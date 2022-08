The race is on again to be the kings of Europe, with 32 teams starting out on the road to Istanbul and the 2023 Champions League final.

Real Madrid pipped Liverpool to win the crown for a 14th time, but can Jurgen Klopp's side bounce back to go one better like they did in 2019?

The likes of Man City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, PSG and Inter Milan will all fancy their chances as a more congested group stage kicks-off this season's Champions League.

A winter World Cup means the group games have been condensed into nine weeks instead of 12, with the knockout stages pushed back to 14 February. The quarter-finals are in April and the semis in May.

The final is at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023 - but who will be there?

City lead the way for usual suspects

Man City 11/4 Premier League champions | Best finish: Runners-up (2021) Just seconds away from making the final in May before one of several Real Madrid miracle comebacks last season, Man City mean business this season. Pep Guardiola's side had basically done it until Rodrygo scored two goals in added time to send their semi-final into extra time where Benzema did the rest. It's still the anomaly of not winning this at City that drives Guardiola, and after failing to score in the 2021 final against Chelsea then wasting a host of chances to put Real away last season, the emphatic response has been to bring in Erling Haaland - and make no mistake, this is exactly why the Norwegian has been signed. As worthy favourites, with the squad they have they'll cruise through the groups and it's all about those big knockout games and whether the scars Guardiola has in this tournament recently can be overcome by Haaland. It'll take something special to stop them. Stat Attack: Pep Guardiola has made the semi-finals more than any other manager in history with nine last four matches. He made the semis every year during his seven seasons with Barcelona and Bayern. Back Man City @ 11/4

Or 3.7 on Exchange

Liverpool 5/1 Premier League runners-up | Best finish: Six-time winners A stinking start to the season has taken everyone by surprise, but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are still European specialists having added a sixth title in 2020 and making three of the last four finals. They followed up their previous final defeat to Real Madrid by winning the Champions League the next year, so perhaps that could be an omen for them to bounce back this season? And if you're in to omens then note this season's final is being staged at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul - venue of the Reds' miraculous 2005 Champions League victory over Milan. Sadio Mane has gone, but Darwin Nunez scored six goals for Benfica in this tournament last season and after winning all six of their group games last season, they'll still be a danger. Stat Attack: Liverpool won all six group games last season to top their group by 11 points - matching the most ever in Champions League history: Spartak Moscow (95/96), Barcelona (02/03), Real Madrid (14/15). Back Liverpool @ 5/1

Or 7.2 on Exchange

PSG 6/1 French champions | Best finish: Runners-up (2020) Can Lionel Messi this season manage the previously unmanageable and win PSG the Champions League this season? I wouldn't put my money on it as one of the richest clubs in the world continues to lurch from the bizarre to the ridiculous. Christophe Galtier is their new low-key manager, although Kylian Mbappe's new deal seems to include him having a big say in team affairs - and he's already had one high-profile strop with the power looking like it's gone to his head. With Mbappe also arguing with Neymar about taking a penalty, it's hard to see how this collection of individuals, even ones as talented as these, could stick together long enough to win the trophy their Qatar owners crave. Back PSG @ 6/1

Or 6.2 on Exchange

Real Madrid 12/1 Spanish champions | Best finish: 14-time winners A team of destiny or just insanely lucky? Real Madrid are the undisputed kings of Europe having stunned PSG, Chelsea and Man City with quick turnarounds, goals from nowhere and late, late comebacks. They outlasted a worn-out Liverpool in the final and that big-game knowhow, along with the goals of Karim Benzema and trickery of Vinicius Junior will still make them a team to be feared - especially with the maestro Carlo Ancelotti still at the helm. Casemiro has gone but Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni provide young legs to the ageing midfield pairing of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos - who you suspect will be kept fresh for the big games this season. They should probably be a touch shorter in the market for me. Stat Attack: Real Madrid scored 29 Champions League goals last season from an xG of just 21.78. Real Madrid have reached the Champions League knockouts every season for the last 25 years. Back Real Madrid @ 12/1

Or 13.0 on Exchange

Bayern Munich 7/1 German champions | Best finish: Six-time winners You have to respect Bayern Munich who will again be a huge threat after picking up a remarkable 10th straight Bundesliga title last season to continue their stranglehold on German football. They've lost Robert Lewandowski but gained Sadio Mane as Julian Nagelsmann looks to spread the goals around a bit more in a more fluid attacking style - while hoping that can avoid another upset like last season's quarter-final exit against Villarreal. Bayern won all six group games last season and with the likes of Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, along with wonderkid Jamal Musiala, they'll score a bagful again and will take some stopping. Stat Attack: Bayern Munich scored 31 goals last season to finish as the Champions League top scorers for the third year running. Back Bayern Munich @ 7/1

Or 7.2 on Exchange

Barcelona 12/1 Runners-up in Spain | Best finish: Five-time winners Barcelona's accountants put in a heroic shift over the summer to somehow manage a club riddled with debt to be able to sign Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde for around £140m or so - while adding Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers! Now Xavi has to work his magic on the field to challenge Real Madrid for the title and restore European pride after they were dumped out in the group stages last season by Bayern and Benfica - before a quarter-final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League completed the humiliation. Pedri and Gavi hope to follow in Xavi's midfield maestro footsteps and Lewandowski will score a boatload of goals, but watch out for Ansu Fati who could have his breakout season in this year's competition. Stat Attack: Robert Lewandowski is the third top scorer in the tournament's history with 86. Barcelona reached a Champions League record 13 straight quarter-finals from 2008-2020. Back Barcelona @ 12/1

