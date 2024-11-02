Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 7/2 assist tip & 14/1 Monday night Bet Builder

Newcastle v Arsenal SuperBoost

You can now back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls against Newcastle at 1/12.00 - boosted up from 1/51.20!

Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.

Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.

In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.

English Premier League - Top 3 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 38 108 3 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 34 71 2.6 Matheus Cunha Wolves 33 71 2.5 John McGinn Aston Villa 34 69 2.8 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 32 64 2.2 James Maddison Tottenham 31 64 3.2 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 33 62 2.3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 37 60 1.7 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 31 59 3.2 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 38 58 1.6 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 37 58 1.9 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 38 56 1.9 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 36 56 1.7 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 36 55 1.7 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 36 54 1.6 Evanilson Bournemouth 31 53 2 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 37 52 1.5 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 52 1.6 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 33 52 1.9 Liam Delap Ipswich 37 51 1.8 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 37 51 1.5 Yoane Wissa Brentford 35 51 1.6 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 34 51 1.5 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 34 51 1.8 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 38 50 1.3 Tyler Dibling Southampton 33 50 2.4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 36 49 1.7 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 35 49 2.3 Carlos Baleba Brighton 34 48 1.6 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 38 47 1.7 João Gomes Wolves 36 47 1.4 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 35 47 2.5 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 34 47 1.4 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 23 47 3.1 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 38 46 1.6 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 37 46 1.3 Idrissa Gueye Everton 37 46 1.3 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 31 46 1.6 João Pedro Brighton 27 46 2.1 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 45 2.4 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 38 44 1.2 James Justin Leicester 36 44 1.4 Joël Veltman Brighton 21 44 2.3 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 36 43 1.8 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 35 43 1.5 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 38 41 1.5 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 36 40 1.2 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 35 40 1.4 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 34 40 1.3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 38 39 1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 33 39 1.5 Flynn Downes Southampton 27 39 1.6 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 25 39 2 Kevin Schade Brentford 38 38 1.5 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 36 38 1.1 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 32 38 1.4 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 25 38 1.8 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 37 37 1 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 27 36 1.5 Tino Livramento Newcastle 37 35 1.1 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 36 35 1.6 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 35 35 1 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 31 35 2.1 Joelinton Newcastle 29 35 1.3 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 26 35 1.8 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 35 34 1 André Wolves 33 34 1.2 Phil Foden Man City 28 34 1.7 Rico Lewis Man City 28 34 1.6 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 38 33 1.1 Pedro Neto Chelsea 35 33 1.3 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 34 33 1.3 Pedro Porro Tottenham 33 33 1.1 Jérémy Doku Man City 29 33 2 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 29 33 1.7 Adama Traoré Fulham 36 32 1.6 Calvin Bassey Fulham 35 32 0.9 Bernardo Silva Man City 33 32 1.1 Ryan Manning Southampton 24 32 2 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 38 31 0.9 Nathan Collins Brentford 38 31 0.8 Luis Díaz Liverpool 36 31 1.2 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 35 31 1.4 Thomas Partey Arsenal 35 31 1 Leif Davis Ipswich 33 31 1 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 33 31 1.3 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 31 2.9 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 31 1.3 Nélson Semedo Wolves 34 30 0.9 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 26 30 1.7 James Tarkowski Everton 33 29 0.9 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 29 1.1 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 30 29 1.2 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 29 29 2.5 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 37 28 0.9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 36 28 0.8 Jack Harrison Everton 34 28 1.2 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 34 28 0.9 Joe Aribo Southampton 32 28 1.2 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 32 28 1.