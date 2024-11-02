Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca across Europe on Saturday

Injury hit Man City can win on the south coast

Championship leaders to win on the road again

Bundesliga and Ligue 1 sides can complete 4/1 5.00 Acca

Newcastle v Arsenal SuperBoost

You can now back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls against Newcastle at 1/12.00 - boosted up from 1/51.20!

Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.

Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.

In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.

English Premier League - Top 3 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Dan Ballard Sunderland 1 4 4 Yasin Ayari Brighton 1 4 4 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 1 4 4 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1 3 3 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 3 3 Anthony Elanga Newcastle 1 3 3.5 Jaidon Anthony Burnley 1 3 3.2 Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 1 3 4.3 Kenny Tete Fulham 1 3 3 Harry Wilson Fulham 1 3 3 Nico González Man City 1 3 3 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 1 3 3 Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 1 3 3 Matheus Cunha Man Utd 1 3 3 Alex Scott Bournemouth 1 2 2.4 Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 2 2 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 1 2 2 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1 2 2 Joelinton Newcastle 1 2 2.2 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 1 2 2 Granit Xhaka Sunderland 1 2 2 Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1 2 2.4 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 1 2 2 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 1 2 2 Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 1 2 2.1 Kyle Walker Burnley 1 2 2 Lyle Foster Burnley 1 2 2.4 Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 2 2 Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 2 2.6 Georginio Rutter Brighton 1 2 2.6 Joachim Andersen Fulham 1 2 2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 1 2 2 Josh King Fulham 1 2 2.3 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 1 2 2.5 Rico Lewis Man City 1 2 2.7 Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1 2 2 Omar Marmoush Man City 1 2 7.2 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 1 2 2 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 2 2 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 1 2 2.6 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 1 2 2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Murillo Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 1 2 2.1 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 2 2 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 1 2 2 Casemiro Man Utd 1 2 2.8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 1 2 5 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 2 2 Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 1 2 3 Kai Havertz Arsenal 1 2 5.8 Ao Tanaka Leeds 1 2 2 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 1 2 2 Milos Kerkez Liverpool 1 1 1.5 Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 1 1 1.5 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 1 1 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 1 1 1.3 Florian Wirtz Liverpool 1 1 1.1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 1 1 Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 1 1 1 Adam Smith Bournemouth 1 1 1 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 1 1 1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 1 1 1 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 1 1 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1 1 1.4 Tino Livramento Newcastle 1 1 1 Dan Burn Newcastle 1 1 1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 1 1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 1 1 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 1 1 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 1 6.9 Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 1 1 1 Trai Hume Sunderland 1 1 1 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 1 1 1.1 El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 1 1 1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 1 1 1 Callum Wilson West Ham 1 1 4.5 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 1 1 1 Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 1 1 Pedro Porro Tottenham 1 1 1 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 1 1 1 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 1 4.7 Maxime Estève Burnley 1 1 1 Josh Cullen Burnley 1 1 1 Josh Laurent Burnley 1 1 1.4 Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 1 1 3.2 Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 1 1 1 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 1 1 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 1 1 1.3 Diego Gómez Brighton 1 1 4.1 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 1 4.1 Bernd Leno Fulham 1 1 1 Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 1 1 Alex Iwobi Fulham 1 1 1.4 Tom Cairney Fulham 1 1 3.6 Toti Gomes Wolves 1 1 1 Matt Doherty Wolves 1 1 1 João Gomes Wolves 1 1 1 André Wolves 1 1 1.3 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 1 1 1.1 Jérémy Doku Man City 1 1 1.4 Oscar Bobb Man City 1 1 1 Matheus Nunes Man City 1 1 3.6 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1 1 1 Reece James Chelsea 1 1 1.1 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 1 1 Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 1 1 João Pedro Chelsea 1 1 1.2 Andrey Santos Chelsea 1 1 7.5 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 1 1.1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 1 1 4.3 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 1 1 1 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 1 1 1 Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1 1 1.1 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 1 1 8.2 Nathan Collins Brentford 1 1 1 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 1 1.3 Kevin Schade Brentford 1 1 2 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 1 1 1 