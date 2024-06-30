England v Slovakia Cheat Sheet: Superboost, best tips and Euros podcast for last 16 clash

Kane and Foden can be chief threats

Win to nil likely but goals might not come until second half

Time for England to press the reset button says Alan Shearer

Bet Builders, props bets and much more from our tipsters

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW SBK 3/1

Paul Higham: "Harry Kane's not been at his best but for a few reasons he's worth backing to score anytime even at 1/12.00 - as Slovkia were not exactly water tight at the back with an xG against of almost 4.5 in the groups - plus in major tournament knockouts Kane has averaged a goal a game in his last six.

"And given we're backing the unders on goals, it's worth taking the skipper at 3/14.00 for first goalscorer in Gelsenkirchen against a Slovakia side that has the highest average age in the tournament and where Francesco Calzona made just one change to the starting XI in the groups.

"That could expose them to England's quick-footed attackers, especially later on, and with Kane also on the pens and England the second-most fouled side in the competition, that's a decent combination."

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane first goal @ SBK 3/1

Alan Shearer: "When things aren't working then it is time to make the changes. Gareth said it himself, it's time to press the reset button. Those are his words, and when you say reset that means something is fundamentally wrong and not working. Those words he used are telling us that.

"With the impact the subs made the other day, he is going to have to make changes, there is no doubt about that. Whether it is two or three, or whatever.

"He knows the reaction of the crowd towards him, and it was totally wrong getting things thrown at him, that's not right. Fans can vent their frustrations, but not like that.

"But Gareth understands, and his words were that he may be the problem. By saying that, what he's doing is trying to take the heat off the players and put it on him, because he can handle it. That's what top managers would do when a team is under pressure."

Stephen Tudor: "While Bellingham toils, Foden is increasingly gaining a foothold in the competition, influencing proceedings as he drifts in from the left.

"From his three outings so far - that includes a frustrating opener against Serbia that had many query his starting credentials - the Manchester City schemer has accrued seven attempts on goal, three key passes and has completed seven dribbles. He is knocking at the door and a goal to cap off a City-standard display feels imminent. At the very least it feels possible.

"So why not on Sunday, especially as the 24-year-old jetted home this week to be present at the birth of his third child. With motivation and inspiration at a high it is easy to picture him doing a 'rock the baby' goal celebration on Sunday at the expense of Slovakia."

Recommended Bet Back Foden to score or assist SBK 5/4

Dan Fitch: "Opportunity awaits for England when they take on Slovakia on Sunday. The question is, can they take it?

"With most of the other major contenders having ended up on the other side of the draw, there is a great chance for England to march through to the final.

"Though their defensive record has been impressive. England need to improve in attack. For optimistic fans of the Three Lions, there were at least signs of some growth in that area during their 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Group C.

"Gareth Southgate's team were better when second-half substitutes Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer were brought on, while even later replacements such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Gordon were able to make an impression during brief cameos.

"So there is potential for England to improve, which will be necessary against a Slovakia side that have impressed at this tournament.

"Regardless of whether the Slovaks were playing on the counter-attack, as was the case against Belgium, or controlled possession, as they did against Ukraine and Romania, they created plenty of chances.

"England ultimately have the greater talent and should progress, but it could be another nervy evening. With the English having been level at the break in two of their three games so far, let's take a chance on the draw half-time/England full-time at 11/43.75."

Recommended Bet Back the draw half-time/England full-time against Slovakia SBK 11/4

Paul Higham: "Right, let's get into the player stats bets now, starting with a few shots, and kick-off with the 4/51.80 on Phil Foden to have a shot on target - regardless of him returning home briefly for the birth of his third child, he's been one of the few bright sparks going forward for England.

"Slovakia's Lukas Haraslin has done something only Harry Kane has managed for England so far and that's hit the target in every game, so no wonder he's odds-on at 10/111.91 to do it again.

"Ivan Schranz can match Kane's three shots on target and although they've come in two games, he has managed to score twice so 9/52.80 on him to have just another 1+ shot on target here is generous.

"England are the second-most fouled team at Euro 2024 and Schranz has given aaway a foul in all three games so far, so 4/111.36 on him doing it again goes straight into our Bet Builder.

"Our ace in the pack here is veteran right-back Peter Pekarik at 15/82.88 for 2+ fouls, which is what he gave away against similar opposition in Belgium.

"His 37-year-old legs will face Phil Foden and/or Anthony Gordon at some stage - and either way that spells trouble."

Recommended Bet Back Foden, Schranz, Haraslin 1+ shot on target, Schranz 1+ foul & Pekarik @ SBK 36/1

Alex Boyes: "Across the last two European Championship tournaments, England have kept more clean sheets than any other side (7 in 10 games).

"All seven of those have been achieved with Jordan Pickford as goalkeeper - the only goalkeepers with more UEFA EURO clean sheets are Spain's Iker Casillas (9), Netherlands' Edwin van der Sar (8) and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon (8)."

Recommended Bet Back England to win-to-nil SBK 1/1

Opta Stats: "Corners were once one of the main weapons in England's armoury, but with Harry Maguire out of this tournament through injury, their set-pieces have been far less effective.

"Their corners, in fact, have not been very frequent at all. Only Croatia (five), Albania (six) and Scotland (seven) had fewer corners than the Three Lions' nine in the groups.

"All of those teams crashed out, and the latter duo spent long periods under the cosh, Albania averaging 35% possession and Scotland registering 43.7% (England had 58.3%).

"Attacking the home corners line may not be a bad idea, with England 15/82.88 to have under 4.5 corners and 1/12.00 to have under 5.5."

Recommended Bet Back under 4.5 England corners SBK 2/1

Lewis Jones: "The news that Ezri Konsa will start for England, replacing the injured Kieran Trippier, has offered up an interesting betting angle in what looks a wretched game to analyse due to England clearly playing within themselves at this tournament. A low scoring, tedious performance could be on show again but this is a squad packed with so much talent that they could turn the taps on at any point.

"Therefore, Konsa's foul drawing ability down the England left looks a more secure way of grabbing some profit. No defender drew more fouls in the Premier League last season than the Aston Villa man (64) at a rate of 1.83 per 90. He's a very slick and intelligent player that manages to lure referees into thinking he's been fouled when the contact is minimal. Slovakia right-winger Ivan Schranz is going to find that out on Sunday where he is value to make two or more fouls at 17/102.70 with the Sportsbook.

"He's made two fouls in the tournament already but it's his data domestically playing for Slavia Prague that really stands out. In over 2000 minutes of action in the last two years he's working to a fouls committed average of 1.83 per 90 and has been carded 12 times to a per game average of 0.42 - that's almost one every two games."