Premier League Results - Game Week 1 Liverpool and United slip-up, City, Arsenal and Spurs impress Friday Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal Saturday Fulham 2 - 2 Liverpool

Bournemouth 2 - 0 Aston Villa

Leeds 2 - 1 Wolves

Newcastle 2 - 0 Nottm Forest

Tottenham 4 - 1 Southampton

Everton 0 - 1 Chelsea Sunday Leicester 2 - 2 Brentford

Man Utd 1 - 2 Brighton

West Ham 0 - 2 Man City Exchange PL Winner Odds

Exchange Relegation Odds

Reds drift after lacklustre draw at Fulham

Liverpool are out to 4.94/1 in the Premier League Winner market after they could manage only a 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's men looked a shadow of the team that won the Community Shield seven days earlier and were lucky to go into the interval just one goal behind after Aleksandar Mitrovic had headed the Cottagers in front.

The introduction of new big-money striker Darwin Nunez in the second half improved Liverpool's performance but he and Mo Salah's goal could only sandwich a Mitrovic penalty meaning the points were shared in their opening game of the season.

Title favourites Manchester City shortened to 1.68/13 to retain their title after a comfortable 0-2 win at West Ham in a game in which Golden Boot favourite Erling Haaland scored a brace on his Premier League debut.

It was a totally domiant performance from City possession wise, and although they'll undoubtedly become sharper in attack as the season goes on - a scary thought for every other team - Pep Guardiola will be more than pleased with how the first weekend of the campaign has gone.

Haaland shortened to 2.3211/8 in the Top Goalscorer market with his closet rival Salah drifting to 6.25/1 despit an opening-game goal for the Egyptian.

North London duo impress

The new season started perfectly well for north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham as both recorded comfortable victories over Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

The Gunners were the most-backed team on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Premier League prior to their Friday night kick-off, and having been matched at a high of 130.0129/1 on the Exchange, Mikel Arteta's men are now into 27.026/1 following their 2-0 win over the Eagles.

Spurs have also attracted plenty of support in various markets on both the Sportsbook and the Exchange and following Saturday's easy win over the Saints Antonio Conte's men are now trading at 16.015/1 to win the title and at 1.75/7 to record a Top 4 Finish (Arsenal can be backed at 2.35/4).

First game horror show for Ten Hag's United

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United reign got off to the worst possible start with his side losing 1-2 at home to Brighton.

After a decent pre-season there was a lot of optimism around Old Trafford but there was seemingly no improvement on last season from the XI that started the game, with Fred and Scott McTominay being completely outplayed in midfield.

The Seagulls - starting the match without a single new player in their line-up and having lost two of their stars from last season - scored two first half goals through Pascal Gross and they never really relingquished control of the game despite a second half own goal bringing United back into it.

United - matched at a low of 25.024/1 - have already drifted out to 70.069/1 to win the title while they are now trading at 4.47/2 for a Top 4 Finish.

Chelsea can be backed at 1.625/8 in that latter market and at 20.019/1 in the Premier League Winner market after they started their season with a narrow 1-0 win at Everton.

*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 7 August

Team Winner Odds Top 4 Finish Odds Man City 1.6 1.05 Liverpool 4.9 1.18 Tottenham 16.0 1.7 Chelsea 20.0 1.62 Arsenal 27.0 2.3 Man Utd 70.0 4.4

Shot-shy Forest must improve but Magpies impress

Despite being the most active club in the summer transfer window so far, Nottm Forest were undoubtedly the most disappointing of the newly-promoted teams when they faield to manage a single shot on target in their 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.

However, there were plenty of good signs for the much-changed Premier League newcomers as they showed a great work ethic and frustrated a high-on-confidence Magpies side for long spells.

Newcastle themselves will be disappointed that they only managed two goals given their dominance but the manner of their victory will be a huge boost to Eddie Howe and his men as they continued the tremendous form they showed in the second part of last season.

The Magpies can be backed at 3.5 5/2 to record a Top 6 Finish and at 8.4 15/2 to finish in the top four.

Following Saturday's results Forest shortened to 2.0421/20 in the Relegation market with only Bournemouth (1.654/6) - who recorded an excellent 2-0 win over Aston Villa - more fancied in the market.

*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 7 August