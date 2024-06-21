Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 9/2 best bet for two games on Friday

Dumfries to be in for a busy night

Netherlands attack could cause problems

Baumgartner to impose himself

Austria to take up a fiery approach

Poland v Austria (Fri, 17:00)



Leg #1 - Christoph Baumgartner 1+ shot on target

Chances were few and far between against France, but Baumgartner can have no complaints in regards to the service provided to him. He managed two shots, both big chances but failed to convert either of them. He did, however, successfully steer both of them on target. Whilst he might hold himself partly responsible for the defeat, he can find confidence from his ability to find shooting chances, and will look to make up for his mistakes against Poland.

The RB Leipzig man has had a shot in each of his last six games for Austria, including against France and Germany, and Poland conceded 21 shots against Netherlands, so chances should arrive in abundance for the Austrian.

Leg #2 - Austria to commit 11+ fouls

Austria committed 18 fouls against France and made 27 tackles in what was a feisty affair. It's no secret that Ralf Ragnick employs a high press, although their bravery against France was commendable. Such a playing style often left Austrian defenders one-on-one, allowing the foul tally to steadily increase as the game progressed.

Austria have fouled 12 or more times in six consecutive games, including the five friendlies building up to the Euros, added to this is the additional context that it's pretty much a must win game for both sides, so it should be extremely competitive.

Netherlands v France (Fri, 20:00)



Leg #3 - Denzel Dumfries to commit 2+ fouls

Denzel Dumfries conceded two fouls against Poland, which extended his record of committing at least one foul to 22 consecutive games for the Netherlands - a run dating back to March 2022. In that time, he has conceded two or more in 17 of those matches.

Against France, that trend looks poised to continue - Les Bleus drew 18 fouls from Austria in their opening game. Austria right back Stefan Posch was guilty of two fouls against the French, although the advantage was played on a couple of occasions which spared him conceding more, and Dumfries will find himself in duels with Theo Hernandez and Marcus Thuram primarily, two fast and direct wide players. Last time he faced France, Dumfries was forced into making two fouls.

Leg #4 - France goalkeeper to make 2+ saves

France were able to secure a clean sheet against Austria, although Mike Maignan definitely had to earn it. He was forced into a crucial save in the first half to deny Baumgartner, and ended up with three saves in total from the game, despite Austria managing just six shots in total.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands racked up 21 shots against Poland, the majority of which being from distance, as they garnered some comments regarding their wastefulness and forced Poland goalkeeper Szczesny into making just two saves. The Dutch were positive and front-footed, and should certainly find shooting chances with a similar approach on Friday. Maignan has been in excellent form domestically and on the international stage - a chief contributor to Deschamps' men's stellar defensive record.

