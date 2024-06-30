Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Combine Pedri and Georgia goals for a value-soaked 4/1 play

No defender was fouled more in the Premier League last season than Konsa

England v Slovakia (17:00) - Konsa can lure Schranz in for 17/10 foul play

The news that Ezri Konsa will start for England, replacing the injured Kieran Trippier, has offered up an interesting betting angle in what looks a wretched game to analyse due to England clearly playing within themselves at this tournament. A low scoring, tedious performance could be on show again but this is a squad packed with so much talent that they could turn the taps on at any point.

Therefore, Konsa's foul drawing ability down the England left looks a more secure way of grabbing some profit. No defender drew more fouls in the Premier League last season than the Aston Villa man (64) at a rate of 1.83 per 90. He's a very slick and intelligent player that manages to lure referees into thinking he's been fouled when the contact is minimal. Slovakia right-winger Ivan Schranz is going to find that out on Sunday where he is value to make two or more fouls at 17/102.70 with the Sportsbook.

He's made two fouls in the tournament already but it's his data domestically playing for Slavia Prague that really stands out. In over 2000 minutes of action in the last two years he's working to a fouls committed average of 1.83 per 90 and has been carded 12 times to a per game average of 0.42 - that's almost one every two games.

Recommended Bet 1pt on Schranz to make +2 fouls SBK 17/10

Spain v Georgia (20:00) - Pedri shots line still offers great value

I'm excited for this game. Spain's midfield and attack has shaped up so far as the best at the tournament. The variation from Rodri and Fabian Ruiz's expert passing to the dynamism out wide from Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams is such a devastating blend. It could take them all the way.

However, it's another part of that attack I'm looking to back again - Pedri.

He delivered on his shots promise in the win over Italy, firing three shots in total. The markets haven't really adjusted their prices still to his threat so the 11/102.11 for two or more shots is something I want on my side, especially against a team that shipped 53 shots across two meetings with Spain in qualifying and 71 in three games at this tournament so far.

I simply have to include both teams to score to the Pedri price, too. It's a whopper at 6/42.50.

You get the sense even scoring a goal will feel like winning the tournament for Georgia, who will be treating this as a free swing. It should play to their strengths too which certainly come in forward areas with the high-class duo of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze.

Georgia have found the net in 13 of their last 15 games, including in both of those meetings with Spain and in every group match so far. They can get in the act here to land us a 4/15.00 play.