Euro 2024 Day Eight Cheat Sheet: Best tips, Euros podcast and more

Abigail Davies: "Early on against Romania, Mykhailo Mudryk looked sharp with the ball at his feet, confidently gliding past defenders on a few occasions and his endeavour certainly can't be questioned as he continuously tried to make things happen.

"One of few Ukraine players to come away from the game with credit, overall there were far too many who gave the ball away cheaply and couldn't execute passes or provide decent service to Artem Dovbyk up top. I'm backing the Chelsea man to keep causing problems and have one or more shots on target and to be fouled three or more times at 8/19.00."

Recommended Bet Back Mykhailo Mudryk to have 1+ shots on target & to be fouled 3 or more times SBK 8/1

Lewis Jones: "Heorhii Sudakov stood out from the crowd in an otherwise timid performance from the Ukrainians in their defeat to Romania, making 19 passes in the final third - only the wasteful Mykhailo Mudryk made more - and registering four shots.

Despite his inexperience he played with great authority in the middle, demanding the ball under pressure and trying to get his team up the pitch. His overall shots data from qualifying at 1.48 per game underplays his willingness to make a difference in the final third. Domestically he works at an average of 2.84 shots per game and that kind of volume was mirrored in Ukraine's opener. This makes me want to back him to play a key role for Ukraine in a game where their tournament is on the line. The way to do this is to back his three or more shots line at 9/52.80 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet 1pt on Sudakov to have three or more shots SBK 9/5

Paul Higham: "The RB Leipzig man Christoph Baumgartner hit the target twice against the French from two attempts, and if he can do that against international giants like Les Bleus then he can do it against the Poles.

"Baumgartner is 11/53.20 for 2+ shots on target against Poland and that's even worth taking as a single on the game if you're after one.

"Poland allowed the Netherlands to have 21 shots on target in the first game so there should be plenty of opportunity again - and Baumgartner showed he's got decent accuracy about him to find the target when he gets those chances.

"He's also had 2+ fouls in five of his last 10 competitive internationals, so let's make it all about him for this one."

Recommended Bet Back Baumgartner 2+ shots on target & 2+ fouls @ SBK 5/1

Andy Robson: "Austria committed 18 fouls against France and made 27 tackles in what was a feisty affair. It's no secret that Ralf Ragnick employs a high press, although their bravery against France was commendable. Such a playing style often left Austrian defenders one-on-one, allowing the foul tally to steadily increase as the game progressed.

"Austria have fouled 12 or more times in six consecutive games, including the five friendlies building up to the Euros, added to this is the additional context that it's pretty much a must win game for both sides, so it should be extremely competitive."

Recommended Bet Back the four legged Bet Builder here SBK 9/2 5.50

Dan Fitch: "The Poles took the lead against Netherlands through an Adam Buksa header, only to eventually lose 2-1. They were more competitive than was expected, with the Dutch not scoring their winner until the 83rd minute. Despite grabbing the Polish goal and playing well, it looks like Buksa could be on the bench, with Robert Lewandowski fit and ready to replace him in attack.

"Austria pushed France all the way in their 1-0 defeat. They had more possession than the World Cup runners-up, with Ralf Rangnick's tactics causing real problems. Ultimately it was a lack of composure that cost them, with Max Wober scoring an unnecessary own goal and Christoph Baumgartner missing a big chance.

"On the evidence of their opening matches and Austria's form going into this tournament, Rangnick's team should be too strong. At odds of 23/20 for an Austria win, there's no need to overcomplicate matters."

Recommended Bet Back Austria to beat Poland SBK 23/20

James Eastham: "The first thing to note is that, with Mbappe ruled out, Griezmann becomes France's penalty taker. In one fell swoop, this change of status increases his chance of having shots on goal, shots on target, and also scoring his first goal of the competition.

"The second thing to note is that Mbappe's absence creates more space in the final third. The other France attackers will step up and take more responsibility in front of goal, and Griezmann will be central to that. Without needing to focus on providing chances for Mbappe, he'll be more inclined to try to find the net himself.

"A third factor is that Mbappe's likely replacement is Olivier Giroud. The AC Milan striker enjoys an almost telepathic on-pitch relationship with Griezmann thanks to the pair playing so many times in national team colours down the years. The understanding and particularly the one-twos that the duo love to play mean that Griezmann is likelier to get into scoring positions than when Mbappe is on the pitch."

Recommended Bet Back Antoine Griezmann in Player To Have 2 Or More Shots market SBK 10/11 1.91

Tipman: "France beat Austria 1-0 but were less than convincing and Austria had plenty of big chances to equalise. This game will certainly not go all France's way.

"Rabiot was instrumental in the opening game tracking back and performing his defensive duties excellently. Rabiot averaged 1.5 fouls per game last season for Juventus and committed two fouls in the opener and was fouled himself once. Rabiot received eight yellow cards in 31 league appearances last season.

"We expect Rabiot to commit at least two fouls here again, let's hope one is in the first half This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 6/17.00 to 7/18.00."

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 7/1 8.00

Jimmy The Punt: "Denzel Dumfries was the standout performer for me though marauding down the right. The right full back spent the majority of his time in the opposition half, had six touches in the opposition box and two shots.

"Defensively, he was also pretty busy. Although he did not draw a foul, he committed two and completed three tackles. That is part of the reason, his price to be shown a card against France appeals.

"The main reason I fancy him for a booking though is because of his rivalry with his opponent Theo Hernandez. The pair do not get on. It is probably something to do with the Milan rivalry at club level. They were both sent off in the added time of the last Milan derby."