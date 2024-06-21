Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Austria and France will win in Group D

Slovakia and Ukraine were both involved in surprise results in the opening games in Group E.

The Slovaks pulled off a 1-0 win against Belgium. Though they could have added to their tally, it's fair to say that Slovenia rode their luck. Ivan Schranz was gifted his goal from an error by Jeremy Doku, before Belgium spurned several chances and had two efforts disallowed.

Nevertheless, Slovakia go into his game knowing that a point could be enough to see them through to the last-16. Ukraine need to bounce back with a win, after being blown away in a 3-0 defeat by Romania. Sergei Rebrov's team dominated that match with 71.3% of the possession, but still conceded five shots on target, with the Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin making errors for the first two goals.

Given how Ukraine defended in that match and that there could have been far more goals in Slovakia's match with Belgium, let's combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Both Poland and Austria tasted defeat in their first games in Group D, while emerging with credit.

The Poles took the lead against Netherlands through an Adam Buksa header, only to eventually lose 2-1. They were more competitive than was expected, with the Dutch not scoring their winner until the 83rd minute. Despite grabbing the Polish goal and playing well, it looks like Buksa could be on the bench, with Robert Lewandowski fit and ready to replace him in attack.

Austria pushed France all the way in their 1-0 defeat. They had more possession than the World Cup runners-up, with Ralf Rangnick's tactics causing real problems. Ultimately it was a lack of composure that cost them, with Max Wober scoring an unnecessary own goal and Christoph Baumgartner missing a big chance.

On the evidence of their opening matches and Austria's form going into this tournament, Rangnick's team should be too strong. At odds of 23/20 for an Austria win, there's no need to overcomplicate matters.

The main event on Friday sees Netherlands and France face off for supremacy in Group D.

As discussed, both won challenging opening fixtures. The Dutch win will have brought up several things for Ronald Koeman to ponder ahead of this crucial game. Despite arguably having the best collection of defenders at this tournament, Netherlands conceded a lot of shots. Further forward, Xavi Simons struggled to make an impact, while Wout Weghorst scored almost immediately after he replaced Memphis Depay, strengthening his argument to be given a starting role.

For Koeman's counterpart Didier Deschamps, the big question regards the fitness of Kylian Mbappe. The forward broke his nose in the match and seems unlikely to play, giving Deschamps a decision to make as to who replaces him.

These two teams were in the same qualifying group for this tournament, with France winning 4-0 at home and then 2-1 away. Even accounting for the fact that Mbappe scored four of those goals, those results are an indicator, especially as the Netherlands have also lost to Croatia, Italy and Germany when stepping up in class under Koeman. Again, the odds of a straight win for France are big enough to keep things simple, this time at 6/52.20.

