Liverpool v Tottenham: Back goals in a 5/1 Bet Builder at Anfield

Spurs' top four hopes fading

Both teams know where the goal is

Liverpool v Tottenham

Sunday, 16:30

Liverpool's title hopes might have been extinguished, but they could still play a part in the Champions League race when they take on Tottenham at Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp's side are assured of a top four finish, with the Reds' early European exit playing its part in ensuring there won't be a fifth English team in next season's Champions League. Spurs are currently in fifth, with work to do to catch Aston Villa directly above them, and a defeat on Merseyside would make their task that bit harder.

The reverse fixture back in September wasn't without its controversy, as a VAR error saw Luis Díaz's Liverpool goal wrongly ruled out before Spurs claimed a last-gasp win against the nine-man Reds. Despite Jürgen Klopp's side showing inconsistent recent form, a desire for revenge could yet prompt them to ruin their opponents' weekend.

Don't switch off early

Spurs' late winner in the reverse fixture came courtesy of a Joël Matip own goal, and it was far from the only bit of late drama involving these two teams. Indeed, it was the sixth time the fixture has been settled by a last-minute winner in the Premier League era, with three wins apiece.

The corresponding fixture last season was another example. On that occasion, Richarlison scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Spurs before Diogo Jota delivered an even later winner, and Liverpool are 4/91.44 to take all three points this time around.

Ange Postecoglou's visitors, who are 5/16.00 to come out on top, have scored 14 second-half goals in their last four league games, while Liverpool have 14 in their last 10. The last of those Spurs games saw them draw a blank against Chelsea, though Liverpool secured a point at West Ham through a second-half double last weekend, and you can get odds of 2/51.40 on both teams scoring on Sunday or 15/82.88 on both to score before half-time.

Spurs chasing a rare double

Thanks to the autumn win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs have a chance to complete a league double over Liverpool. That's a rarity, thanks in no small part to Liverpool's scary home record against these opponents.

Just one of the last 29 meetings between these sides at Anfield has brought an away victory, though Spurs supporters after a good omen might cling to a pair of coincidences. That win also came in May, and it also followed a last-gasp winner in the reverse fixture.

To save you a bit of time, we can tell you that was back in the 2010-11 season, when Harry Redknapp was Tottenham boss. Aaron Lennon scored the late decider in November that time around, before goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modrić made the difference on Merseyside in 2011.

If the visitors are to get the job done this time Son Heung-min may need to step up. The South Korea international has a chance to become the first player in seven years to score in five straight games against Liverpool, and is 12/53.40 to score at any time.

Liverpool v Tottenham prediction

As Klopp prepares for his last three games in English football, he'll want a response after home defeats against Atalanta and Crystal Palace. They had only lost two of their previous 57 at home in all competitions, and have the chance to end on a high with Spurs and Wolves the visitors in their last two home games.

Last season, Liverpool went unbeaten across their last 12 home league games of the season. They extended that run for more than a year until they lost to Palace, and have averaged more than 2.5 goals per home game in the league despite that shutout last time out.

If all of that sounds like a recipe for goals, we agree. We have our eye on the Bet Builder market this week, with Liverpool to win, Son to score anytime, and both teams to score available at 5/16.00.

