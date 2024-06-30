Opta

Euro 2024 Last 16 Opta Stats: Two bets on Sunday priced at EVS and 6/1

Georgia manager Willy Sagnol
Georges Mikautadze has scored (3) or assisted (1) all four of Georgia’s goals at EURO 2024

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta stats for Sunday's round of 16 matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips...

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet

Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW

SBK3/1

England v Slovakia - 17:00

A boring bet for a boring game

The Opta Stat:

"Across the last two European Championship tournaments, England have kept more clean sheets than any other side (7 in 10 games). All seven of those have been achieved with Jordan Pickford as goalkeeper - the only goalkeepers with more UEFA EURO clean sheets are Spain's Iker Casillas (9), Netherlands' Edwin van der Sar (8) and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon (8)."

Recommended Bet

Back England to win-to-nil

SBK1/1

Spain v Georgia - 20:00

Havertz to make it two against Denmark

The Opta Stat:

"Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has saved 16 of the last 17 shots on target he's faced at EURO 2024. He made a grand total of 21 saves over his last three matches, the joint-most of any goalkeeper in a EURO group stage alongside Latvia's Alexanders Kolinko in 2004. Indeed, teammate Georges Mikautadze has scored (3) or assisted (1) all four of Georgia's goals at EURO 2024. He became only the fourth player to score in each of his country's first ever three matches in EURO history after Gareth Bale for Wales (2016), Hristo Stoichkov for Bulgaria (1996) and Viktor Ponedelnik for USSR (1960 & 1964)"

Recommended Bet

Back Georgia goalkeeper to make 4 or more saves & Georges Mikuatadze

SBK6/1

England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day 18 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as last 16 continues

  • Mike Norman
Euro 2024 Day 18 Cheat Sheet
Euro 2024

France v Belgium: Dembele to help side move into quarters

  • Abigail Davies
Ousmane Dembele - France
England

England v Slovakia Reaction: Heart's conflict with head offers up a 11/2 shot ahead of quarter-final

  • Stephen Tudor
Gareth Southgate, England

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Day 18 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as last 16 continues

  2. Football Betting Tips

    England v Slovakia Reaction: Heart's conflict with head offers up a 11/2 shot ahead of quarter-final

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Jeremy Doku to dazzle and 11/4 Jules Kounde bet

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Predictions: Back 6/4 Mbappe on the Betfair Exchange

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Portugal v Slovenia: Underdogs up for the fight

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Bellingham and Kane rescue England, plus France v Belgium and Portugal v Slovenia previewed

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

England preview as Switzerland and Germany storm through

  • Mike Norman