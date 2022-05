Monday 30 May - 15:30

Betting suspended after Mane heavily-backed to swap Liverpool for Munich

Betting has been suspended on Sadio Mane signing for Bayern Munich this summer.

The Liverpool striker had been 1/7 to join the Bundesliga winners, following reports that the player wants to leave the Anfield club.





Sadio Mane to join Bayern Munich



With his current deal at Anfield scheduled to expire in 2023, how much do you think the AFCON winner is worth? pic.twitter.com/lF8CkWDVPS -- Betfair (@Betfair) May 30, 2022

The Senegalese forward has been at Liverpool since 2016 and intends to move on to a new challenge in time for next season. The Reds would want more than £30 million for him.

He has one year left on his contract so Liverpool do not have to sell him this summer if they don't receive an offer they find acceptable. Mane could then walk away next summer for nothing.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of Liverpool's success in recent seasons and scored vital goals as the Reds lost out to Man City by a single point in the Premier League title race. He played in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool will try to persuade Mane to stay. Divock Origi is leaving for Milan and Roberto Firmino has struggled for form.

Luis Díaz has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League but, without Mane, Liverpool could still be light up front next season, so Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to lose him this summer.

After Bayern, Madrid came next in the market, although they were 14/1 to sign Mane. Barcelona were 18/1 and PSG 22/1 to be Mane's next destination.

One reason the German champions are interested in Mane is that they could be looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who is 1/3 to join Barca.

Monday 30 May - 14:30

Gareth Bale backed to swap Real Madrid for Cardiff City

Gareth Bale is 3/10 to sign for Cardiff after collecting his fifth Champions League winners medal.

The Welshman was in the squad for the final against Liverpool on Saturday but will leave the Spanish champions this summer when his deal expires.

And according to the odds he is homeward bound.

Cardiff are firm favourites to land the Wales captain, whose focus now shifts to next Sunday's World Cup qualifying play-off. Wales will play the winner of Wednesday's rescheduled Scotland v Ukraine semi-final for a place in Qatar.

A move to any MLS club is next in the betting at 6/1. Tottenham, where Bale spent the 2020/21 season on loan, are 9/1 to bring him back on a permanent deal.

Newcastle are 11/1 while Rangers and AC Milan are both 16/1.