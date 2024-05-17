Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Bordeaux

+3.5 Goals in 3/4 Bordeaux home games...



Bordeaux v Pau

Friday 19:45

In Spain last night, Betis twice took the lead, but they couldn't hold onto it either time and ended up drawing 2-2 at Las Palmas.

We've come north to France today for one of this evening's games from the final round of Ligue 2. Bordeaux and Pau have little left to play for and their devil-may-care attitudes could produce a few goals at the Matmut Atlantique.

Thirteenth-placed Bordeaux are destined to finish in mid-table. Recent results suggest they are playing with the freedom that knowledge brings. They've scored 11 times across their last four home games, while conceding three times in two of those matches. Three of the four delivered Over 3.5 Goals in total. Interestingly, all of the seven matches at Matmut Atlantique that have hit Over 2.5 Goals this season have reached Over 3.5 Goals too.

Ninth-placed Pau might be in a similar frame of mind. Home and away, each of their last six outings have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. On the road, both teams have scored in four straight, with 3/4 producing Over 3.5 Goals - which is our bet on this one.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals SBK 2.1

