Poland v Austria: Back 5/1 Baumgartner Bet Builder double in Berlin
Paul Higham has focused Friday's Euro 2024 Bet Builder special on Austria's Christoph Baumgartner for their game against Poland - backing him in a 5/16.00 player props double...
-
Both Austria & Poland coming off defeats
-
Back 5/16.00 player prop Bet Builder on Austria star
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Poland v Austria
Friday 21 June, 17:00 kick-off
Live on ITV
Two desperately unlucky losers from the first round of games here - Poland losing to a late Wout Weghorst goal for Netherlands while only an own goal saw France get the better of Austria.
Those defeats mean this is a must-win and the loser is probably heading home from Euro 2024 - and the bookies have Austria as the match favourites at 19/201.95 while Poland are priced up as 29/10 shots.
Poland hope veteran goal machine Robert Lewandoswki will be fit, but it was one of Ralf Rangnick's standout Austrian stars who is the focus of our Bet Builder for the game - who played his part as Austria were an energetic joy to watch against the French.
Listen to Football...Only Bettor for Friday's best bets at Euro 2024
Leg 1: Christoph Baumgartner 2+ fouls
Austria lit up the stat lines against France with 27 tackles, 18 fouls and five bookings - with the excellent Christoph Baumgartner involed in all of those.
He was everywhere, so there's a double dose of him in our Bet Builder, starting with Baumgartner to give away 2+ fouls at 5/61.84 - after a four foul display against France.
Austria will have more possession here but the way they press from the front there'll still be plenty of opportunity for him to give away more free kicks with his full-throttle approach.
Leg 2: Christoph Baumgartner 2+ shots on target
The RB Leipzig man hit the target twice against the French from two attempts, and if he can do that against international giants like Les Bleus then he can do it against the Poles.
Baumgartner is 11/53.20 for 2+ shots on target against Poland and that's even worth taking as a single on the game if you're after one.
Poland allowed the Netherlands to have 21 shots on target in the first game so there should be plenty of opportunity again - and Baumgartner showed he's got decent accuracy about him to find the target when he gets those chances.
He's also had 2+ fouls in five of his last 10 competitive internationals, so let's make it all about him for this one.
Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 286pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +34.31pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Qarabag: Back 4/1 Solanke brace for free-scoring Spurs
-
Football Betting Tips
Malmo FF v Rangers Europa League Tips: 7/2 Tavernier looks best bet in Sweden
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting Tips: The best bets for MD7
-
Football Betting Tips
Plymouth v Luton: Keep Hatters onside at Home Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Roma's in-form Dovbyk the focus in 9/2 Bet Builder