 1 1 1 Jack Grealish Everton 1 1 4.5 Alisson Becker Liverpool 1 0 0 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 0 0 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 0 0 Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 1 0 0 Joe Gomez Liverpool 1 0 0 Curtis Jones Liverpool 1 0 0 Andy Robertson Liverpool 1 0 0 Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 1 0 0 Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 1 0 0 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 1 0 0 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 1 0 0 David Brooks Bournemouth 1 0 0 Evanilson Bournemouth 1 0 0 Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 1 0 0 Marco Bizot Aston Villa 1 0 0 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 1 0 0 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 1 0 0 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 1 0 0 John McGinn Aston Villa 1 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 1 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 0 0 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 1 0 0 Robin Roefs Sunderland 1 0 0 Jenson Seelt Sunderland 1 0 0 Noah Sadiki Sunderland 1 0 0 Habib Diarra Sunderland 1 0 0 Simon Adingra Sunderland 1 0 0 Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 1 0 0 Omar Alderete Sunderland 1 0 0 Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1 0 0 Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 1 0 0 Mads Hermansen West Ham 1 0 0 Nayef Aguerd West Ham 1 0 0 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 1 0 0 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 1 0 0 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 0 0 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 1 0 0 Tomás Soucek West Ham 1 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 1 0 0 Djed Spence Tottenham 1 0 0 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 1 0 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 1 0 0 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1 0 0 Richarlison Tottenham 1 0 0 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 1 0 0 João Palhinha Tottenham 1 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Burnley 1 0 0 Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 1 0 0 Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 1 0 0 Oliver Sonne Burnley 1 0 0 Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 1 0 0 Zian Flemming Burnley 1 0 0 Loum Tchaouna Burnley 1 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 0 0 Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 0 0 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 1 0 0 Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 0 0 Danny Welbeck Brighton 1 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 1 0 0 Sander Berge Fulham 1 0 0 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 1 0 0 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1 0 0 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 1 0 0 Adama Traoré Fulham 1 0 0 José Sá Wolves 1 0 0 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 0 0 David Møller Wolfe Wolves 1 0 0 Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 1 0 0 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1 0 0 Jhon Arias Wolves 1 0 0 Hugo Bueno Wolves 1 0 0 Fer López Wolves 1 0 0 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1 0 0 James Trafford Man City 1 0 0 Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 1 0 0 Rúben Dias Man City 1 0 0 John Stones Man City 1 0 0 Bernardo Silva Man City 1 0 0 Erling Haaland Man City 1 0 0 Rayan Cherki Man City 1 0 0 Nico O'Reilly Man City 1 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 1 0 0 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 0 0 Jamie Gittens Chelsea 1 0 0 Cole Palmer Chelsea 1 0 0 Estêvão Chelsea 1 0 0 Liam Delap Chelsea 1 0 0 Malo Gusto Chelsea 1 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 1 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 1 0 0 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 1 0 0 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 1 0 0 Mathias Jensen Brentford 1 0 0 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 1 0 0 Antoni Milambo Brentford 1 0 0 Igor Thiago Brentford 1 0 0 Jordan Henderson Brentford 1 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 1 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 1 0 0 Leny Yoro Man Utd 1 0 0 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 1 0 0 Mason Mount Man Utd 1 0 0 Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 0 0 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 0 0 Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 1 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 1 0 0 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1 0 0 William Saliba Arsenal 1 0 0 Ben White Arsenal 1 0 0 Declan Rice Arsenal 1 0 0 Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 1 0 0 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 1 0 0 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 0 0 Lucas Perri Leeds 1 0 0 Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 1 0 0 Pascal Struijk Leeds 1 0 0 Jayden Bogle Leeds 1 0 0 Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 1 0 0 Daniel James Leeds 1 0 0 Joël Piroe Leeds 1 0 0 Jack Harrison Leeds 1 0 0 Ilia Gruev Leeds 1 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 1 0 0 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 1 0 0 James Tarkowski Everton 1 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 1 0 0 James Garner Everton 1 0 0 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 1 0 0 Beto Everton 1 0 0

Full stats Powered by

Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls (was 1/5) - NOW SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor Podcast!

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 02 November, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

O'Neil trying to stay calm under pressure

With Wolves second-bottom with just two points and no wins, you'd think manager Gary O'Neil would be feeling the heat, but he has refused to characterise the forthcoming games against Crystal Palace and Southampton as must-win. He remains convinced that the Old Gold will avoid relegation, but despite the club's staunch backing, O'Neil has been in the game long enough to know that results are king.

It certainly appears that the Wolves players haven't given up on their manager. Last weekend they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brighton. Extraordinarily, Brighton had a four-on-one situation at 2-1 up in the closing stages, but Mats Wieffer blew it, half the team was caught upfield, and Wolves went up the other end and scored.

The big issue is that Wolves simply can't stop leaking goals. They have conceded a league-high 25 times in nine games, and you have to back to late February for their last Premier League clean sheet. Since that 1-0 win over Sheffield United, they have conceded multiple goals 16 times in 21 top-flight matches.

Mario Lemina is expected to feature after recovering from a calf problem, but Hwang Hee-Chan is still struggling with an ankle injury.

Bright week has given Glasner breathing space

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is experienced enough to cope with the ups and downs of management. He wasn't over the top when Palace were beating all comers at the end of last season, and he struck a realistic tone when the Eagles made a flat start to this campaign.

The summer loss of star player Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and the defection of reliable defender Joachim Andersen to Fulham were always going to have a negative effect. Indeed, Glasner has been critical of the club's transfer policy, a running theme of his managerial career. He was quite happy to comment on player trading at Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, which contributed to his exits from both clubs.

Palace's first Premier League win of the season arrived last weekend, as Glasner's men edged out Tottenham 1-0. It was a vindication of the Austrian's well-coached pressing game, and the improving Jean-Philippe Mateta scored an early winner. The south London club followed that up with a fine 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the League Cup, as Glasner was rewarded for selecting a strong line-up.

The cost of that decision to go strong may be felt this weekend, as Adam Wharton had to go off with a long-standing groin injury, and Ebere Eze suffered a hamstring problem. Both are doubts for the trip to Molineux

Palace can at least avoid defeat

Crystal Palace were pretty awful in their recent 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, but since then they have pulled off two fine wins against top-half teams, so they should be full of confidence here. The potential loss of Eze to injury is a blow, but against the Premier League's worst defence, the Eagles should still make chances.

I'll back Palace/Draw Double Chance and Jean-Philippe Mateta to have a shot on target at a combined price of evens on the Sportsbook. Mateta made a really slow start to the season (there was a suggestion he was a bit jaded after a long campaign and an Olympic Games with France), but he has hit the target in each of his last two top-flight games, and he scored the winner against Spurs.

Recommended Bet Back Crystal Palace/Draw Double Chance and Mateta 1+ shots on target @ SBK 1/1

Cunha to draw plenty of attention

I don't trust either defence here, so I'll going to start a Bet Builder by backing Both Teams To Score. That has paid out in Wolves' last eight Premier League matches, and four of Palace's nine. You might be a bit put off by Palace's low ratio, but some of that is down to them missing presentable chances, and their attacking play has deserved better.

I'll also feature Wolves forward Matheus Cunha heavily to get our combined price up to 10/34.33. Cunha has been fouled in all but one of his Premier League appearances this term, and in six of his nine games he's been fouled on multiple occasions, so I'll back him to be fouled twice or more here.

I'll also back Cunha to have at least one shot on target. The former Hertha and Leipzig player has hit the target once or more in seven of his nine top-flight appearances this term.