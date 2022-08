PSV v Rangers

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Peasants host the People

PSV host Rangers at Philips Stadion on Wednesday in an engrossing UEFA Champions League play-off second leg. The winner of this match will progress to the competition proper, and with the tie locked at 2-2 following last weekend's emotionally charged first leg at Ibrox, there's all to play for.

Former Netherlands stars Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Giovanni van Bronkhorst stand at opposite ends of the divide, knowing they must find a way to steer their team through this potentially season-defining match. But which side will get its wish, The Peasants or The People?

Advantage Eindhoven

After watching their opponents' stunning run to the Europa League final last season, PSV Eindhoven were well-versed on what to expect at Ibrox last week. They had heard of the unique atmosphere and fighting spirit of the players and were already familiar with the talents of GvB.

Eindhoven went to Scotland desperate to avoid the heavy defeat suffered by Red Star Belgrade last season. They planned to be organised when not in possession of the football and take their chances in front of goal, ensuring the tie remained competitive ahead of the return leg when they enjoy home advantage.

The Peasants achieved both and now find themselves in a fantastic position with a genuine shot at playing Champions League football next month.

Bear with a sore head

Rangers were the better team in Glasgow eight days ago but didn't get the result their efforts deserved. The Glaswegians were in control at the time PSV scored the opener, Ibrahim Sangare's goal on 37 minutes coming against the run of play, before Antonio Colak equalised.

The Gers took the lead on 70 minutes thanks to a Tom Lawrence free-kick, but that lasted less than eight minutes, Armando Obispo's leveller ensuring this tie remains in the balance.

There was more hurt for Gers fans on Saturday as they dropped two points in Edinburgh against a Hibs side helped on by a disastrous showing from referee Willie Collum. Bundling Willie sent off both John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos in a chaotic nine minutes.

Rangers enjoyed a 2-1 lead at the time of the red cards, thanks to captain James Tavernier and Lawrence, but could not see the match out, losing a stoppage-time equaliser.

Home win favourite

PSV seem to hold all the aces here, but there's still work to be done. The locals are potentially 90 minutes away from playing Champions League football, and Betfair Exchange punters expect them to go through. PSV are 1.412/5 to qualify, and that will be popular.

Rangers deserved a win last week and were robbed of victory by a shocking showing from calamity Collum on Saturday, which should be investigated further. Add to that Eredivise officials gave PSV the week off to prepare while the SPFL lacked the same ambition, and it shows Scottish football in a bad light.

Gers to silence critics

The light blues have a great chance to silence their critics and bounce back in style. Rangers to qualify is 3.3512/5, and that's the bet for us. We will need our fair share of good fortune here, but this is a talented Gers side out to prove themselves.

Rangers have played six times this month, scoring 13 goals and conceding six. They have conceded two goals in half of those matches. PSV leaked eight goals in their six, conceding two in three of those matches while scoring 15. Play over 2.5 goals in this game at 1.75/7 or both teams to score at odds of 1.75/7.