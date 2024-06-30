Euro 2024 Last 16 Opta Stats: Two bets on Sunday priced at EVS and 6/1
Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta stats for Sunday's round of 16 matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips...
England will scrape on through once again
Georgian heroes could go one better
England v Slovakia - 17:00
A boring bet for a boring game
The Opta Stat:
"Across the last two European Championship tournaments, England have kept more clean sheets than any other side (7 in 10 games). All seven of those have been achieved with Jordan Pickford as goalkeeper - the only goalkeepers with more UEFA EURO clean sheets are Spain's Iker Casillas (9), Netherlands' Edwin van der Sar (8) and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon (8)."
Spain v Georgia - 20:00
Havertz to make it two against Denmark
The Opta Stat:
"Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has saved 16 of the last 17 shots on target he's faced at EURO 2024. He made a grand total of 21 saves over his last three matches, the joint-most of any goalkeeper in a EURO group stage alongside Latvia's Alexanders Kolinko in 2004. Indeed, teammate Georges Mikautadze has scored (3) or assisted (1) all four of Georgia's goals at EURO 2024. He became only the fourth player to score in each of his country's first ever three matches in EURO history after Gareth Bale for Wales (2016), Hristo Stoichkov for Bulgaria (1996) and Viktor Ponedelnik for USSR (1960 & 1964)"
Recommended bets
