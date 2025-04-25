Chelsea v Everton: Back a Stamford Bridge stalemate & a 4/1 Bet Builder in battle of the Blues

Toffees the kings of the draw

Back the draw at Stamford Bridge at 3/1 4.00

Pick of the player props in 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder double

Read Ste Tudor's Build Ups Tips at the bottom of this page

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Saturday's Superboost is for the 12:30 kick-off at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Everton. Pedro Neto has looked threatening in recent games, with six shots on target in his last three, and the Portuguese should be key for Enzo Maresca's men in this battle of the Blues.

Betfair have boosted the odds on Neto having one or more shots on target from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Pedro Neto to have 1+ Shot on Target boosted from 8/131.61 to SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Chelsea v Everton

Saturday April 26

12:30 kick-off

That late stoppage time winner against Fulham kept Chelsea well in the complicated race for Champions League football, and now they face an Everton side they're unbeaten against in 29 home league games.

David Moyes has been superb since returning to Goodison Park but there's some weight of history up against him in not only Everton's long winless run but also his own 19-game away stretch at Stamford Bridge without a victory to try and overturn.

The Toffees lead the league in draws, and with Chelsea drawing with Ipswich last time out at home after two narrow 1-0s, the stalemate at Stamford Bridge could be worth a look at 3/14.00.

Chelsea are 4/71.57 to get the three points with Everton big 5/16.00 outsiders - but Moyes' side are still working hard and making life tough for teams despite being safely sat in midtable.

And away from home Everton have been keeping things tight for a while - with only one of their last nine away league games having more than two goals in, so the 20/231.87 on under 2.5 goals would look to be the way to go here.

Chelsea have the clear quality advantage, and you could see them sneaking another 1-0 or similar here, but Everton held out against Man City for 84 minutes and they're still a much better side than Chelsea - so I'm going to chance backing the draw in this one.

The 0-0 has got a real chance here at 9/110.00 and you could try and squeeze out a touch more value by going for a draw and under 2.5 goals at 7/24.50 but just the straight draw at 3/14.00 looks good enough.

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Chelsea v Everton SBK 3/1

Back a 4/1 player props Bet Builder

Since I don't particularly fancy goals here I've gone elsewhere for a player props Bet Builder, starting with Jordan Pickford to make 4+ saves at 1/12.00 due to a combination of the England No.1 having a great clean sheet record against Chelsea and the hosts having a ton of shots, but not a great scoring record from them, this season.

He made four saves in the first fixture at Goodison Park too.

Levi Colwill is on a nice run of giving fouls away, with multiple in his last three games and in four of five, and can be backed at 12/53.40 for 2+ fouls against Everton - who always make games a scrap.

However, he's on an even better run of first-half fouls with at least one in his last seven, so we'll add the 7/52.40 on another here to our Bet Builder for a tidy little double.

Recommended Bet Back Colwill 1+ first-half foul & Pickford 4+ saves SBK 4/1

And finally, a rare prop bet that caught my eye for this one is the 9/43.25 on either goalkeeper to be fouled.

Everton have given away three fouls on opposition keepers in last four games, while on their part Jordan Pickford has been fouled six times this season - that's the second-most in the league.