Premier League Results and Betting: Early advantage for City as Liverpool drop points
Mike Norman
07 August 2022
4:00 min read "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-results-and-betting-early-advantage-for-man-city-as-liverpool-drop-points-060822-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-07T20:18:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-07T18:36:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaManCityMoody1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The opening round of fixtures has concluded in the new Premier League season, and here to report on the results and update the significant market changes is Mike Norman... Premier League Results - Game Week 1 Liverpool and United slip-up, City, Arsenal and Spurs impress Friday Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal Saturday Fulham 2 - 2 LiverpoolBournemouth 2 - 0 Aston VillaLeeds 2 - 1 WolvesNewcastle 2 - 0 Nottm ForestTottenham 4 - 1 SouthamptonEverton 0 - 1 Chelsea Sunday Leicester 2 - 2 BrentfordMan Utd 1 - 2 BrightonWest Ham 0 - 2 Man City Exchange PL Winner Odds Exchange Relegation Odds Reds drift after lacklustre draw at Fulham Liverpool are out to [4.9] in the Premier League Winner market after they could manage only a 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp's men looked a shadow of the team that won the Community Shield seven days earlier and were lucky to go into the interval just one goal behind after Aleksandar Mitrovic had headed the Cottagers in front. The introduction of new big-money striker Darwin Nunez in the second half improved Liverpool's performance but he and Mo Salah's goal could only sandwich a Mitrovic penalty meaning the points were shared in their opening game of the season. Title favourites Manchester City shortened to [1.6] to retain their title after a comfortable 0-2 win at West Ham in a game in which Golden Boot favourite Erling Haaland scored a brace on his Premier League debut. It was a totally domiant performance from City possession wise, and although they'll undoubtedly become sharper in attack as the season goes on - a scary thought for every other team - Pep Guardiola will be more than pleased with how the first weekend of the campaign has gone. Haaland shortened to [2.32] in the Top Goalscorer market with his closet rival Salah drifting to [6.2] despit an opening-game goal for the Egyptian. North London duo impress The new season started perfectly well for north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham as both recorded comfortable victories over Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively. The Gunners were the most-backed team on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Premier League prior to their Friday night kick-off, and having been matched at a high of [130.0] on the Exchange, Mikel Arteta's men are now into [27.0] following their 2-0 win over the Eagles. Spurs have also attracted plenty of support in various markets on both the Sportsbook and the Exchange and following Saturday's easy win over the Saints Antonio Conte's men are now trading at [16.0] to win the title and at [1.7] to record a Top 4 Finish (Arsenal can be backed at [2.3]). First game horror show for Ten Hag's United Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United reign got off to the worst possible start with his side losing 1-2 at home to Brighton. After a decent pre-season there was a lot of optimism around Old Trafford but there was seemingly no improvement on last season from the XI that started the game, with Fred and Scott McTominay being completely outplayed in midfield. The Seagulls - starting the match without a single new player in their line-up and having lost two of their stars from last season - scored two first half goals through Pascal Gross and they never really relingquished control of the game despite a second half own goal bringing United back into it. United - matched at a low of [25.0] - have already drifted out to [70.0] to win the title while they are now trading at [4.4] for a Top 4 Finish. Chelsea can be backed at [1.62] in that latter market and at [20.0] in the Premier League Winner market after they started their season with a narrow 1-0 win at Everton. *below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 7 August TeamWinner OddsTop 4 Finish Odds Man City 1.6 1.05 Liverpool 4.9 1.18 Tottenham 16.0 1.7 Chelsea 20.0 1.62 Arsenal 27.0 2.3 Man Utd 70.0 4.4 Shot-shy Forest must improve but Magpies impress Despite being the most active club in the summer transfer window so far, Nottm Forest were undoubtedly the most disappointing of the newly-promoted teams when they faield to manage a single shot on target in their 2-0 defeat at Newcastle. However, there were plenty of good signs for the much-changed Premier League newcomers as they showed a great work ethic and frustrated a high-on-confidence Magpies side for long spells. Newcastle themselves will be disappointed that they only managed two goals given their dominance but the manner of their victory will be a huge boost to Eddie Howe and his men as they continued the tremendous form they showed in the second part of last season. The Magpies can be backed at [3.5] to record a Top 6 Finish and at [8.4] to finish in the top four. Pep Guardiola's Man City already have a two point gap over Liverpool srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaManCityMoody1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaManCityMoody1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaManCityMoody1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Pep Guardiola's Man City already have a two point gap over Liverpool</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.199506934","entry_title":"Premier League Results and Betting: Early advantage for City as Liverpool drop points"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Results%20and%20Betting%3A%20%20Early%20advantage%20for%20City%20as%20Liverpool%20drop%20points&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-early-advantage-for-man-city-as-liverpool-drop-points-060822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-early-advantage-for-man-city-as-liverpool-drop-points-060822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-early-advantage-for-man-city-as-liverpool-drop-points-060822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-early-advantage-for-man-city-as-liverpool-drop-points-060822-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-early-advantage-for-man-city-as-liverpool-drop-points-060822-200.html&text=Premier%20League%20Results%20and%20Betting%3A%20%20Early%20advantage%20for%20City%20as%20Liverpool%20drop%20points" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The opening round of fixtures has concluded in the new Premier League season, and here to report on the results and update the significant market changes is Mike Norman...