Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Gijon in Spain

Espanyol have conceded in 7/9 at home



Sporting have netted in 5/8 away



Back BTTS





Espanyol v Sporting Gijon

Sunday 15:15

In Portugal last night, Chaves had a man sent off within half an hour and were never in the game against Porto. They lost 3-0 and out Porto/BTTS bet went down with them.

We've crossed the border and come to Spain today for the Segunda Division game in Barcelona. Fourth-placed Espanyol are hosting eighth-placed Sporting Gijon and we like the odds-against price on both teams finding the back of the net...

Both teams have scored in seven of the last nine league games at the Cornella El Prat. The Parakeets have netted in 16/18 there this season, hitting 2+ in 12/18.

The hosts start as worthy favourites, but Sporting look capable of nicking a goal themselves. The visitors have scored five times across their last three road trips, with BTTS landing in all three. Going further back, it's been the right bet in 5/8 and it's a punt we're ready to take on this one.