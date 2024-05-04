Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back Chaves to puncture Porto in Portugal

Porto footballer Pepe Aquino
Porto might not have everything their own way at Chaves today

Porto have been leaky on the road recently and Tobias Gourlay reckons they could ship a goal again tonight

  • Chaves have scored 9 in 6 at home

  • Porto have conceded in 7/8 away

  • Back BTTS

  • Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

    • Chaves v Porto
    Saturday 20:30 (Live on Triller TV)

    In Germany last night, ten-man Leipzig couldn't get the job done for us. They conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 at Hoffenheim.

    We're in Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between 17th-placed Chaves and third-placed Porto. The visitors are favourites, but the hosts look capable of at least nicking a goal...

    Both teams have scored in each of Chaves's last six home games. with the hosts netting nine times in total.

    Porto have won only three of their last eight on the road. Sergio Conceicao's men have conceded in all but one of those matches. We'll take them to leak again tonight and make good on a BTTS bet at around even money.

    Back Both Teams To Score in Chaves v Porto @ 1.981/1

    Now read our Arsenal v Bournemouth preview here!

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in Chaves v Porto @ 1.981/1

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Chaves v Porto (Both teams to Score?)

Saturday 4 May, 8.30pm

Saturday 4 May, 8.30pm

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