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 1 1 1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 1 1.5 Noni Madueke Arsenal 1 1 2.9 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 1 4.5 Joe Rodon Leeds 1 1 1 Ethan Ampadu Leeds 1 1 1.2 Anton Stach Leeds 1 1 1 Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 1 3.8 Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1 1 6.9 Jake O'Brien Everton 1 1 1 Idrissa Gueye Everton 1 1 1 Charly Alcaraz Everton 1 1 1 Jack Grealish Everton 1 1 4.5 Alisson Becker Liverpool 1 0 0 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 0 0 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 0 0 Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 1 0 0 Joe Gomez Liverpool 1 0 0 Curtis Jones Liverpool 1 0 0 Andy Robertson Liverpool 1 0 0 Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 1 0 0 Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 1 0 0 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 1 0 0 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 1 0 0 David Brooks Bournemouth 1 0 0 Evanilson Bournemouth 1 0 0 Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 1 0 0 Marco Bizot Aston Villa 1 0 0 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 1 0 0 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 1 0 0 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 1 0 0 John McGinn Aston Villa 1 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 1 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 0 0 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 1 0 0 Robin Roefs Sunderland 1 0 0 Jenson Seelt Sunderland 1 0 0 Noah Sadiki Sunderland 1 0 0 Habib Diarra Sunderland 1 0 0 Simon Adingra Sunderland 1 0 0 Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 1 0 0 Omar Alderete Sunderland 1 0 0 Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1 0 0 Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 1 0 0 Mads Hermansen West Ham 1 0 0 Nayef Aguerd West Ham 1 0 0 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 1 0 0 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 1 0 0 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 0 0 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 1 0 0 Tomás Soucek West Ham 1 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 1 0 0 Djed Spence Tottenham 1 0 0 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 1 0 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 1 0 0 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1 0 0 Richarlison Tottenham 1 0 0 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 1 0 0 João Palhinha Tottenham 1 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Burnley 1 0 0 Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 1 0 0 Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 1 0 0 Oliver Sonne Burnley 1 0 0 Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 1 0 0 Zian Flemming Burnley 1 0 0 Loum Tchaouna Burnley 1 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 0 0 Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 0 0 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 1 0 0 Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 0 0 Danny Welbeck Brighton 1 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 1 0 0 Sander Berge Fulham 1 0 0 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 1 0 0 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1 0 0 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 1 0 0 Adama Traoré Fulham 1 0 0 José Sá Wolves 1 0 0 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 0 0 David Møller Wolfe Wolves 1 0 0 Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 1 0 0 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1 0 0 Jhon Arias Wolves 1 0 0 Hugo Bueno Wolves 1 0 0 Fer López Wolves 1 0 0 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1 0 0 James Trafford Man City 1 0 0 Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 1 0 0 Rúben Dias Man City 1 0 0 John Stones Man City 1 0 0 Bernardo Silva Man City 1 0 0 Erling Haaland Man City 1 0 0 Rayan Cherki Man City 1 0 0 Nico O'Reilly Man City 1 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 1 0 0 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 0 0 Jamie Gittens Chelsea 1 0 0 Cole Palmer Chelsea 1 0 0 Estêvão Chelsea 1 0 0 Liam Delap Chelsea 1 0 0 Malo Gusto Chelsea 1 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 1 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 1 0 0 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 1 0 0 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 1 0 0 Mathias Jensen Brentford 1 0 0 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 1 0 0 Antoni Milambo Brentford 1 0 0 Igor Thiago Brentford 1 0 0 Jordan Henderson Brentford 1 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 1 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 1 0 0 Leny Yoro Man Utd 1 0 0 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 1 0 0 Mason Mount Man Utd 1 0 0 Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 0 0 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 0 0 Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 1 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 1 0 0 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1 0 0 William Saliba Arsenal 1 0 0 Ben White Arsenal 1 0 0 Declan Rice Arsenal 1 0 0 Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 1 0 0 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 1 0 0 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 0 0 Lucas Perri Leeds 1 0 0 Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 1 0 0 Pascal Struijk Leeds 1 0 0 Jayden Bogle Leeds 1 0 0 Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 1 0 0 Daniel James Leeds 1 0 0 Joël Piroe Leeds 1 0 0 Jack Harrison Leeds 1 0 0 Ilia Gruev Leeds 1 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 1 0 0 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 1 0 0 James Tarkowski Everton 1 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 1 0 0 James Garner Everton 1 0 0 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 1 0 0 Beto Everton 1 0 0

Full stats Powered by

Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls (was 1/5) - NOW SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor Podcast!

