Premier League And FA Cup Opta Stats: Nine weekend bets including a 9/1 Tractor Boys shout

Chelsea to continue high shot-count

Welbeck to worsen Hammers' woes

6/4 2.50 Fulham double fancied



It's tricky to call both FA Cup semi-finals this weekend while seven Premier League match-ups offer up a plethora of possibilities. Thank goodness Opta is here to help.

Saturday's Premier League and FA Cup games

Chelsea v Everton - (12:30)

Shots fired

The Opta stat:

"Chelsea are averaging more shots per game at home than any other side in the Premier League this season (18.8). It's their highest at Stamford Bridge in a single campaign since 2013-14 (19.6)."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to have 18 or more shots SBK 11/10

Brighton v West Ham - (15:00)

Welbeck well backed



The Opta stat:

"Brighton's Danny Welbeck is looking to score 10 goals in a Premier League season for the first time (currently 9) - as it stands, he's the highest scorer in the competition never to reach double figures in a single campaign (76 goals). He's scored more goals against West Ham than any other opponent in the top-flight (6)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Welbeck first goal-scorer at 5/16.00

Newcastle v Ipswich - (15:00)

Surprise start



The Opta stat:

"Newcastle United have conceded the first shot they have faced in 10 Premier League matches this season (excluding own goals), the second-most on record (from 2006-07) by any side in a single campaign in the competition, after Aston Villa in 2022-23 (11 times)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich at 20 minutes at 9/110.00

Southampton v Fulham - (15:00)

6/42.50 double entices



The Opta stats:

"Southampton have faced more shots (579) and more shots on target (229) than any other Premier League side this season. Their average of 17.6 shots and 6.9 shots on target faced per game are their highest on record (since 2003-04) in a single Premier League campaign."

"Southampton have conceded 78 goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a league campaign since 1971-72 (80), and their most ever in a 20-team league. Indeed, they've kept just two clean sheets this term, though one of those was in the reverse fixture against Fulham."

The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham to have 7 or more SOT and over 1.5 goals at 6/42.50

Wolves v Leicester - (15:00)

Hosts to nil



The Opta stat:

"Leicester have failed to score in a league-high 15 different Premier League games this season, only failing to do so in more in the 2001-02 campaign (19).

Recommended Bet Back Wolves to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 SBK 21/10

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - (FA Cup semi-final, 17:15)

Where Eagles dare

The Opta stat:

"This is Crystal Palace's sixth FA Cup semi-final and they've alternated between going out at this stage (1976, 1995, 2022) and reaching the final (1990, 2016) in their previous five semi-finals."

The Betfair Bet: Back Palace to qualify (inc ET and Pen) at 11/82.38

Sunday's Premier League and FA Cup games



Bournemouth v Man United - (14:00)

Multiple shots for winger

The Opta Stat:

"No player has had more shots in the Premier League this season than Antoine Semenyo (116, level with Mohamed Salah). Indeed, it's the most shots a Bournemouth player has ever had in a single top-flight campaign."

Recommended Bet Back Semenyo to have 4 or more shots SBK 5/6

Liverpool v Tottenham - (16:30)

Red massacre

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 home games against Tottenham in all competitions (W11 D4), winning the last three while scoring four goals each time."

The Betfair Bet: Back hosts over 3.5 goals at 15/82.88

Nottingham Forest v Man City - (FA Cup semi-final 16:30)

Belgian cup specialist

The Opta Stat:

"Since his debut in the FA Cup in January 2016, Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in more goals in the competition proper than any other player (28 - 10 goals, 18 assists)."

The Betfair Bet: Back De Bruyne to score or assist at 1/12.00

