Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Spain will overcome giant-killers Georgia at 6/4
Dan Fitch has tips for both of Sunday's Round of 16 games and he is backing an England win at 11/43.75 and a Spanish victory against Georgia at 6/42.50...
-
England can get through nervy Slovakia encounter
-
Spain have beaten Georgia twice in qualifying
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
England v Slovakia Superboost
Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.
The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!
England v Slovakia (Sunday, 17:00)
Opportunity awaits for England when they take on Slovakia on Sunday. The question is, can they take it?
With most of the other major contenders having ended up on the other side of the draw, there is a great chance for England to march through to the final.
Though their defensive record has been impressive. England need to improve in attack. For optimistic fans of the Three Lions, there were at least signs of some growth in that area during their 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Group C.
Gareth Southgate's team were better when second-half substitutes Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer were brought on, while even later replacements such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Gordon were able to make an impression during brief cameos.
So there is potential for England to improve, which will be necessary against a Slovakia side that have impressed at this tournament.
Regardless of whether the Slovaks were playing on the counter-attack, as was the case against Belgium, or controlled possession, as they did against Ukraine and Romania, they created plenty of chances.
England ultimately have the greater talent and should progress, but it could be another nervy evening. With the English having been level at the break in two of their three games so far, let's take a chance on the draw half-time/England full-time at 11/43.75.
Spain v Georgia (Sunday, 20:00)
Later on Sunday, a Spain side that have performed perfectly so far, take on the surprise package of the tournament, Georgia.
Spain are the only nation to have won all three of their group games at this tournament and they are also the sole team to have not conceded a single goal.
That this came despite facing major nations such as Croatia and Italy, adds to the achievement, even if those opponents were not as strong as expected.
By winning their first two games, the Spanish were able to rest the majority of their starters for the 1-0 victory against Albania, in their final group game. It was a luxury that few other sides in this tournament had and with Germany seeming to loom on the horizon as a probable quarter-final opponent, it could have a benefit as this tournament progresses.
Georgia will be aiming to render that rest irrelevant and having just beaten Portugal 2-0, they have the right to dream.
While many nations of their size would go into defensive mode, the Georgians have shown admirable ambition. In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia they have a player that would walk into any team at this tournament, while Georges Mikautadze has emerged as the unlikely top scorer with three goals.
These sides faced each other in qualifying, with Spain winning 7-1 away and 3-1 at home. It seems fair to say that this should be closer than that away day, but it nevertheless makes a bet on Spain to win both halves at 6/42.50, appear to have some value.
Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Switzerland v Italy: Swiss can roll over disjointed champions
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Germany fouls at 6/4 & Bastoni shots at 8/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Copa America Tipsheet: Back Martinez to make most of start at 13/8
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Predictions: Back 13/10 Switzerland on the Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Slovakia: Betfair customers vote for 3/1 Three Lions Superboost on Sunday