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 30 28 1.2 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 29 28 1.3 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 29 28 1.5 Savinho Man City 29 28 1.4 Amad Diallo Man Utd 26 28 1.3 Julio Enciso Brighton 25 28 2.2 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 12 28 3 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 38 27 0.8 Josko Gvardiol Man City 37 27 0.7 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 34 27 0.8 Sam Morsy Ipswich 33 27 0.9 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 33 27 1.1 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 35 26 0.7 Yasin Ayari Brighton 34 26 1.2 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 33 26 1.1 Mateo Kovacic Man City 31 26 1.1 Sasa Lukic Fulham 30 26 1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 20 26 3.1 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 37 25 0.8 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 37 25 0.7 Tomás Soucek West Ham 35 25 0.9 Curtis Jones Liverpool 33 25 1.3 Noni Madueke Chelsea 32 25 1.1 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 31 25 1 Jack Grealish Man City 20 25 3.1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36 24 0.9 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 36 24 0.8 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 36 24 0.7 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 34 24 0.7 Andreas Pereira Fulham 33 24 1.1 Jamie Vardy Leicester 35 23 0.7 Jack Clarke Ipswich 32 23 1.8 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 31 23 2.5 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 31 23 1 Beto Everton 30 23 1.4 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 30 23 0.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 30 23 1 Mikel Merino Arsenal 28 23 1.3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 26 23 1.3 Djed Spence Tottenham 25 23 1.2 Kai Havertz Arsenal 23 23 1.1 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 23 2.7 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 33 22 1.1 Ashley Young Everton 32 22 1.1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 30 22 1 Harry Wilson Fulham 25 22 1.7 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 25 22 1 Levi Colwill Chelsea 35 21 0.6 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 34 21 1.2 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 33 21 0.8 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 28 21 1 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 21 0.9 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 25 21 1.1 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 25 21 0.9 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 21 1.4 Antonee Robinson Fulham 36 20 0.6 Malo Gusto Chelsea 32 20 1 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 31 20 0.7 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 30 20 0.7 Matty Cash Aston Villa 27 20 0.9 Matheus Nunes Man City 26 20 1.1 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 20 1.5 Omar Marmoush Man City 16 20 1.5 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 20 3.1 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 37 19 0.5 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 35 19 0.7 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 35 19 0.5 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 19 0.9 Carlos Soler West Ham 31 19 1.2 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 30 19 0.6 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Tom Cairney Fulham 25 19 2.8 Casemiro Man Utd 24 19 1.1 Patson Daka Leicester 23 19 2.4 Alex Iwobi Fulham 38 18 0.5 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 34 18 0.8 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 30 18 0.7 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 30 18 0.6 David Brooks Bournemouth 29 18 1.7 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 28 18 1 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 28 18 0.7 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 28 18 1.2 Edson Álvarez West Ham 28 18 0.9 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 24 18 1.4 Dwight McNeil Everton 21 18 1.2 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 21 18 2 William Saliba Arsenal 35 17 0.5 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 29 17 1.6 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 17 1.3 Orel Mangala Everton 19 17 1.2 Jorginho Arsenal 15 17 2.2 João Félix Chelsea 12 17 4.2 Declan Rice Arsenal 35 16 0.5 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 33 16 0.7 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 32 16 0.6 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 16 0.6 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 26 16 0.9 Paul Onuachu Southampton 25 16 1.4 Kenny Tete Fulham 22 16 0.8 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 22 16 1.4 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 16 1.2 Mathys Tel Tottenham 13 16 1.6 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 35 15 0.6 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 34 15 0.7 Fabian Schär Newcastle 34 15 0.5 Toti Gomes Wolves 31 15 0.5 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 23 15 1.7 James Garner Everton 21 15 0.8 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Kasey McAteer Leicester 18 15 1.6 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 34 14 0.4 Alexander Isak Newcastle 34 14 0.5 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 30 14 1.1 Diogo Jota Liverpool 26 14 1.1 Conor Bradley Liverpool 19 14 1.7 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 38 13 0.3 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 37 13 0.4 Cameron Archer Southampton 35 13 0.8 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 13 0.8 Joe Willock Newcastle 32 13 1.1 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 32 13 0.5 Emerson West Ham 31 13 0.6 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 31 13 0.8 Erling Haaland Man City 31 13 0.4 Jan Bednarek Southampton 30 13 0.5 Oliver Skipp Leicester 24 13 1 Harry Winks Leicester 22 13 0.8 Matt O'Riley Brighton 21 13 1.2 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 18 13 1.7 Richarlison Tottenham 15 13 2.3 Kevin Danso Tottenham 10 13 1.4 Dan Burn Newcastle 37 12 0.3 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 12 0.5 George Hirst Ipswich 26 12 1.7 Adam Smith Bournemouth 25 12 0.7 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 