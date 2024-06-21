Slovakia v Ukraine Euro 2024 Tips: Mudryk to produce moment of magic

Slovakia v Ukraine

Friday 21st June, 14:00

Live on BBC1

With Group E already delivering an abundance of drama, surprises and glorious entertainment, Slovakia will be jubilant and incredibly hopeful heading into their second match having already pulled off one of the greatest upsets in European Championship history to kickstart their campaign.

With Belgium still boasting a whole host of world class operators, The Red Devils were rightly favourites to top the group before a ball had been kicked but despite the fact that Slovakia didn't carve out the same quality of clear cut chances as their opponents on Monday, they effectively capitalised on a defensive error to score the only goal of the game.

Much like they had done in the build up to the tournament, Slovakia looked organised and lively and due to a combination of superb defending and woeful finishing from Belgium, Francesco Calzona's men were also able to record a clean sheet.

Next up, they'll look to nullify the threat of another side who had a forgettable day at the office in their opener, Ukraine.

Ukraine to up the urgency

Early on against Romania, Mykhailo Mudryk looked sharp with the ball at his feet, confidently gliding past defenders on a few occasions and his endeavour certainly can't be questioned as he continuously tried to make things happen.

One of few Ukraine players to come away from the game with credit, overall there were far too many who gave the ball away cheaply and couldn't execute passes or provide decent service to Artem Dovbyk up top. I'm backing the Chelsea man to keep causing problems and have one or more shots on target and to be fouled three or more times at 8/19.00.

There was a lot of expectation on Dovbyk to deliver for his national side this summer due to the form he has shown at club level of late. Despite timing a couple of runs in behind very well early on he mustered just one shot in the entire match, he'll need those around him, like Georgiy Sudakov, to step up and pass with more precision to allow him the opportunity to test Martin Dubravka, he's 13/82.63 to score.

Ultimately, an error strewn performance helped Romania record just their second ever victory in the history of this event. Andriy Lenin should have arrived in Germany full of confidence having just enjoyed a largely successful season at Real Madrid but will feel he should have prevented the opening two goals from happening.

At 11/102.11 I think Ukraine are good value to bounce back from that bruising defeat earlier this week.

