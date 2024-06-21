Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 7/1 fouls Acca across Friday's three games

Fouls from the front for Ukraine star Sudakov

Baumgartner committed four fouls against France

All action midfielder Rabiot likely to commit more fouls

Friday afternoon and another great day of football to look forward to. All is to play for in Group E as favourites Belgium and Ukraine both lost their openers and threw the group wide open, now Slovakia face Ukraine and a win would seal a shock qualification.

Over in Group D we have Poland v Austria with both sides needing a win, and Netherlands v France is the late game as the top two sides fight it out for top spot in the group with one game to go.

Leg #1 - Heorhil Sudakov to commit 1+ first half fouls

Ukraine and Shakhtar Midfielder Heorhii Sudakov looks set to retain his place in the line up as one of the most rated stars in the squad. Sudakov had a relatively quiet opener as Ukraine fell to a shock 3-0 defeat against Romania.

Sudakov did however commit three fouls in that game as Ukraine worked hard to win the ball back and chase the game.

Sudakov received six cards in 23 League appearances last season for Shakhtar and with Ukraine favourites here and needing the three points, we can see a Sudakov first half foul adding to his three fouls from the opener.

Leg #2 - Christoph Baumgartner to commit 1+ first half fouls

RB Leipzig and Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner looks certain to retain his place in the Austrian line up. Austria played some great football in the opener but were unlucky in defeat to France. Baumgartner usually averages just under one foul per game for Leipzig but committed a huge four fouls in the opening game and also received a yellow card.

Austria will be favourites to beat Poland and will be expected to do so to retain hopes of qualifying from this tough group.

We expect Austria to press from the front aggressively to win the ball back and chase the three points which should play into a first half foul from a player who committed four fouls and was fouled himself against France.

Leg #3 - Adrien Rabiot to commit 1+ first half fouls

The final game sees Netherlands v France fighting out for the top spot in the group. Mbappe looks set to miss out after he suffered a broken nose in the opener which will give Netherlands a huge boost who came back from 1-0 down to beat Poland 2-1 in their opening game.

France beat Austria 1-0 but were less than convincing and Austria had plenty of big chances to equalise. This game will certainly not go all France's way.

Rabiot was instrumental in the opening game tracking back and performing his defensive duties excellently. Rabiot averaged 1.5 fouls per game last season for Juventus and committed two fouls in the opener and was fouled himself once. Rabiot received eight yellow cards in 31 league appearances last season.

We expect Rabiot to commit at least two fouls here again, let's hope one is in the first half

This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 6/17.00 to 7/18.00.