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"United - matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b> - have already drifted out to <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> to win the title while they are now trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a>."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Premier League Results - Game Week 1</h3> <h4>Liverpool and United slip-up, City, Arsenal and Spurs impress</h4> <p><strong>Friday</strong></p> <p>Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal</p> <p><strong>Saturday</strong></p> <p>Fulham 2 - 2 Liverpool<br>Bournemouth 2 - 0 Aston Villa<br>Leeds 2 - 1 Wolves<br>Newcastle 2 - 0 Nottm Forest<br>Tottenham 4 - 1 Southampton<br>Everton 0 - 1 Chelsea</p> <p><strong>Sunday</strong></p> <p>Leicester 2 - 2 Brentford<br>Man Utd 1 - 2 Brighton<br>West Ham 0 - 2 Man City</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Exchange PL Winner Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Exchange Relegation Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><h2>Reds drift after lacklustre draw at Fulham</h2><p></p><p><strong>Liverpool</strong> are out to <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market after they could manage only a 2-2 draw at newly-promoted <strong>Fulham</strong> on Saturday afternoon.</p><p><strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong>'s men looked a shadow of the team that won the Community Shield seven days earlier and were lucky to go into the interval just one goal behind after <strong>Aleksandar Mitrovic</strong> had headed the Cottagers in front.</p><p>The introduction of new big-money striker <strong>Darwin Nunez</strong> in the second half improved Liverpool's performance but he and <strong>Mo Salah</strong>'s goal could only sandwich a Mitrovic penalty meaning the points were shared in their opening game of the season.</p><p><img alt="Mo Salah solo 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mo%20Salah%20solo%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Title favourites <strong>Manchester City</strong> shortened to <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> to retain their title after a comfortable 0-2 win at West Ham in a game in which Golden Boot favourite <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> scored a brace on his Premier League debut.</p><p>It was a totally domiant performance from City possession wise, and although they'll undoubtedly <strong>become sharper in attack</strong> as the season goes on - a scary thought for every other team - <strong>Pep Guardiola</strong> will be more than pleased with how the first weekend of the campaign has gone.</p><p>Haaland shortened to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200468047">Top Goalscorer</a> market with his closet rival Salah drifting to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> despit an opening-game goal for the Egyptian.</p><h2>North London duo impress</h2><p></p><p>The new season started perfectly well for north London rivals <strong>Arsenal</strong> and <strong>Tottenham</strong> as both recorded comfortable victories over <strong>Crystal Palace</strong> and <strong>Southampton</strong> respectively.</p><p>The Gunners were the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/deauville-racing-tips-third-time-lucky-for-artorius-and-spencer-060822-895.html">most-backed team on the Betfair Sportsbook</a> to win the Premier League prior to their Friday night kick-off, and having been matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b> on the Exchange, <strong>Mikel Arteta</strong>'s men are now into <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b> following their 2-0 win over the Eagles.</p><p>Spurs have also attracted plenty of support in various markets on both the Sportsbook and the Exchange and following Saturday's easy win over the Saints <strong>Antonio Conte</strong>'s men are now trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">to win the title</a> and at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a> (Arsenal can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>).</p><h2>First game horror show for Ten Hag's United</h2><p></p><p>Erik Ten Hag's <strong>Manchester United</strong> reign got off to the worst possible start with his side losing 1-2 at home to <strong>Brighton</strong>.</p><p>After a decent pre-season there was a lot of optimism around Old Trafford but there was seemingly <strong>no improvement on last season</strong> from the XI that started the game, with <strong>Fred</strong> and <strong>Scott McTominay</strong> being completely outplayed in midfield.</p><p>The Seagulls - starting the match without a single new player in their line-up and having lost two of their stars from last season - scored two first half goals through <strong>Pascal Gross</strong> and they never really relingquished control of the game despite a second half own goal bringing United back into it.</p><p>United - matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b> - have already drifted out to <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> to win the title while they are now trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a>.</p><p><strong>Chelsea</strong> can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> in that latter market and at <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Premier League Winner</a> market after they started their season with a narrow 1-0 win at <strong>Everton</strong>.