23 12 0.9 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 22 12 0.6 Brajan Gruda Brighton 21 12 1.6 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 18 12 1.9 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 12 0.8 Charly Alcaraz Southampton 16 12 1.4 Wout Faes Leicester 34 11 0.4 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 32 11 0.5 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 31 11 0.6 Matt Doherty Wolves 30 11 0.5 Archie Gray Tottenham 28 11 0.6 Harry Maguire Man Utd 27 11 0.6 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 11 1.1 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 26 11 0.7 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 25 11 0.8 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 11 0.5 Reece James Chelsea 19 11 0.9 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 11 1.1 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 14 11 0.9 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 11 2.1 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 38 10 0.3 David Raya Arsenal 38 10 0.3 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 36 10 0.3 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 32 10 0.4 Sander Berge Fulham 31 10 0.4 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 30 10 0.6 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 26 10 2.3 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 26 10 0.5 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 10 0.6 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 Mats Wieffer Brighton 25 10 0.9 Mathias Jensen Brentford 24 10 1.1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 10 0.8 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 10 2 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 10 1.5 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 10 0.7 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 15 10 1 Luke Thomas Leicester 14 10 0.8 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 14 10 0.8 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 10 1.8 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 33 9 0.3 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 33 9 0.3 José Sá Wolves 29 9 0.3 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 29 9 0.7 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 26 9 0.4 Manuel Akanji Man City 26 9 0.4 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 9 1.1 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 22 9 0.6 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 21 9 1.2 Caleb Okoli Leicester 19 9 0.7 Mason Mount Man Utd 17 9 1.3 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 9 2.4 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 13 9 0.8 Andy Robertson Liverpool 33 8 0.3 Rúben Dias Man City 27 8 0.3 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 20 8 0.7 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 8 2.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 8 0.5 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 17 8 0.6 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 17 8 1.5 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 13 8 1.2 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 13 8 1 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 8 1.6 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 10 8 1.9 Welington Southampton 10 8 1.5 Jordan Pickford Everton 38 7 0.2 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 36 7 0.2 Murillo Nottm Forest 36 7 0.2 Pau Torres Aston Villa 24 7 0.3 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 22 7 0.7 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 7 0.4 Wataru Endo Liverpool 20 7 2.4 Ben Davies Tottenham 17 7 0.5 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 16 7 0.8 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Ross Stewart Southampton 12 7 1.6 Mikey Moore Tottenham 10 7 1.7 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 7 1.4 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 7 2.6 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 37 6 0.2 Kepa Arrizabalaga Bournemouth 31 6 0.2 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 27 6 0.3 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 25 6 0.7 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 25 6 0.7 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 6 0.3 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 24 6 0.4 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 24 6 0.4 Ben Johnson Ipswich 23 6 0.4 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 19 6 0.5 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 18 6 0.6 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 18 6 0.7 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 13 6 2.1 Igor Julio Brighton 13 6 0.6 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 6 6.1 Jonny Evans Man Utd 7 6 1.7 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 4 6 2.8 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 37 5 0.1 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 33 5 0.2 Jack Taylor Ipswich 32 5 0.5 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 31 5 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 29 5 0.3 Nick Pope Newcastle 28 5 0.2 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 26 5 0.5 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 24 5 0.2 Jake O'Brien Everton 20 5 0.3 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 5 0.4 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 5 0.9 James Bree Southampton 17 5 0.4 Ben White Arsenal 17 5 0.4 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 14 5 1.5 Nico González Man City 11 5 0.6 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 James Hill Bournemouth 10 5 1 Antony Man Utd 8 5 3.3 Jeremy Monga Leicester 7 5 4.3 Bernd Leno Fulham 38 4 0.1 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 32 4 0.1 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 30 4 0.1 Simon Adingra Brighton 29 4 0.3 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 4 0.2 Issa Diop Fulham 21 4 0.3 Jack Stephens Southampton 19 4 0.3 