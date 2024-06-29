England v Slovakia: 36/1 stats bet & huge 150/1 upset lead five best Bet Builders

England v Slovakia Superboost

England v Slovakia

Sunday 30 June, 17:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

It's that time again...England are back in knockout tournament football in what is likely Gareth Southgate's last dance as Three Lions boss and they;re huge favourites against underdogs Slovakia.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, on past experience plenty, although Southgate has made a habit of beating side they should do on paper so he'll be confident of progress, but in our regular Bet Builder feature the result is always as important as how it happens...

England expects Bet Builder

So, we'll start with the most obvious and that's 4/111.36 favourites England to win the match in 90 minutes, as they really should when you look at the respective squads.

England entered the tournament with defence as the weak point, but it's been exactly the opposite with just one conceded and the lowest xG against in the competition - and there's nothing in the Slovakian attack that suggest they should be a huge threat.

Harry Kane has six goals in his last six knockout games, and since we're not likely to see too many goals we'll back him as first goalscorer at 3/14.00.

Slovakia have allowed 37 shots and 13 on target so far, so England should have plenty of attempts and Martin Dubravka has made 11 saves with four in two out of three games, so we'll finsh with Slovakia's keeper to make 4+ saves at 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet Back England win to nil, Kane first goal & Dubravka 4+ saves @ SBK 15/1

Forced to go the distance Bet Builder





Draws with Denmark and Slovenia, Slovakia's win over Belgium and Southgate's naturally cautious nature could all easily add up to the draw at 11/43.75 and an extra time winner at 7/18.00.

Slovakia are the oldest team in the tournament and England have such pace and goal power on the bench, you'd have to fancy those fresh legs to get the better of tired older legs in the extra period.

But you never know - and the pressure on England will just start weighing heavier and heavier on those shoulder the longer it goes, with their fans also likely to start voicing their frustrations again.

I like the corner angle in this game and especially the Slovakian one, as they've had far more corners than England with their 16 to just 7 for Southgate's side.

They've had at least four in every game, and seven against Denmark, so another 4+ here at 31/20 is attainable if they're to force England to go the distance.

Recommended Bet Back either team in extra time, under 2.5 goals & Slovakia 3+ corners @ SBK 26/1

A day for Slovakian heroes Bet Builder





Unlikely? Yes, but Slovakia at 9/25.50 to qualify for the quarter-finals shows it wouldn't be that big a shock given how England have played so far - but how can we make the very most of it and get a massive Bet Builder from ust a couple of stats bets?

Firstly, Slovakia are 5/16.00 to win the most corners, but they've already done that twice so far, including against Belgium, while England have lost the corner count two out of three games - so some stone cold facts behind this one.

Just that alone is a 20/121.00 double, but if you really, really want to swing for the fences, then look at the card stats as Slovakia have only had two so far - that's the fewest in the entire competition.

Granted, England have only had four themselves, but if you're backing Slovenia to pull this off, then in all likelihood the Three Lions have every chance of earning more cards at 11/43.75 as they'll be more and more frustrated as time slips away.

We're talking unlikely events, but three bets here that roll together as a consequence of each other, and if you're backing one then you may as well back all three for a monumental Bet Builder treble.

Recommended Bet Back Slovenia to qualify & most corners, England most cards @ SBK 150/1

Pick of shots & fouls Bet Builder





Right, let's get into the player stats bets now, starting with a few shots, and kick-off with the 4/51.80 on Phil Foden to have a shot on target - regardless of him returning home briefly for the birth of his third child, he's been one of the few bright sparks going forward for England.

Slovakia's Lukas Haraslin has done something only Harry Kane has managed for England so far and that's hit the target in every game, so no wonder he's odds-on at 10/111.91 to do it again.

Ivan Schranz can match Kane's three shots on target and although they've come in two games, he has managed to score twice so 9/52.80 on him to have just another 1+ shot on target here is generous.

England are the second-most fouled team at Euro 2024 and Schranz has given aaway a foul in all three games so far, so 4/111.36 on him doing it again goes straight into our Bet Builder.

Our ace in the pack here is veteran right-back Peter Pekarik at 15/82.88 for 2+ fouls, which is what he gave away against similar opposition in Belgium.

His 37-year-old legs will face Phil Foden and/or Anthony Gordon at some stage - and either way that spells trouble.

Recommended Bet Back Foden, Schranz, Haraslin 1+ shot on target, Schranz 1+ foul & Pekarik @ SBK 36/1

New starter & super subs Bet Builder

You're usually chasing the starters here, but I think England's subs will have a huge say in this game regardless of what the score is - I don't expect Southgate to change his starting line-up too much but he knows he has two dynamic forwards to deploy on either flank that can either help kill a game off or rescue it.

One change he will make is to start Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, and that means backing him for a foul at 8/131.61 after managing one in 45 minutes against Slovenia and in such an occasion he's absolutely nailed-on for a foul.

Now onto the subs, and Cole Palmer must be seriously pushing for a start, but even if not, Saka won't last too long if he performs like he has been, so the Chelsea man should get enough to minutes to get 1+ shot on target in at least.

He's already hit the target in limited time on the pitch, and he's also been fouled once and either starting or as a late sub against tired legs then back him at a nice 10/34.33 to be fouled 2+ times.

Speaking of tired legs, the last sub you want to see coming on is the speedy Anthony Gordon, who is also an expert in winning fouls, so two of them at 8/111.73 should be no problem even if he's a late arrival off the bench.