The market leaders for the Prix Maurice de Gheest at 14:55 have come up against each other this summer, at Ascot or Newmarket if not both tracks.

The Deauville Group 1 is not as valuable as either the Platinum Jubilee Stakes or the July Cup but it gives those behind Naval Crown in those races the chance to get the better of him.

Artorius can turn form round with Naval Crown

The Godolphin colt was prominent from the off on the stands' side at Ascot, and held on by a neck and half a length from Creative Force and Artorius, who were in the middle of the track.

Highfield Prince was a further half a length back. Minzaal and Garrus were nearer last than first.

Having looked at the race again, with Artorius in mind, it is a race that Jamie Spencer arguably should have won.

He tried to come from last to first on the Aussie sprinter, but hit traffic problems, losing valuable momentum in the final two furlongs.

Naval Crown again got first run on Artorius in the July Cup, where Spencer - as is so often the case - was never nearer than at the death, two lengths behind the winner Alcohol Free and half a length behind Naval Crown.

Christophe Soumillon said the favourite Perfect Power was never travelling. That excuse helps explain why the Commonwealth Cup winner is 4.57/2, punters accepting the three-year-old had an off-day after his Royal Ascot Group 1 success. Maybe the July Cup came too soon for him?

The rest are going to have to improve to win their first race at this level. Harry Three's impressive victories have come in handcaps and Listed company.

Kieran Shoemark rides him for the first time with Ryan Moore in Dusseldorf for Aidan O'Brien and Adam Kirby required for Rohaan.

Minzaal has been placed in two Group 1s, finishing ahead of Highfield Princess and Rohaan in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot last autumn.

A winner of a Group 3 last time, you could see him coming third or fourth here, but a win is unlikely. His Sportsbook odds of 9.08/1 are about right.

With the home team particularly poor, I will go for Artorius but Spencer will need to have him in the right place from the start to win.

Iresine has Glycon to beat in the Prix de Reux

Iresine looks the best bet in the Prix de Reux at 13:33.

Marie Velon has ridden him in his last 11 races, winning on nine occasions. His best effort came in defeat in an Arc trial last September when third to Deep Bond and Broome, both Group 1 winners.

The dangers are Glycon, winner of the Grand Prix de Deauville over course and distance last August, and Skazino who has to give the pair 5lb having won a Group 2 last time out at Longchamp. It is two years since Skazino scored over 12 furlongs - a mile and seven is his best trip - so it's a toss-up between Iresine and Glycon for me.

Suesa value to break Berneuil's grip

There are two English runners in the Prix du Cercle at 15:30.

Ed Walker runs Tenaya Canyon while George Boughey saddles Lovely Mana.

Tenaya Canyon 8.07/1 has been beaten in photos for Listed sprints at Ayr and Newmarket, so deserves a close look. Lovely Mana 8.07/1, on the other hand, is an inconsistent handicapper. Five furlongs is her best trip, for sure, but she has a stiff task this weekend.

Several French runners have stronger claims than the English duo.

Air De Valse won this in 2020 and went on to win a Group 3 at Longchamp, with Coeur De Pierre back in third.

Suesa won the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last summer, causing her to go off favourite for the Nunthorpe and the Prix de l'Abbaye. She ran well in defeat in both sprints but has finished behind Berneuil in all three of her races this year - at Meydan, Longchamp and Chantilly.

On 2022 form, Berneuil would be the pick, notably on his latest run when he beat Suesa two lengths with Live two lengths further back. But Suesa is 7lb better off which makes her a fair each-way bet at 5.04/1.

Clitheroe up against it in her Listed sprint

The last of the English runners to line up is the Lingfield all-weather winner Clitheroe, in the Prix Moonlight Cloud at 16:15.

It is hard to make a case for the David Simcock-trained filly and Spencer's best hope is to run past as many beaten horses as he can and steal a place.

Naming the winner isn't easy but any short list should include Haziym, Le Cadeau, Sonata Ultima and Who Knows. The quartet finished in a heap, in that order, behind Harry Three in the Prix Kistena over course and distance last month.

Le Cadeau had previously finished a short neck in front of Haziym in the Prix Texanita at Chantilly - also over six - so there is nothing between them. It all depends on who gets the run of the race.

Loubeisien was runner-up to Rock Boy in the Group 3 Prix Djebel over seven on heavy on his last start here in the spring but Who Knows is the only Group winner in the line-up so looks each-way value at 6.05/1.