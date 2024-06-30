England v Slovakia: Four difference-makers to back this Sunday

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW SBK 3/1

Three games and a thousand negative headlines into their Euro campaign England will be relieved to leave a difficult group stage behind them in Gelsenkirchen this Sunday as the knockouts begin.

It is now when performances are no longer overly scrutinied, the result and progress being all that matters, and that will suit Gareth Southgate and his struggling side just fine given their disjointed, passive and underwhelming displays to date.

It's been a trio of disappointments that has led to grandads asking who is 'triggering the press' and a nation calling for Bellingham to drop deeper and Anthony Gordon to be deployed on the left. In some quarters there have even been calls for Southgate's head mid-tournament.



The more seasoned players in the camp, however, will know that a win this weekend will significantly lift the mood. How can it not when England would then be just three victories away from ending half a century of hurt and so it helps in that regard that the draw has opened up very nicely, starting with a last 16 meeting with a side ranked 45th in the world.

For all of England's travails, fortune has smiled on them. At the very least, it's offered up a less bumpy road to redemption.

Slovakia though are a lot better than their ranking suggests, something they have already proven in beating Belgium in their opening fixture. They're solid at the back and possess clever technicians in midfield. Expansive in the right moments they will be a tougher test than what's on paper.

It is necessary therefore for these three Lions to roar as we know they can.

Transformer

Kobbie Mainoo feels nailed on to partner Declan Rice in England's engine room this weekend after putting in a second half performance on Tuesday that had the Three Lions looking, at long last, energised.

Advancing beyond the front three, the teenager made several darting runs into the right channel, creating overloads that led to dangerous crosses and half-chances. It's always notable how such a simple act of ambition can complicate an opponent's game-plan, have them second guessing and pulled out of shape.

On another frustrating evening, Mainoo was a big plus.

Similar forays will likely be tracked this time out by Ondrej Duda, a player who is silky in possession but has steel to match. Indeed, only two players at the Euros so far has committed more fouls than the midfielder, Duda impeding every 34 minutes in Germany.

Recommended Bet Back Duda to commit 1 or more fouls in each half SBK 5/6

Rock the baby

While Bellingham toils, Foden is increasingly gaining a foothold in the competition, influencing proceedings as he drifts in from the left.

From his three outings so far - that includes a frustrating opener against Serbia that had many query his starting credentials - the Manchester City schemer has accrued seven attempts on goal, three key passes and has completed seven dribbles. He is knocking at the door and a goal to cap off a City-standard display feels imminent. At the very least it feels possible.

So why not on Sunday, especially as the 24-year-old jetted home this week to be present at the birth of his third child.

With motivation and inspiration at a high it is easy to picture him doing a 'rock the baby' goal celebration on Sunday at the expense of Slovakia.

Recommended Bet Back Foden to score or assist SBK 5/4

Saintly Saka

Though there was little wrong with Bukayo Saka's performance last Tuesday he was ultimately usurped by a highly impressive 20-minute cameo from Cole Palmer. The Chelsea star was all the things that England have been sorely lacking in the tournament to date.



Which perhaps puts the Arsenal flyer's starting berth in doubt but that's okay because he isn't included here for what he can produce down the right on his better days. Rather he best represents a consistently decent disciplinary record seen under Southgate that is a consideration ahead of this weekend's clash.

In 36 appearances for his country Saka has never been booked. In 32 outings for England, Jude Bellingham has only twice seen yellow. Kane has been cautioned just three times in 94.

Such relatively saintly behaviour has transferred to Germany with the Three Lions boasting the fifth fewest number of bookings in the group stage after committing the fewest fouls of any team.

Interestingly, Slovakia has the best disciplinary record at the Euros, receiving just two bookings.

Granted, card-counts tend to rise in the knock-outs but we might well see an exception to that rule in Gelsenkirchen.





Recommended Bet Back under 3.5 cards SBK 1/1

Under the radar

Going into the tournament any attention afforded Slovakia tended to focus on Milan Skriniar in defence, or Ondrej Duda, the player handed the responsibility of being Marek Hamsik's creative successor. Very few highlighted a left winger heading to Germany on the back of a career-best season.

Haraslin fired 11 goals in 25 for Sparta Prague last term and boasts five goal involvements in five for the Falcons, including an assist against Ukraine.

In that game too he opened proceedings with a slaloming run that had him beat three men before testing the keeper at the near post.



A willing runner, the 28-year-old has completed five of his ten crosses to date and only five players have had more attempts on target in the groups.

Operating in the same vicinity as Kyle Walker and John Stones this will be his toughest challenge so far but don't discount him landing a couple of blows.

Recommended Bet Back Haraslin to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Read Kevin Hatchard's preview of Germany v Denmark here