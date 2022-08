Monday 22 August - 14:30

Rodgers backed to win sack race

Brendan Rodgers is 4/7 to be the first Premier League manager to leave his job this season after the Foxes' poor start to the season continued.

They have taken just one point from their opening three matches and were beaten at home by Southampton on Saturday.

They have conceded eight goals and bettors think the Leicester board could run out of patience with Rodgers who has been in charge since 2019.

Frank Lampard 5/1 and Steven Gerrard 6/1 come next in the betting after Everton drew at home to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa were outclassed by Crystal Palace.

Saturday's win has done Ralph Hasenhuttl the power of good and the Saints manager is out to 9/1.

West Ham are the Premier League's bottom club, after losing their first three matches, but bettors think David Moyes 25/1 has credit in the bank there, as long as result pick up soon.

Thursday 18 August - 13:30

United boss second favourite to be first out

Erik ten Hag was backed into 4/1 in the Premier League sack race betting as Manchester United's poor start continued.

The Red Devils have lost their first two matches of the season - 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 away to Brentford and the new boss is already under pressure.

Such are United's problems that Betfair opened special markets on their crisis, with Ten Hag even odds to have left his job by Christmas.

He is 4/1 to be te first English top flight manager to leave their job this season.

Only Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl 2/1 is shorter in the market.

United play Liverpool on Monday and the Dutchman will be determined to get a reaction from his players as they take on their fierce rivals before facing Southampton and Leicester away, Arsenal at home, and Crystal Palace away. United are 5/1 to win none of those five games.