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 18 4 0.2 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 4 0.3 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 4 0.2 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 17 4 0.3 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 16 4 3.4 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 16 4 0.6 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 16 4 0.3 Alex Palmer Ipswich 13 4 0.3 Luis Guilherme West Ham 12 4 2.6 Nathan Wood Southampton 11 4 0.5 Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1 Nico O'Reilly Man City 9 4 0.7 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 4 1.2 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 4 3.2 Sven Botman Newcastle 8 4 0.9 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 4 2.1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 4 1.1 Harry Amass Man Utd 5 4 1 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 4 4 2.1 Mark Flekken Brentford 37 3 0.1 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 3 0.1 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 23 3 0.3 Conor Coady Leicester 22 3 0.2 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 3 0.7 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 20 3 0.5 Will Smallbone Southampton 18 3 0.4 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 16 3 0.3 Diego Gómez Brighton 16 3 0.5 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 15 3 0.5 James McAtee Man City 15 3 0.8 Ollie Scarles West Ham 15 3 0.4 Michael Kayode Brentford 12 3 0.5 Ali Al Hamadi Ipswich 11 3 2.1 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 3 0.3 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 3 1.8 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Charlie Taylor Southampton 8 3 0.8 Igor Thiago Brentford 8 3 1.6 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 8 3 1.1 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 7 3 2 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 3 0.7 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 3 2.8 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 38 2 0.1 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 36 2 0.1 André Onana Man Utd 34 2 0.1 Alisson Becker Liverpool 28 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 26 2 0.2 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 24 2 0.1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 21 2 0.2 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 18 2 0.2 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 2 0.2 Danny Ings West Ham 15 2 0.7 Adam Webster Brighton 14 2 0.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 2 0.2 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 2 0.2 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 13 2 0.7 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 2 2 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 12 2 0.4 Emil Krafth Newcastle 12 2 0.5 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 2 0.8 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 11 2 0.9 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 2 1 Josh King Fulham 8 2 1.4 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 8 2 0.5 Solly March Brighton 8 2 1.1 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 6 2 1.7 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 2 0.5 Rico Henry Brentford 5 2 1.9 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 2 0.5 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 2 2.1 Rodri Man City 3 2 2.5 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 2 1.8 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 2 13.8 Neto Bournemouth 2 2 1 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 2 6.9 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 2 3.9 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 2 1.1 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 2 2 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 18 1 0.3 Callum Wilson Newcastle 18 1 0.3 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 16 1 0.1 William Osula Newcastle 14 1 0.7 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 14 1 0.1 Lewis Miley Newcastle 14 1 0.3 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 13 1 0.2 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 1 0.1 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Andy Irving West Ham 10 1 0.6 Yunus Konak Brentford 10 1 2.5 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 1 0.4 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 1 0.3 Christian Walton Ipswich 7 1 0.1 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Luke Shaw Man Utd 7 1 0.3 Chido Obi Man Utd 7 1 0.6 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 1 0.2 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 1 0.2 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 1 0.7 Séamus Coleman Everton 5 1 0.4 Nasser Djiga Wolves 5 1 1.4 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 4 1 0.3 James Milner Brighton 4 1 0.5 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 4 1 4.1 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 1 2.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 1 0.6 Jay Robinson Southampton 4 1 0.7 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Oscar Bobb Man City 3 1 6.4 Jason Steele Brighton 2 1 0.5 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 1 0.9 Alphonse Areola West Ham 26 0 0 Ederson Man City 26 0 0 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 23 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 14 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 10 0 0 Willian Fulham 10 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 8 0 0 Tyrique George Chelsea 8 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0 Willy Boly Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 6 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 4 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 4 0 0 Jake Evans Leicester 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Joachim Kayi-Sanda Southampton 2 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0

Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls (was 1/5) - NOW SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor Podcast!

Newcastle v Arsenal

Youngster Hall could have a tough afternoon

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle's Lewis Hall averages less than a foul in a game in the Premier League, but he's Newcastle's joint most carded player in all comps with 4, and he's been booked in two of his last 3 games after committing 2+ in each of those. Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, is winning 2.1 fouls per 90 in the league so far."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Lewis Hall to commit 2 or more fouls @ 16/54.20

Bournemouth v Manchester City Foden's favourite The Opta Stat: "Man City's Phil Foden has scored in each of his last five appearances against Bournemouth in all competitions (5 goals), also providing three assists in these games." The Betfair Bet: Back Phil Foden to score anytime at 17/102.70 Ipswich Town v Leicester City Ipswich moving into untrustworthy territory The Opta Stat: "Ipswich have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brentford (11) dropping more. Indeed the Tractor Boys let a two-goal lead slip to lose 4-3 in their last match." The Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich to be winning at half-tme @ 7/42.75

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Welbeck's form not matched in the prices The Opta Stat: "Brighton's Danny Welbeck is looking to score in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time in his career. His six goals overall is already his joint-best return in a single campaign for the Seagulls, only netting more for any side with Manchester United in 2011-12 (9) and 2013-14 (9)." The Betfair Bet: Back Danny Welbeck to score anytime @ 16/54.20

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United Don't ignore the main man The Opta Stat: "Against no side has Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (7). However, those seven strikes all came in his first eight appearances against them, failing to score in any of his last four against the Hammers. Indeed, Wood has scored seven Premier League goals this season, already the most by a Nottingham Forest player in their first 10 games in a single campaign in the competition. Overall, he's scored 22 Premier League goals for the Tricky Trees, with only Bryan Roy netting more (24)." The Betfair Bet: Back Chris Wood to score two or more goals @ 17/29.50

Southampton v Everton McNeil the set-piece king The Opta Stat: "Southampton have conceded the third most shots from set-pieces, but those 40 shots have accumulated the highest xG against figure of all sides whilst only Arsenal have conceded a higher portion of their goals from set-pieces. Dwight McNeil, meanwhile, created 25 chances this season, the next best for Everton is Jack Harrison on nine." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Dwight McNeil to assist anytime SBK 7/2

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace Time up for O'Neil?

The Opta Stat: "Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 16 goals in his last 20 Premier League starts for Crystal Palace. Mateta's 17 Premier League goals in 2024 are the most by a Palace player in a calendar year. However, Wolves have lost their last five home Premier League matches, last enduring a longer home losing run in the league between January and April 2012 (nine). Only four previous teams have lost their opening five home games in a Premier League season: Portsmouth in 2009-10, Bolton in 2011-12, Newcastle in 2018-19 and Burnley in 2023-24." The Betfair Bet: Back Cunha to score in a Palace win @ 15/116.00

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa Emery to outthink Ange The Opta Stat: "Only Liverpool (13) and Nottingham Forest (11) have won more away Premier League points this season than Aston Villa (10 - W3 D1). Indeed, in 2024, Aston Villa have scored the most Premier League goals from subs (10) and have the most goals and assists combined from subs (10 goals, 7 assists). It is the joint most sub goals they've scored in a single year, also netting 10 in 2023." The Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham/Villa in the HT/FT market @ 20/121.00



Manchester United v Chelsea Keep the faith in Nicolas Jackson The Opta Stat: "Nicolas Jackson has the second highest xG in the league with just over 6, netting six goals, ahead of Watkins, Havertz, Salah, Palmer and Solanke. He's still got the highest xG per shot of anyone in the top 10, 0.27. Indeed, he's been involved in 14 goals in his last 14 Premier League games - 10 of which have been goals." The Betfair Bet: Back Nicolas Jackson to score anytime @ 15/82.88

