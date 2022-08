Brentford batter United



Brentford's victory over Manchester United was their first ever win over the 13 time Premier League champions - and I think it's fairly safe to say that Erik ten Hag's not going to make it title 14 after two defeats on the bounce.

Man United found themselves 4-0 down inside 34 minutes and by half time, Betfair traders had seen enough, slashing his odds from 33/1 into just 13/2 to be the first manager to leave their post this season.

Erik ten Hag, who has been brought in to turn around United's fortunes after a successful spell with Ajax, is already third in line to be sacked according to the betting.

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl is the current favourite at 3.02/1, followed by Frank Lampard at 4.03/1 after Everton lost their first two matches.

Man United drift across all markets

Man United were diabolical. The lack of cohesion, spirit and togetherness all contributed to their embarrassing defeat. Take nothing away from Brentford and their performance, who were excellent, but Man United's performance was nothing short of horrendous and has been rightly put in the spotlight.

As a result of their second league defeat, Manchester United are now 26.025/1 on the Exchange to taste relegation for the first time in their history to the Championship; shorter than the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

It couldn't happen, could it?

A Champions League spot is Erik ten Hag's side currently stands at 8.07/1, while a turnaround in fortunes for them to secure a Europa League spot and top six is 2.767/4. Newcastle are 3.55/2, to compare.

For all those who believe this is just a minor blip, you can back Manchester United to win the Premier League at 75.074/1 - but I strongly suggest you watch yesterday's highlights before you take that particular plunge.

To make matters worse, Man United face Liverpool on Monday 22nd August, and a third straight defeat could well see ten Hag's odds slashed once again.