Leg #1 - Frankfurt to beat Bochum @ 8/13 1.61

Perennial relegation candidates Bochum have been playing like a team primed for the drop this season and their 5-0 reverse at home to Bayern Munich last time out was their seventh defeat in eight Bundesliga assignments since the summer.

Bochum's worries are unlikely to ease when they visit Frankfurt to take on Die Adler on Saturday. The hosts are unbeaten in six games in all competitions at the Deutsche Bank Park this season and in nine-goal Omar Marmoush, they have one of the Bundesliga's most in-form forwards.

Bottom-club Bochum have the worst expected goals against (xGA) record in the division (20.00), while only newly-promoted Holstein Kiel (52) have conceded more total shots on target than the struggling Blauen (48).

Frankfurt meanwhile, have been averaging 2.50 goals per home game in Germany's top tier and have sufficient firepower to outgun their ordinary opponents. Dino Toppmoller's side are favoured to harness home advantage in this one.

Leg #2 - Man City to beat Bournemouth @ 1/2 1.50

Bournemouth scored a surprise victory over Arsenal in their last game at the Vitality Stadium, however, they played an hour of that 2-0 triumph with a one-man advantage and they should find the going tougher against a City side that has hardly missed a beat in the Premier League so far.

A weakened Cityzens XI was eliminated from the Carabao Cup in midweek, however, they have dropped only four of the 27 points available in the Premier League so far and rank first in the division for league position and expected goals (18.30) as well as shots (19.78) and shots on target (6.89) per 90 minutes.

In addition, City have won each of their last four meetings with Bournemouth, running up an aggregate score of 15-2 in the process. The Cherries, buoyed by their four-point haul from recent meetings with Arsenal (2-0) and Aston Villa (1-1), should have the confidence to play expansively on Saturday, though that should play into City's hands and with extra room to manoeuvre, the visitors can showcase their class again.

Leg #3 - Sunderland to beat QPR @ 10/11 1.91

The Regis Le Bris revolution at Sunderland is gathering pace and the Black Cats made it three wins from three since the international break with a solid 2-0 win over Oxford last weekend to open up a five-point gap at the top of the Championship table.

Sunderland have claimed the spoils in nine of their first 12 league matches of the campaign overall, while their 2-1 triumph at Luton in their last away assignment suggested that they have the staying power to push for promotion this term.

In contrast, a listless QPR are languishing in second-last place and though they frustrated Burnley at Turf Moor (0-0) last time out, they were fortunate to avoid a sixth loss of the campaign having conceded 22 attempts compared to the two they registered themselves.

At MATRADE Loftus Road, the Hoops remain winless since the summer and two of their last three matches there ended in disappointment (1-3 vs Hull, 1-2 vs Portsmouth). In-form Sunderland are generously priced at even-money to extract three points from their trip to the capital here.

Leg #4 - PSG to beat Lens @ 4/11 1.36

Luis Enrique's PSG have failed to impress in the Champions League this season, however, they are still maintaining high standards domestically and the unbeaten Parisians occupy top spot in Ligue 1 having won seven of their first nine tests while scoring a searing 28 goals along the way.

Their performances in the capital have been particularly eye-catching and a run of four straight wins there was accompanied by a 16-goal haul, while a cosy 3-0 triumph on the road over ten-man title rivals Marseille last time out has allowed PSG to tighten their grip at the summit.

Lens have been averaging a steady 1.55 points per game since August, however, their bright start has already burned out, and having won only once in seven attempts in Ligue 1, they look ill-equipped to blot star-studded PSG's copybook.

PSG completed a comfortable league double over Lens last term, while the visitors haven't won a fixture in Paris since 2006. Goals have been in short supply for Lens of late and having failed to register in three of their last six games, they are easy to oppose here.

Recommended Bet Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold SBK 4/1

For the very best expert football predictions, head over to my website, Andy's Bet Club. With the new season underway, I've got plenty of football betting tips for you to get stuck into, including a weekly Championship acca. There are also plenty of tools to help your punting on site, including my excellent bet builder stats, which provide the most important player statistics.