</p><p><em>*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 7 August</em></p><div class="tipster_table"> <table> <thead> <tr><th>Team</th><th>Winner Odds</th><th>Top 4 Finish Odds</th></tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Man City</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">1.6</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">1.05</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liverpool</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">4.9</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">1.18</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tottenham</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">16.0</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">1.7</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chelsea</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">20.0</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">1.62</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arsenal</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">27.0</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">2.3</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man Utd</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">70.0</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">4.4</a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div><h2>Shot-shy Forest must improve but Magpies impress</h2><p></p><p>Despite being the most active club in the summer transfer window so far, <strong>Nottm Forest</strong> were undoubtedly the most disappointing of the newly-promoted teams when they <strong>faield to manage a single shot</strong> on target in their 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.</p><p>However, there were plenty of good signs for the much-changed Premier League newcomers as they <strong>showed a great work ethic</strong> and frustrated a high-on-confidence Magpies side for long spells.</p><p><img alt="Howe.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/0f30e200c125027818c99078fa9a9cff691a49e9.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Newcastle themselves will be disappointed that they only managed two goals given their dominance but the manner of their victory will be <strong>a huge boost to Eddie Howe and his men</strong> as they continued the tremendous form they showed in the second part of last season.</p><blockquote>The Magpies can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199748028">Top 6 Finish</a> and at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">finish in the top four</a>.</blockquote><p>Following Saturday's results Forest shortened to <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Relegation</a> market with only <strong>Bournemouth</strong> (<b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.65</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>) - who recorded an excellent 2-0 win over Aston Villa - more fancied in the market.</p><p><em>*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 7 August</em></p><div class="tipster_table"> <table> <thead> <tr><th>Team</th><th>Relegation Odds</th><th>Rock Bottom Odds</th></tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Bournemouth</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">1.65</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199747693">3.4</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nottm Forest</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">2.04</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199747693">4.3</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fulham</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">3.15</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199747693">8.0</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Southampton</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">3.2</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199747693">11.0</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leeds</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">3.7</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199747693">15.0</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Everton</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">4.1</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199747693">16.0</a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Discover the latest articles src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Michail Antonio.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Michail%20Antonio.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-tips-predictions-whos-hot-and-whos-not-in-the-exchange-markets-310722-200.html">Premier League 2022-23: Who's hot and who's not in the Exchange markets</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/liverpool pl trophy lift 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/liverpool%20pl%20trophy%20lift%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-preview-and-tips-the-20-teams-ranked-290722-140.html">Premier League 2022-23 Preview and Tips: The 20 teams ranked</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/3dda1575faf5d1210cbee14a631af49b280a9d02.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/3dda1575faf5d1210cbee14a631af49b280a9d02.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-chelsea-to-lay-down-a-marker-in-this-112-odds-boost-060822-35.html">The Daily Acca: Chelsea to lay down a marker in this 11/2 odds boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raheem Sterling action 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Raheem%20Sterling%20action%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-gunners-to-flatter-to-deceive-in-this-51-treble-050822-35.html">The Daily Acca: Gunners to flatter to deceive in this 5/1 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/02f8bf90b7d36abfb00ec83ca06ed56ecabb58b0.450x253.jpg" More English Premier League class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div Home
Football
English Premier League
Premier League Results and Betting: Early advantage for City as Liverpool drop points 