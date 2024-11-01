Stoke City v Derby County: Cash-in with Cashin at 10/1
The live showing in the EFL Championship this Saturday sees Stoke City host Derby County. Can the hosts turn their form around or will Paul Warne pick up a rare away victory?
Pelach not proving an immediate success
Warne's Rams yet to win on the road
Derby set-piece threat could play an important role
Pelach's Potters Performing Poorly
Stoke City sounded the alarm early in their bid to avoid a difficult campaign, replacing Steven Schumacher with Narcis Pelach. It isn't exactly going well.
The Staffordshire outfit find themselves in 19th as the calendar turns to November, winning just three of their 12 league matches with just one of those coming under the Spaniard's leadership.
That sole victory was a 6-1 win against newly promoted Portsmouth, a game that makes up 60% of the goals they have scored in Pelach's seven matches and registers as the only game in which they have created more than 1xG. It's increasingly feeling like an outlier.
The story isn't much better defensively where Pelach's Potters have conceded 11, little surprise considering they have given up at least 1.3xG in all seven outings. It's a small sample size, but the 1.83xGA average is up by over 0.6 compared to the five matches Schumacher oversaw.
Will Warne Win Away?
Paul Warne has managed a total of 70 away matches in the Championship across spells with Rotherham United and Derby County. He has won 7.
His Derby side are yet to win on the road but have drawn their last two against Millwall and Oxford United, which suggests they may be on the right path. And we shouldn't be unkind given the four losses have come against sides currently in the top seven.
It provides reason to believe Warne could pick up a rare result on the road. His Rams side currently sit 12th in the table and are unbeaten against teams currently placed 9th or lower in the league table.
While Derby aren't the most creative outfit in the division, they are finding ways to score goals, only failing to score away at Sunderland and Sheffield United. Given Stoke's issues at both ends of the field, they have a real opportunity to break their duck on the road.
Derby's set-piece threat
Derby County's promotion back to the Championship was helped massively by their ability to score goals from set-pieces. Their 25 goals was at least six more than any other team in League One and more than any other team in the top four tiers.
They are on a similar tear this season with their nine goals at least four better than any other Championship team. Only Millwall have had more attempts at goal from set-piece situations.
Stoke City's days as set-piece specialists are long, long gone with the fear of a long throw at the Bet365 a thing of the past. They conceded 15 goals from set-pieces last season and sit third in xGA chart for highest quality of chances conceded this season.
Assuming Derby will punish Stoke here, the question is which player do we back?
I'm going to suggest Eiran Cashin. The Irish youth international has had seven attempts at goal from deliveries into the area with five of those coming centrally within 10 yards of goal. He has racked up higher than 1xG but is yet to find the net. At 10/1, I'm going to back him here.
Recommended bets
