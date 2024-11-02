Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 7/2 assist tip & 14/1 Monday night Bet Builder
Despite a losing weekend, we unearthed another assist winner at Brentford and the decision to Lay Brighton turned out to be a great shout, so the confidence remains high as we look at 10 more Opta related bets this weekend.
-
Fierce battle expected at St James' Park
-
Foden back amongst the goals and he loves Bournemouth
-
We shouldn't ignore Welbeck, Wood and Mbeumo
-
Dwight McNeil offers best bet of the weekend
-
Chelsea star to ruin Old Trafford party
-
Newcastle v Arsenal SuperBoost
You can now back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls against Newcastle at 1/12.00 - boosted up from 1/51.20!
Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.
Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.
In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.
Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!
Listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor Podcast!
Newcastle v Arsenal
Youngster Hall could have a tough afternoon
The Opta Stat:
"Newcastle's Lewis Hall averages less than a foul in a game in the Premier League, but he's Newcastle's joint most carded player in all comps with 4, and he's been booked in two of his last 3 games after committing 2+ in each of those. Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, is winning 2.1 fouls per 90 in the league so far."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Lewis Hall to commit 2 or more fouls @ 16/54.20
Bournemouth v Manchester City
Foden's favourite
The Opta Stat:
"Man City's Phil Foden has scored in each of his last five appearances against Bournemouth in all competitions (5 goals), also providing three assists in these games."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Phil Foden to score anytime at 17/102.70
Ipswich Town v Leicester City
Ipswich moving into untrustworthy territory
The Opta Stat:
"Ipswich have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brentford (11) dropping more. Indeed the Tractor Boys let a two-goal lead slip to lose 4-3 in their last match."
The Betfair Bet:
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Welbeck's form not matched in the prices
The Opta Stat:
"Brighton's Danny Welbeck is looking to score in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time in his career. His six goals overall is already his joint-best return in a single campaign for the Seagulls, only netting more for any side with Manchester United in 2011-12 (9) and 2013-14 (9)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Danny Welbeck to score anytime @ 16/54.20
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Don't ignore the main man
The Opta Stat:
"Against no side has Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (7). However, those seven strikes all came in his first eight appearances against them, failing to score in any of his last four against the Hammers. Indeed, Wood has scored seven Premier League goals this season, already the most by a Nottingham Forest player in their first 10 games in a single campaign in the competition. Overall, he's scored 22 Premier League goals for the Tricky Trees, with only Bryan Roy netting more (24)."
The Betfair Bet:
Southampton v Everton
McNeil the set-piece king
The Opta Stat:
"Southampton have conceded the third most shots from set-pieces, but those 40 shots have accumulated the highest xG against figure of all sides whilst only Arsenal have conceded a higher portion of their goals from set-pieces. Dwight McNeil, meanwhile, created 25 chances this season, the next best for Everton is Jack Harrison on nine."
The Betfair Bet:
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Time up for O'Neil?
The Opta Stat:
"Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 16 goals in his last 20 Premier League starts for Crystal Palace. Mateta's 17 Premier League goals in 2024 are the most by a Palace player in a calendar year. However, Wolves have lost their last five home Premier League matches, last enduring a longer home losing run in the league between January and April 2012 (nine). Only four previous teams have lost their opening five home games in a Premier League season: Portsmouth in 2009-10, Bolton in 2011-12, Newcastle in 2018-19 and Burnley in 2023-24."
The Betfair Bet:
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Emery to outthink Ange
The Opta Stat:
"Only Liverpool (13) and Nottingham Forest (11) have won more away Premier League points this season than Aston Villa (10 - W3 D1). Indeed, in 2024, Aston Villa have scored the most Premier League goals from subs (10) and have the most goals and assists combined from subs (10 goals, 7 assists). It is the joint most sub goals they've scored in a single year, also netting 10 in 2023."
The Betfair Bet:
Manchester United v Chelsea
Keep the faith in Nicolas Jackson
The Opta Stat:
"Nicolas Jackson has the second highest xG in the league with just over 6, netting six goals, ahead of Watkins, Havertz, Salah, Palmer and Solanke. He's still got the highest xG per shot of anyone in the top 10, 0.27. Indeed, he's been involved in 14 goals in his last 14 Premier League games - 10 of which have been goals."
The Betfair Bet:
Fulham v BrentfordFinish the weekend with a Bet Builder
The Opta Stat:
"Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has netted eight goals in the Premier League this season, with only Erling Haaland scoring more (11). He has netted 11 goals in his last 13 London derbies, including two goals at Craven Cottage in a 3-0 win last season. On the other hand,only Bukayo Saka (27) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Fulham's Andreas Pereira (26), although none of those chances have been converted by his teammates yet. He's set up 11 different players, with only Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski creating a chance for more different teammates (12)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Bryan Mbeumo to score and Andreas Peirera to assist @ 14/115.00
Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -
(Recommended bet(s) of the week)
Stake: 15pts
Return: 50.0
P/L: +35.0
ROI: +233%
(Overall Column)
Stake: 88pts
Return: 129.71
P/L: +41.71
ROI: +47.4%
Now read more of today's best tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
