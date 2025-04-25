Chelsea v Everton: Back a Stamford Bridge stalemate & a 4/1 Bet Builder in battle of the Blues
Paul Higham thinks Everton will be solid enough to grab a draw at Chelsea, and has a 4/15.00 player props bet running for the Saturday lunchtime game at Stamford Bridge.
Toffees the kings of the draw
Back the draw at Stamford Bridge at 3/14.00
Pick of the player props in 4/15.00 Bet Builder double
Read Ste Tudor's Build Ups Tips at the bottom of this page
Chelsea v Everton
Saturday April 26
12:30 kick-off
That late stoppage time winner against Fulham kept Chelsea well in the complicated race for Champions League football, and now they face an Everton side they're unbeaten against in 29 home league games.
David Moyes has been superb since returning to Goodison Park but there's some weight of history up against him in not only Everton's long winless run but also his own 19-game away stretch at Stamford Bridge without a victory to try and overturn.
The Toffees lead the league in draws, and with Chelsea drawing with Ipswich last time out at home after two narrow 1-0s, the stalemate at Stamford Bridge could be worth a look at 3/14.00.
Chelsea are 4/71.57 to get the three points with Everton big 5/16.00 outsiders - but Moyes' side are still working hard and making life tough for teams despite being safely sat in midtable.
And away from home Everton have been keeping things tight for a while - with only one of their last nine away league games having more than two goals in, so the 20/231.87 on under 2.5 goals would look to be the way to go here.
Chelsea have the clear quality advantage, and you could see them sneaking another 1-0 or similar here, but Everton held out against Man City for 84 minutes and they're still a much better side than Chelsea - so I'm going to chance backing the draw in this one.
The 0-0 has got a real chance here at 9/110.00 and you could try and squeeze out a touch more value by going for a draw and under 2.5 goals at 7/24.50 but just the straight draw at 3/14.00 looks good enough.
Back a 4/1 player props Bet Builder
Since I don't particularly fancy goals here I've gone elsewhere for a player props Bet Builder, starting with Jordan Pickford to make 4+ saves at 1/12.00 due to a combination of the England No.1 having a great clean sheet record against Chelsea and the hosts having a ton of shots, but not a great scoring record from them, this season.
He made four saves in the first fixture at Goodison Park too.
Levi Colwill is on a nice run of giving fouls away, with multiple in his last three games and in four of five, and can be backed at 12/53.40 for 2+ fouls against Everton - who always make games a scrap.
However, he's on an even better run of first-half fouls with at least one in his last seven, so we'll add the 7/52.40 on another here to our Bet Builder for a tidy little double.
And finally, a rare prop bet that caught my eye for this one is the 9/43.25 on either goalkeeper to be fouled.
Everton have given away three fouls on opposition keepers in last four games, while on their part Jordan Pickford has been fouled six times this season - that's the second-most in the league.
Now read all the rest of our Premier League match previews & best bets
Recommended bets
Ste Tudor's Build Up Tips:
Player to have more shots on target
If we were focusing solely on attempts on goal then Cole Palmer would be backed all day long against any other player set to feature at Stamford Bridge. But we’re not, and key to this bet is accuracy.
Opportunity too is a factor but we’ll get to that. Firstly, it should be noted that Palmer has taken on a very healthy 17 shots in his last six outings. But only five have troubled the keeper. That’s a fairly underwhelming average of 0.8 shots on target per 90.
After returning from a knee injury meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye has started the last three league games for the Toffees and more and more he is becoming their impact player in the final third. The winger has taken on eight shots in those three games, with five of them on target.
That equates to 1.6 SOT per 90, double that of Palmer’s if admittedly from a smaller sample size.
Then there’s opportunity. Everton under Moyes are well-drilled, retain their shape and snuff out shooting chances as well as anyone. It’s why Forest and Arsenal were restricted to just five apiece in recent weeks.
Player to commit more fouls
An alternative to the above concerns fouls committed and here it’s the Everton man in the frame.
Abdoulaye Doucoure may be winning acclaim for his recent performances but they have been accompanied by a welter of fouls, six in his last three outings. With the hosts expected to dominate possession on Saturday expect that trend to continue in West London.
Enzo Fernandez meanwhile has a reputation for putting himself about and he’s certainly had his moments this term. The Argentine midfielder committed five fouls away at Arsenal, six away at Villa.
Credit where it’s due though, he has cleaned up his act of late. His last four league starts have led to a foul committed every 180 minutes.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
