Queens Park Rangers v Burnley: The season isn't Dunne

Are Burnley's unbreakable defence beginning to break?

Both teams score a lot in QPR games

Could Jimmy Dunne exploit a potential dip in concentration?

Queens Park Rangers v Burnley

Saturday 26th April, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

Burnley are now conceding goals

Burnley are once again a Premier League football club. Now it's time to match their 2015-16 and 2022-23 campaigns and do it as champions.

Scott Parker's side have been almost unbreakable this year with his defence rarely cracking under pressure and it has been the key component of their promotion.

However, they are beginning to crack. Burnley have conceded in four of their last five and conceded 1xG in four of those. They have also conceded 1xG+ in four of their last five away from home.

It's been a long old season with big pressure, enormous concentration levels and it's only natural that now promotion is won - and the pitch invasion showcased that this was the primary goal - the pressure is now off, meaning those incredible concentration levels may waver.

QPR are safe - can they continue the fun?

They travel to a Queens Park Rangers side concerned by more upheaval after a solid year under Marti Cifuentes. The Spaniard is rumoured to be considering quitting amid continued issue with those above him.

They secured their safety on Good Friday after collecting eight points in four matches. It means that the pressure is now off and their performance against Swansea City on Easter Monday suggested this might not be a pretty end to the season.

However, Rangers have previous against Burnley and it's normal for sides to get up for games against the champions. Not to mention the off-field elements having the potential to go either way.

More interestingly, QPR have seen 64% of their matches this season end with both teams having scored and that increases to 73% at Loftus Road. There have been over 2.5 goals in six of their last eight matches and both teams have scored in seven of those.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score SBK 1/1

Jimmy likes to shoot

If both teams are going to score, we may as well take a punt on somebody that might find the net.

Burnley are now conceding goals. And I want to look at set-pieces as a potential route for Queens Park Rangers considering Burnley have conceding almost half of their accrued xGA from set-piece situations and have conceded 14 shots in their last five games to centre-backs.

It has also been notable that Burnley have conceded three, four and five shots to Jerry Yates, Mamadou Doumbia and Keiffer Moore in those last five outings - sizeable forwards.

Enter Jimmy Dunne. The giant Irish defender has been useful in the final third this season with five goals and two assists, and he's done that without overperforming.

Dunne has had at least one shot on goal in 35 of his 43 league starts this season, including 17 of his last 19. Of those 35 shots, 27 have been inside the area. And he's not afraid to get involved in open play either, having a number of efforts climbing towards the back post.

Recommended Bet Back Jimmy Dunne to score anytime SBK 11/1

