Newcastle v Arsenal: Gunners to win to nil begging to be backed at 13/5

Saliba is back so back an Arsenal clean sheet

Gunners too big at 2.02 1/1 to ignore

BTTS 'no' has landed in 11 of the last 12 meetings

Partey and his Arsenal teammates travel to Newcastle for the early kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm), and it is set to be a raucous encounter following their 1-0 defeat in the fixture last season.

Only Kai Havertz (16) has committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Thomas Partey's 14, and he has committed one or more fouls in seven of his nine Premier League games this season.

In fact, he's managed to commit two or more in six of those games, which include two in each of his last two vs Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Newcastle boast the two most fouled players in the league too in Bruno Guimarãesand Anthony Gordon, so Thomas Partey looks set to have his work cut out this weekend, whether that be at right-back or midfield!

Arsenal remain underestimated by the market

I'm still a believer. A believer that Arsenal are going to win the Premier League this season.

The 3.929/10 on the Betfair Exchange has really drawn me in this week - it's been winking at me, trying to convince me to up my position on the Gunners before the price crashes as we head towards Christmas.

This is the time for Mikel Arteta's team to get motoring though. A winning run between now at the busy festive period is an absolute must if the title is heading their way this season. Starting at St James' Park on Saturday for is a winnable fixture where the price on an away win has got me interested.

If I'm of the persuasion that Arsenal are going to be winning the Premier League then the 2.021/1 on them to beat Newcastle has to be value.

It's a big price when you consider the prices Arsenal have gone off when playing against what I would declare as evenly matched teams with Newcastle. Against Bournemouth their price was 1.768/11, it was 1.728/11 at Aston Villa, 1.748/11 at Spurs and 1.501/2 at Brighton.

Newcastle are being priced up here as a genuine top-four challenger, which looks a bit baffling to my maths.

Eddie Howe has made them quite predictable to play against and they haven't won in the Premier League for five matches. Yes, the expected goals numbers are painting a positive picture but this is a team that have declined since qualifying for the Champions League in barnstorming fashion two years ago.

Arsenal and their exemplary road record now William Saliba is back from suspension is worth investing in. With Saliba on the pitch, the Gunners have conceded just six goals in their last 16 away games.

This team can keep a clean sheet against anyone in world football, registering 11 shutouts in those last 16 away days.

Arteta has devised a formula to make them incredibly hard to beat on the road, which stems from the fact they only need to score one or two goals to win the game as they're so perfect defensively.

When you fancy Arsenal to win on the road, adding a clean sheet into the mix is a profitable betting strategy. This is another great opportunity to back the win to nil at 13/53.60 - a price which is gigantic really for a team that have won to nil on the road on nine of their last 16 matches - that's a 56 per cent strike rate.

Also, this is historically a fixture where a win to nil is a runner as nine of the last 12 meetings in all competitions have been won by a side without conceding. And that has led to an interesting quirk of 11 of the last 12 copping for punters that are backing 'no' in the both teams to score market.

That is actually priced up as the outsider of the two options in that market here at 23/202.15 which doesn't really make sense as the goal expectancy is low for a Premier League game with the under 2.5 line trading at odds-on at 10/111.91.

I wouldn't people off having a swing at the 'no' option as a single but being a greedy guts, I'm more than happy to take a chance at the bigger price of Arsenal to win to nil as the main bet.

