Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Spain will overcome giant-killers Georgia at 6/4

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW SBK 3/1

Opportunity awaits for England when they take on Slovakia on Sunday. The question is, can they take it?

With most of the other major contenders having ended up on the other side of the draw, there is a great chance for England to march through to the final.

Though their defensive record has been impressive. England need to improve in attack. For optimistic fans of the Three Lions, there were at least signs of some growth in that area during their 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Group C.

Gareth Southgate's team were better when second-half substitutes Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer were brought on, while even later replacements such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Gordon were able to make an impression during brief cameos.

So there is potential for England to improve, which will be necessary against a Slovakia side that have impressed at this tournament.

Regardless of whether the Slovaks were playing on the counter-attack, as was the case against Belgium, or controlled possession, as they did against Ukraine and Romania, they created plenty of chances.

England ultimately have the greater talent and should progress, but it could be another nervy evening. With the English having been level at the break in two of their three games so far, let's take a chance on the draw half-time/England full-time at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back the draw half-time/England full-time against Slovakia SBK 11/4

Later on Sunday, a Spain side that have performed perfectly so far, take on the surprise package of the tournament, Georgia.

Spain are the only nation to have won all three of their group games at this tournament and they are also the sole team to have not conceded a single goal.

That this came despite facing major nations such as Croatia and Italy, adds to the achievement, even if those opponents were not as strong as expected.

By winning their first two games, the Spanish were able to rest the majority of their starters for the 1-0 victory against Albania, in their final group game. It was a luxury that few other sides in this tournament had and with Germany seeming to loom on the horizon as a probable quarter-final opponent, it could have a benefit as this tournament progresses.

Georgia will be aiming to render that rest irrelevant and having just beaten Portugal 2-0, they have the right to dream.

While many nations of their size would go into defensive mode, the Georgians have shown admirable ambition. In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia they have a player that would walk into any team at this tournament, while Georges Mikautadze has emerged as the unlikely top scorer with three goals.

These sides faced each other in qualifying, with Spain winning 7-1 away and 3-1 at home. It seems fair to say that this should be closer than that away day, but it nevertheless makes a bet on Spain to win both halves at 6/42.50, appear to have some value.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to win both halves against Georgia SBK 6/4

Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.