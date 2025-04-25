Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Blues battle backed to end level at Stamford Bridge

Two bets for Crystal Palace v Aston Villa FA Cup semi-final

Alan Shearer's predictions for every Premier League match

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Saturday's Superboost is for the 12:30 kick-off at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Everton. Pedro Neto has looked threatening in recent games, with six shots on target in his last three, and the Portuguese should be key for Enzo Maresca's men in this battle of the Blues.

Betfair have boosted the odds on Neto having one or more shots on target from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Pedro Neto to have 1+ Shot on Target boosted from 8/131.61 to SBK 1/1

Premier League tips and predictions

Paul Higham: "Chelsea are 4/7 to get the three points with Everton big 5/1 outsiders - but Moyes' side are still working hard and making life tough for teams despite being safely sat in midtable. And away from home Everton have been keeping things tight for a while - with only one of their last nine away league games having more than two goals in, so the 20/23 on under 2.5 goals would look to be the way to go here.

"Chelsea have the clear quality advantage, and you could see them sneaking another 1-0 or similar here, but Everton held out against Man City for 84 minutes and they're still a much better side than Chelsea - so I'm going to chance backing the draw in this one.

"The 0-0 has got a real chance here at 9/1 and you could try and squeeze out a touch more value by going for a draw and under 2.5 goals at 7/2 but just the straight draw at 3/1 looks good enough."

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Chelsea v Everton SBK 3/1

Alan Shearer: "This is a must-win game, which Newcastle will win. It's probably the ideal fixture you'd want after a 'mauling' like they had last week at Villa Park.

"Playing at home against a team which is about to be relegated, in Ipswich, so home win."

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

The Opta stat:"Leicester have failed to score in a league-high 15 different Premier League games this season, only failing to do so in more in the 2001-02 campaign (19)."

Recommended Bet Back Wolves to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 SBK 21/10

Stephen Tudor: "Brighton are without the suspended Joao Pedro while at the back they have hemorrhaged 13 in five across their own winless spell, but they're still fancied to prevail here simply by virtue of possessing more difference-makers. Expect it to be tight though - the Hammers to their credit haven't lost by more than a single goal margin since mid-January.

"It should be noted that Pervis Estupinan has picked up three cautions in his last five outings and faces down Jarrod Bowen at the Amex."

Recommended Bet Back Brighton to win by exactly one goal SBK 13/5

FA Cup semi-final tips and predictions

Mark Stinchcombe: "Given Aston Villa are 23/20 favourites here we really must revisit their defensive issues this season. They may be in great form having won 11 of their last 14 games across all competitions but they've only kept six clean sheets in 25 games away from Villa Park in England and Europe this season. As a result, 71% of their Premier League matches have seen Over 2.5 goals, which rises to 77% away from home (13 of 17). Against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup, they've beaten both Spurs and West Ham 2-1.

"Crystal Palace are also in good form having bounced back well recently to 5-0 and 5-2 defeats to Newcastle and Man City respectively, firstly getting a point against Bournemouth when down to 10 men for half of the game, then twice coming back from a goal behind against Champions League semi-finalists Arsenal to draw 2-2. It means they have lost just six of their last 28 games across all competitions, scoring two or more goals in 16 of those games.

"Over all eight of their last 13 matches against Premier League opposition have seen over 2.5 goals and I have to back Over 2.5 goals yet again given the prices."

Recommended Bet Back 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Crystal Palace v Aston Villa SBK 19/20

Sam Rosbottom: "While I'm not a huge fan of semi-finals taking place at the national stadium in London, it is a great occasion for fans to see their team play at Wembley. However, this isn't the final, there's still at least 90 minutes of football to play to get there, and these matches can often be tight and cagey affairs because of that. Set pieces can be crucial.

"This creates a nice option for us to look at the threats both sides possess when attacking a free-kick or a corner, and looking at Aston Villa's options, they have a few players that can pose a real danger. The one I like for this one though is Ezri Konsa.

"The centre half has had four shots in his last four games, and at 5/4 to have one shot in 90 minutes on Saturday, I think this has got real legs.

"You could even look to take on the slightly shorter priced Tyrone Mings, who also gets forward at set pieces for Aston Villa, and match up the centre back pairings on shots for a bit of value in the Build Ups market."

Recommended Bet Back Konsa to have 1 or more shots vs Palace SBK 13/10

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "They secured their safety on Good Friday after collecting eight points in four matches. It means that the pressure is now off and their performance against Swansea City on Easter Monday suggested this might not be a pretty end to the season.

"However, Rangers have previous against Burnley and it's normal for sides to get up for games against the champions. Not to mention the off-field elements having the potential to go either way.

"More interestingly, QPR have seen 64% of their matches this season end with both teams having scored and that increases to 73% at Loftus Road. There have been over 2.5 goals in six of their last eight matches and both teams have scored in seven of those. "

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score SBK 1/1

Jack Critchley: "There's an archetypal relegation 'six-pointer' on Saturday afternoon as Hull host Derby at the MKM. The Tigers have the worst home record in the Championship, although they managed to pick up maximum points against Preston last weekend courtesy of two Joe Gelhardt penalties. Ruben Selles' men are struggling to score goals from open play and haven't found the net in the first half of a match since March 8th. They aren't easy to break down, but they must improve their output in the final third.

"A victory would propel Derby above this weekend's opponents and with a winnable game against Stoke on the final day of the season, Rams fans will be feeling relatively confident of survival. They've lost just two of their last nine games and have beaten some decent top-half sides recently. They've netted five times across their last two away games and if they bag the first goal in this clash, Hull could find it hard to peg them back."

Recommended Bet Back Derby Draw No Bet SBK 6/5

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Bayer lacked belief and energy at St Pauli last week, and this week's opponents Augsburg are in miserly mood. The Swabian side are in the mix for Europe after a run of one defeat in 14 games. Across those 14 league outings, FCA have conceded a barely believable tally of seven goals. Keeper Finn Dahmen has excelled since his recall in January, and centre-backs like Chrislain Matsima, Cedrci Zesiger and skipper Jeffrey Gouweleeuw have been routinely outstanding.

"I'm happy to give Augsburg a +1.5 buffer on the Asian Handicap here at 1.84. Leverkusen are buckling under the pressure, they have dropped points in five of the last ten matchdays, and they have only managed eight league wins by a multiple-goal margin in 30 attempts this term."

Recommended Bet Back Augsburg +1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.84

This bet is one leg in a four-fold acca - read the full article to hear Andy's case for backing three other teams.

Andy Robson: "Lyon will still be reeling from their Europa League exit in the most dramatic fashion against Manchester United. The Ligue 1 side went two goals to the good in extra time despite being a man down, only to collapse in the final stages thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo.

"They will have to dust themselves down quickly with there being a real battle for a European finish in France. Lyon are being chased by Strasbourg, who sit level on points with Paolo Fonseca's side after a brilliant spurt of form at the perfect time. Lyon won't only be looking over their shoulder, they sit just three points behind Monaco, who occupy a Champions League position, and there is also the opportunity for Marseille to fall back into the European rat race after a massive fall off in the second half of the season.

"They face a Rennes side that sit 10th in Ligue 1, safe from relegation and with no chance of making Europe, so they shouldn't have too much to fight for here. Rennes' away record is particularly poor; they've won just four of their 14 away games in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 23 goals in the process. Lyon were a little rocked by the result in the Europa League, following this up with a 2-1 defeat to Saint Etienne, who sit in the relegation zone in Ligue 1. They should be able to recover from these recent defeats to come out on top in a crucial game in the battle for Europe in France."