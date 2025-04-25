Premier League Player Prop Tips: Betfair Sam's top three selections to back this weekend

Three player props to back this weekend

Villa defenders to be prominent in both boxes

Maddison to get under Liverpool's skin

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Saturday's Superboost is for the 12:30 kick-off at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Everton. Pedro Neto has looked threatening in recent games, with six shots on target in his last three, and the Portuguese should be key for Enzo Maresca's men in this battle of the Blues.

Betfair have boosted the odds on Neto having one or more shots on target from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Pedro Neto to have 1+ Shot on Target boosted from 8/131.61 to SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Defender to back as set-piece threat in cagey semi-final

While I'm not a huge fan of semi-finals taking place at the national stadium in London, it is a great occasion for fans to see their team play at Wembley. However, this isn't the final, there's still at least 90 minutes of football to play to get there, and these matches can often be tight and cagey affairs because of that. Set pieces can be crucial.

This creates a nice option for us to look at the threats both sides possess when attacking a free-kick or a corner, and looking at Aston Villa's options, they have a few players that can pose a real danger. The one I like for this one though is Ezri Konsa.

The centre half has had four shots in his last four games, and at 5/4 to have one shot in 90 minutes on Saturday, I think this has got real legs.

You could even look to take on the slightly shorter priced Tyrone Mings, who also gets forward at set pieces for Aston Villa, and match up the centre back pairings on shots for a bit of value in the Build Ups market.

Recommended Bet Back Konsa to have 1 or more shots vs Palace SBK 13/10

Spurs to try and stink out Liverpool's big day

There's no doubt that Spurs will be focusing on their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, so I fully expect the Liverpool title party to take place on Sunday. But I also believe Ange Postecoglu won't want to go into their crunch match on the back of a spanking from the new champions. That won't help what limited confidence Spurs have.

I can see Spurs players trying to make this one awkward for Liverpool by getting into their faces and breaking play up with fouls and gamesmanship.

When it comes to sh*thousery, which is the correct technical term, James Maddison graduated with honours from the Jamie Vardy School of Sh*thousery Excellence, and at 6/4 to commit two or more fouls, he looks like good value in that market.

Recommended Bet Back Maddison to commit 2 or more fouls SBK 6/4

Nottingham Forest's wanted man to have his say against Pep's merry men

According to reports in the Times last week, Manchester City are leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest's attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, which gives Sunday's semi-final a lovely narrative and talking point.

This is another match that has all the hallmarks of a tight and cagey affair. The game between the two at the City Ground was settled by one goal and Nuno Espirito Santo's side have progressed via penalties in the fourth round, fifth round and the quarter-final of this season's FA Cup, becoming the first team to have three shootouts in a single campaign in the competition. Would a fourth shootout be a surprise?

Morgan Gibbs-White has registered nine shots in four matches in the FA Cup this season, and he only started two of those games. He is a big threat from set pieces and has also had a shot on target in each of his last two appearances in the Premier League.

Forest will be looking to hurt City with any opportunity they get and it was the midfielder who set up the goal in their 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side last time, having four shots against them in that match too.

At 5/4 for one or more shots on target, this is a nice Bet Builder booster.

Recommended Bet Back Gibbs-White to have 1 or more SOT SBK 5/4

Now read Alan Shearer's latest exclusive Betfair column here