Football Bet of the Day: Back Chaves to puncture Porto in Portugal

Chaves have scored 9 in 6 at home



Porto have conceded in 7/8 away



Back BTTS



Chaves v Porto

Saturday 20:30 (Live on Triller TV)

In Germany last night, ten-man Leipzig couldn't get the job done for us. They conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 at Hoffenheim.

We're in Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between 17th-placed Chaves and third-placed Porto. The visitors are favourites, but the hosts look capable of at least nicking a goal...

Both teams have scored in each of Chaves's last six home games. with the hosts netting nine times in total.

Porto have won only three of their last eight on the road. Sergio Conceicao's men have conceded in all but one of those matches. We'll take them to leak again tonight and make good on a BTTS bet at around even money.