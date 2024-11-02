Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca across Europe on Saturday
Andy Robson is across Europe once again this week as his four-legged Acca using Betfair's Match Odds 90 markets takes him to Germany, England and France...
-
Injury hit Man City can win on the south coast
-
Championship leaders to win on the road again
-
Bundesliga and Ligue 1 sides can complete 4/15.00 Acca
Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!
Leg #1 - Frankfurt to beat Bochum @ 8/131.61
Perennial relegation candidates Bochum have been playing like a team primed for the drop this season and their 5-0 reverse at home to Bayern Munich last time out was their seventh defeat in eight Bundesliga assignments since the summer.
Bochum's worries are unlikely to ease when they visit Frankfurt to take on Die Adler on Saturday. The hosts are unbeaten in six games in all competitions at the Deutsche Bank Park this season and in nine-goal Omar Marmoush, they have one of the Bundesliga's most in-form forwards.
Bottom-club Bochum have the worst expected goals against (xGA) record in the division (20.00), while only newly-promoted Holstein Kiel (52) have conceded more total shots on target than the struggling Blauen (48).
Frankfurt meanwhile, have been averaging 2.50 goals per home game in Germany's top tier and have sufficient firepower to outgun their ordinary opponents. Dino Toppmoller's side are favoured to harness home advantage in this one.
Leg #2 - Man City to beat Bournemouth @ 1/21.50
Bournemouth scored a surprise victory over Arsenal in their last game at the Vitality Stadium, however, they played an hour of that 2-0 triumph with a one-man advantage and they should find the going tougher against a City side that has hardly missed a beat in the Premier League so far.
A weakened Cityzens XI was eliminated from the Carabao Cup in midweek, however, they have dropped only four of the 27 points available in the Premier League so far and rank first in the division for league position and expected goals (18.30) as well as shots (19.78) and shots on target (6.89) per 90 minutes.
In addition, City have won each of their last four meetings with Bournemouth, running up an aggregate score of 15-2 in the process. The Cherries, buoyed by their four-point haul from recent meetings with Arsenal (2-0) and Aston Villa (1-1), should have the confidence to play expansively on Saturday, though that should play into City's hands and with extra room to manoeuvre, the visitors can showcase their class again.
Leg #3 - Sunderland to beat QPR @ 10/111.91
The Regis Le Bris revolution at Sunderland is gathering pace and the Black Cats made it three wins from three since the international break with a solid 2-0 win over Oxford last weekend to open up a five-point gap at the top of the Championship table.
Sunderland have claimed the spoils in nine of their first 12 league matches of the campaign overall, while their 2-1 triumph at Luton in their last away assignment suggested that they have the staying power to push for promotion this term.
In contrast, a listless QPR are languishing in second-last place and though they frustrated Burnley at Turf Moor (0-0) last time out, they were fortunate to avoid a sixth loss of the campaign having conceded 22 attempts compared to the two they registered themselves.
At MATRADE Loftus Road, the Hoops remain winless since the summer and two of their last three matches there ended in disappointment (1-3 vs Hull, 1-2 vs Portsmouth). In-form Sunderland are generously priced at even-money to extract three points from their trip to the capital here.
Leg #4 - PSG to beat Lens @ 4/111.36
Luis Enrique's PSG have failed to impress in the Champions League this season, however, they are still maintaining high standards domestically and the unbeaten Parisians occupy top spot in Ligue 1 having won seven of their first nine tests while scoring a searing 28 goals along the way.
Their performances in the capital have been particularly eye-catching and a run of four straight wins there was accompanied by a 16-goal haul, while a cosy 3-0 triumph on the road over ten-man title rivals Marseille last time out has allowed PSG to tighten their grip at the summit.
Lens have been averaging a steady 1.55 points per game since August, however, their bright start has already burned out, and having won only once in seven attempts in Ligue 1, they look ill-equipped to blot star-studded PSG's copybook.
PSG completed a comfortable league double over Lens last term, while the visitors haven't won a fixture in Paris since 2006. Goals have been in short supply for Lens of late and having failed to register in three of their last six games, they are easy to oppose here.
Recommended bets
