Cristiano Ronaldo will get his transfer wish and leave Manchester United this summer but Erik ten Hag will get time to reverse his side's fortunes and still be in charge by Christmas.

Ronaldo odds-on for summer exit

First up, the five-time Ballon d'Or winning elephant in the room - will Ronaldo stay or go this summer?

He's 4/5 to leave before the transfer window closes following reports yesterday that the club were prepared to listen to offers.

Ronaldo has wanted out of Old Trafford all summer. He is determined to play for a Champions League club. There has been a lack of suitors but yesterday Chelsea were cut from 14/1 to 3/1 to sign the 37-year-old.

Surely, with Ten Hag wanting to remould United into an energetic high pressing team, getting rid of the 37-year-old is in everyone's interests. Yes, he scored 24 goals last season but, as they said in Italy, during his time at Juventus: "Ronaldo solves the problem he creates."

Ten Hag to get time (unless things get really bad)

Fans must be patient. That was the message from the club when Ten Hag was appointed as manager at the start of this summer. So will the board give the Dutchman time, even after United lost their first two games of the Premier League season for the first time in 30 years?

The market makes Ten Hag 4/6 to still be in charge on Christmas Day (bear in mind that there will be no Premier League matches between 13 November and 26 December due to the World Cup in Qatar).

United play Liverpool on Monday - a match some have mischieviously dubbed a relegation six-pointer - and, even though Jurgen Klopp's men have drawn their opening two, Mo Salah and co. are 1.635/8 to win at Old Trafford.

Last season, Liverpool were 4-0 up at half-time in this fixture. Fancy a repeat at 33/1?

That would be three defeats on the trot for Ten Hag and the pressure would be on, regardless of the club's platitudes about patience.

You can get 9/1 on United losing each of their next three Premier League matches (after Liverpool they go to Southampton then host Leicester) and 5/1 on them failing to win any of their next five.

If Ten Hag's reign were to end early, who would be his successor?

Mauricio Pochettino, who United overlooked in favour of the Dutchman, is the 5/4 favourite to be next in the hotseat.

Maguire to lead United out of the mire?

Harry Maguire has come in for a lot of stick over the past year and eyebrows were raised when Ten Hag decided he could keep the captaincy.

He has started the season poorly and the manager is facing calls to give the armband to somebody else - Bruno Fernandes, perhaps, or David de Gea, if he can stop making errors and learn to pass the ball.

Ten Hag is 3/1 to appoint a new captain this month. The price indicates that it won't happen but, with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof waiting in the wings, Maguire is not even a certain starter for his club.