Alan Shearer Premier League MD 34 & FA Cup Predictions: Reds for title and Villa & City to reach final

Liverpool will win the title this weekend by winning against Tottenham. However, Spurs can't afford for it to get messy after losing at home to Forest, and there's every chance that it could.

It could turn ugly if Liverpool score early and the party celebrations begin at Anfield. This will definitely be a home win.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Chelsea got a great result last week, away to Fulham - they were dead and buried with eight or nine minutes to go and made a change to bring on Tyrique George. He changed the game for them and Pedro Neto with an incredible finish as well.

They went from disaster to euphoria.

Everton will be a tough nut to crack - they will not make it easy for Chelsea. I'm going to go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

I'm not convinced of either club - West Ham are having a terrible time under Graham Potter. I suspect that they probably can't wait for the season to end.

Brighton have gone off the boil a bit as well. I'm going to say home win, just because I'm not sure what's going on at West Ham.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

This is a must-win game, which Newcastle will win. It's probably the ideal fixture you'd want after a 'mauling' like they had last week at Villa Park.

Playing at home against a team which is about to be relegated, in Ipswich, so home win.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

I've said most of the season about Southampton and how poor they've been, so this will be an away win for Fulham.

Alan's prediction: Fulham to Win

Leicester are relegated, so I don't see them having anything. Mind you, when they had something to play for they weren't good enough, so I don't see that changing.

With the way that Wolves won last week, I would think that would give them great confidence, so home win.

Alan's prediction: Wolves to Win

I'm really looking forward to being at this game. I think it's a fascinating game - Villa have obviously had a poor result against Man City, but they are an excellent side and have got so many options now, in terms of the squad.

He can chop and change in forward positions - he left Ollie Watkins out at the Etihad after he ripped Newcastle apart at the weekend. So for him to be left out - he said it after the game, that he was fuming not to play against PSG - I guess it will have been exactly the same in midweek.

I fancy Villa, I think they'll beat Palace, but I think that it could be a great semi-final in terms of goals. Palace in forward positions with Eze, Mateta and Sarr - it'll be a really interesting, exciting game with lots of goals, but Villa will come out on top.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

We all know with Man Utd, their season isn't the Premier League, it's now focussed on Europe - they'll continue to rotate and bring one or two kids in for games in the league and this is why they'll lose these games.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

It's a tough one to call - Forest have beaten City this season. The way Forest play, they'll sit and frustrate City and try to do all of those things which they do so well.

I think this one will be a long one on Sunday evening. It wouldn't surprise me if it went to extra time, but I'll say Man City will get through.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

