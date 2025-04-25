Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 Match Odds 90 acca across Europe on Saturday

Newcastle a strong pick as they chase Champions League football

Leg 1 - Back Newcastle to beat Ipswich @ 1/6 1.17

Newcastle will be looking to recover from their bruising 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa last time out as they look to secure a place in the Champions League next season. The defeat at Villa Park brought an end to a run of six straight wins across all competitions, and they can return to that sort of form here against an Ipswich side just waiting to be relegated.

Newcastle have won 10 of their 16 games at St James' Park this season; only Aston Villa, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool can boast a better record at home than Eddie Howe's side this season. Their scoring power at home particularly stands out, only Manchester City (39) have scored more goals at home than Newcastle this season (35). This will be difficult for Ipswich to contend with, seeing as they've conceded 31 goals across their 16 away trips this season, only managing to win three of these encounters.

Newcastle ran out 4-0 winners in the initial meeting between these sides at Portman Road and can replicate that level of dominance here, with Ipswich only claiming one win from their last five games and generally having one of the poorest away records in the Premier League this season.

Leg 2 - Back Middlesbrough to beat Norwich @ 4/9 1.44

The playoffs are taking shape in the Championship; the majority of the spots are already decided, with Sunderland and Sheffield United already confirmed to be competing for a spot in the Premier League next season. The battle has switched to a four-way tussle for a playoff spot with Middlesbrough, Coventry, Bristol City, and Millwall all still in the running as we approach the final few games.

Middlesbrough have shot themselves in the foot in recent weeks, notably missing a penalty to go 2-0 up against Sheffield Wednesday last time out, which would have been three points that really strengthened their promotion charge. They ended up losing the game to the 89th minute, which has left them with little room for error in the final two games of the season, their last game being a trip to Coventry, so it's essential that they pick up all three points at the Riverside.

Norwich sit 14th in the Championship and recently sacked their manager, which means that Jack Wilshere will take charge for the final few games of the season. Norwich don't really have anything to fight for, and their recent form reflects that; they've failed to win any of their last five games in the Championship, losing four of these games. Norwich haven't beaten Middlesbrough since 2020 in the Championship, adding a historical advantage to the home side in this game. It would be a surprise if Norwich were to suddenly turn on the fireworks now as their season dwindles to an anticlimactic end, given that the home side are the team with something to play for.

Leg 3 - Back Dortmund to beat Hoffenheim @ 4/6 1.67

Dortmund are looking to salvage their domestic season after a torrid campaign which resulted in the sacking of Nuri Sahin whilst Dortmund sat in the lower reaches of the Bundesliga. Niko Kovac has come in and done well to steady the ship, playing a big part in their rise up the table, which has put them in a position to qualify for Europe next season. This is a massive opportunity to break into the European spots for the first time this season as the side one place above them, Mainz, travel to the Allianz Arena, where they are very unlikely to get anything.

Dortmund line up against a Hoffenheim side who have also had a poor domestic season by the standards they set last term. They have spent the majority of the campaign trying to put some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, and look to be safe now with an eight-point gap to Heidenheim in 16th. This should see Hoffenheim take their foot off the gas just slightly to round off what has been a chaotic campaign.

Despite Dortmund's issues in the Bundesliga this season, they have shown promising form in recent weeks, most notably beating Hansi Flick's Barcelona side 3-1 at Signal Iduna Park. They have also shown more promise on the road in recent weeks, which has been their Achilles Heel in the Bundesliga this season - they ran out 4-1 winners against fellow European hopefuls Freiburg and claimed a point at the Allianz Arena in their recent away fixtures. They can carry this upwards trajectory into this gam,e with their opponents not having much left to fight for in the Bundesliga this season.

Leg 4 - Back Lyon to beat Rennes @ 5/6 1.84

Lyon will still be reeling from their Europa League exit in the most dramatic fashion against Manchester United. The Ligue 1 side went two goals to the good in extra time despite being a man down, only to collapse in the final stages thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo.

They will have to dust themselves down quickly with there being a real battle for a European finish in France. Lyon are being chased by Strasbourg, who sit level on points with Paolo Fonseca's side after a brilliant spurt of form at the perfect time. Lyon won't only be looking over their shoulder, they sit just three points behind Monaco, who occupy a Champions League position, and there is also the opportunity for Marseille to fall back into the European rat race after a massive fall off in the second half of the season.

They face a Rennes side that sit 10th in Ligue 1, safe from relegation and with no chance of making Europe, so they shouldn't have too much to fight for here. Rennes' away record is particularly poor; they've won just four of their 14 away games in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 23 goals in the process. Lyon were a little rocked by the result in the Europa League, following this up with a 2-1 defeat to Saint Etienne, who sit in the relegation zone in Ligue 1. They should be able to recover from these recent defeats to come out on top in a crucial game in the battle for Europe in France.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Dortmund & Lyon all to win SBK 4/1

