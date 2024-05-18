Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Getafe in La Liga

Spanish football fans waving flags
Alaves and Getafe can put on a show in Spain

Alaves might go all out to put on a primetime show in Spain this evening, says Tobias Gourlay

Alaves v Getafe
Saturday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In France last night, Bordeaux and Pau put on the show we wanted to see, with the hosts running out 3-2 winners.

We're back to Spain this evening for what could be another end-of-season jamboree between two mid-table teams. Tenth hosts 11th and we're ready to take the odds-against prices on them serving up a few goals...

Alaves haven't been desperately exciting on their own patch this term, but there are just a few signs that the pressure's off now - last time out they came from behind to draw 2-2 with third-placed Girona. They've not struck seven times in their last three at Mendizorroza - their best scoring run there this season.

Getafe's season has been petering out recently, but in total 10 of their 18 previous road trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. There's just enough here for us to take a small punt on Over 2.5 Goals at a plump price.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

SBK2.4

Recommended bets

