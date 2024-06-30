Alan Shearer Exclusive: Southgate must make changes to get England firing

Positives for England before Slovakia match

The positives for England at Euro 2024 so far are that they finished top of their group and are on the other side of the knockout rounds draw from the other main contenders.

There were tiny bits of improvement in the second half against Slovenia. Kobbie Mainoo was definitely one of those, Cole Palmer was without doubt another and so was Anthony Gordon, albeit just for four or five minutes. We certainly had more movement, there was a little bit more energy.

But there were plenty of negatives and plenty of things to work on. In a camp you try to work on those things, and we're still waiting for this England side to click and give us a performance.

We had it for thirty minutes in the first game but after that it hasn't been great, and that's being polite.

Big improvements needed all over the pitch

The concern for me is how heavy-legged a lot of the players look. Jude Bellingham looked as if he was running on empty in the last two games, Harry Kane the same, and we haven't seen Declan Rice with the same energy we usually see from him or Bukayo Saka in the last two game

There are big improvements to be made from almost every player. Marc Guehi has been very good, the stand out player for us.

There are improvements to be made all over the pitch, in so many different aspects of England's game. We haven't started the last two games quickly at all, we have looked lethargic and slow, which was a bit of a concern.

But, and it is a big but, when Mainoo and Palmer came on things did liven up, and that's why Gareth will, and has to make changes. What's gone on before hasn't worked, and when that happens you have to make changes.

England aren't the only side to struggle

People are asking if the England players are burnt out but I don't see too much burnout with other players and other teams.

Spain have been the outstanding team, there is no doubt about that, but other teams have had issues. Look at France, many people's favourites, they have looked anything but slick,.Germany at times have had problems, so too the Netherlands and Italy.

Other than Spain, the two teams who have impressed me so far are Austria and Switzerland who have both looked very good.

But England can look at the problems that other fancied teams have encountered and think 'it's not just us'. They can hope that the best is still to come.

Time for England to press reset

When things aren't working then it is time to make the changes. Gareth said it himself, it's time to press the reset button. Those are his words, and when you say reset that means something is fundamentally wrong and not working. Those words he used are telling us that.

With the impact the subs made the other day, he is going to have to make changes, there is no doubt about that. Whether it is two or three, or whatever.

He knows the reaction of the crowd towards him, and it was totally wrong getting things thrown at him, that's not right. Fans can vent their frustrations, but not like that.

But Gareth understands, and his words were that he may be the problem. By saying that, what he's doing is trying to take the heat off the players and put it on him, because he can handle it. That's what top managers would do when a team is under pressure.

It will only take one little spark to get England firing

When things aren't going well, when you are not full of confidence, you have heavy legs. But you'll be absolutely amazed what can change that, what can get that fire going again. It could be one goal, one touch, one roar from the crowd and all of sudden you feel great again. That's what we're all waiting to see happen.

We're all sat there hoping Harry can smash one in from 20-yards or that Jude will get on the end of something again, or Palmer can produce a piece of brilliance. There is so much talent in that team that one little spark can get them going.

Let's look at other tournaments, when Argentina won the World Cup they were beaten in their first game by Saudi Arabia. When Portugal won the Euros in 2016 they drew their first three games in the group stages.

You have to think OK, it's not about hitting the high notes immediately, you don't win tournaments in the first few games but you can progress, and that's what England have got to do now.

They've got to use that positivity and the benefit of that half of the draw to their advantage. If they want it, and they want to take it, it's a wonderful path to the final. They couldn't have hand-picked a route like that any better, and that's not disrespecting any other team - that is a reality.

Draw is kind but we can't underestimate teams

The draw gives England a massive opportunity but we also thought we were in a really good group, and as it turned out we only got one win and two draws against teams you'd expect England to be beating.

We can't underestimate Slovakia ahead of Sunday's match - it will be a tough game - but like the group stages, if you could have hand-picked a team to play in the last-16 then Slovakia would have been it. If we can't get through to the quarter finals there are big issues.

Isak isn't leaving Newcastle

I'm not that worried about Alexander Isak being linked with other clubs. I don't think he'll leave. I don't think it can happen. Newcastle supporters would go mad if it happened, after what he's brought to Newcastle and how good a player he is. I'm not sure Chelsea could afford him either.

I've seen the reports and I don't think there's anything in that at all. I'd be amazed, angry and disappointed if he left Newcastle.

He's been linked with a number of clubs and that shows how well he's done. He had a really good season. We know what he can do in front of goal. He's a wonderful player. He likes Newcastle. I'd be amazed if he went anywhere.

Van Nistelrooy will help Hojlund at United

Ruud van Nistelrooy was an incredible player and he has a great affinity with the Manchester United fans. If he's Erik Ten Hag's pick to join the backroom staff then that's even better. He knows the football club, he knows everything about it. That can only be a plus for United.

Getting him in can only enhance and help Rasmus Hojlund because Van Nistelrooy has been there, he's worn the shirt at Old Trafford and know what it takes to succeed. Hojlund working with him on the training ground is only going to improve the young striker.

In really difficult circumstances for Hojlund last season, I think there's definitely something to work with there. It was around 16 goals he got in the end which is a decent return for how tough it had been for him and a lot of his teammates for most of the season.