Or 14.5 on Exchange

Chelsea 12/1 Third in Premier League | Best finish: Two-time winners It all just clicked for Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea's surprise 2021 Champions League victory, but they've not really progressed from there and if anything are a less attractive betting option than 12 months ago. At the back they don't look quite as solid as when Tuchel conquered Europe, and up front the German still doesn't know his favoured formation to get goals - having shipped Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan. They were 10 minutes from dumping champions Real Madrid out at the Bernabeu in the quarter-finals last year, and they'll be a match for anyone on their day, but this year doesn't look like their best chance at a third title. Back Chelsea @ 12/1

Or 23 on Exchange

Tottenham 16/1 Fourth in Premier League | Best finish: Runners-up 2019 Spurs have been the second-best backed side on Betfair with UK punters with hope and expectation at fever pitch in north London after Antonio Conte's side finished fourth then did some nice transfer business in the summer. It'd be hugely ironic if a team that's spent so long avoiding trophies ended their drought with the big one, but Conte has the credentials and he now has a squad capable of beating anyone over two legs - and it is only three years since they reached the final after all. Hope and hype has clouded some punters so they're a little short for a side still a good few rungs below Europe's elite, but Conte has a defensive system that works and now plenty of firepower to make them live outsiders again. Back Tottenham @ 16/1

Or 21 on Exchange

Inter Milan 25/1 Runners-up in Italy | Best finish: Three-time winners Knocked out by Liverpool in the last-16 last year, Simone Inzaghi's side have improved from the team that finished two points behind rivals and champions AC Milan in Serie A by bringing back Romelu Lukaku. He may be surplus to requirements at Chelsea, but Lukaku just fits right in at Inter alongside Lautaro Martinez, and their goals will make the Italians, who scored plenty last season, a real threat. Stat Attack: Inter were top scorers in Serie A last season with 84 goals - 15 more than champions AC Milan. Back Inter Milan @ 33/1

Or 44 on Exchange

Juventus 33/1 Fourth place in Italy | Best finish: Two-time winners After nine straight Serie A titles it's now back-to-back fourth-placed finishes for Juventus, and you suspect Massimiliano Allegri's top priority is winning back the Scudetto rather than the Champions League. Surprisingly they've only been European champions twice, the last time back in 1996 as they've lost five finals since then - the last coming in 2017. They've reach the knockouts every year since then but Villarreal, Porto and Lyon have sent them packing in the last-16 the last three years. Stat Attack: No team has lost more European Cup/Champions League finals than Juventus, who have finished runners-up seven times. Back Juventus @ 33/1

Or 46 on Exchange

AC Milan 40/1 Italian champions | Best finish: Seven-time winners The Serie A champions and second-most successful side in the competition aren't as fancied as Inter or Juve, but they could do some damage if they can learn from last season when they finished bottom of their group. Milan were adventurous but naïve and Liverpool, Atletico and Porto took advantage. Stefano Pioli's men should be better, but won't be serious contenders. Back AC Milan @ 40/1

Or 90 on Exchange

Atletico Madrid 40/1 Third place in Spain | Best finish: Three-time runners-up Diego Simeone's side still have plenty of bite about them, as they showed against Man Utd, but Liverpool beat them twice last season before Man City beat them at their own game in their own backyard during a heated tie that saw just one goal. Atletico's away performance at the Etihad, where they effectively played a 5-5 formation was remarkable, perhaps not for the right reasons, but these days that gameplan doesn't quite work against the best of the best. Stat Attack: No team has played in more finals without winning than Atletico Madrid, who have lost all three in extended matches. They lost to Real Madrid in extra time (2014) and on penalties (2016) and also to Bayern Munich (1974) in the only European Cup final replay in history. Back Atletico Madrid @ 40/1

Or 50 on Exchange

RB Leipzig 50/1 Fourth place in Germany | Best finish: Semi-final (2020) A disappointing group stage exit last season for the 2020 semi-finalists, who have brought Timo Werner back in the hope he'll find the form that saw him score 95 goals in 159 games during his first spell at the club. You know what you'll get from this Red Bull side - plenty of energy and endeavour, but a top-level side will see them off pretty comfortably. Back RB Leipzig @ 50/1

Or 110 on Exchange

Ajax 50/1 Dutch champions | Best finish: Four-time winners Behind Sebastien Haller's remarkable goal-scoring, Ajax won all six of their group games last season against Sporting Lisbon, Dortmund and Besiktas in an impressive and classy display, before a disappointing last-16 loss to Benfica. Like after their semi-final in 2019, though, some of their top players have left with Haller, Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui and Nicolas Tagliafico all gone. They'll struggle to replicate last season's exploits. Stat Attack: Ajax won three of their four European Cup titles in consecutive seasons from 1971-73. Back Ajax @ 50/1

Or 75 on Exchange

Borussia Dortmund 50/1 Runners-up in Germany | Best finish: Winners (1997) Erling Haaland will be a huge miss for Dortmund but that Yellow Wall of fans at home will still make the Black and Yellow a tough prospect on their own patch, but they've definitely lost that fear factor now their star man has gone. Jude Bellingham remains, and new signing Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg looks a serious talent who could well make a name for himself in this tournament this season - even if Dortmund don't go too far. Back Dortmund @ 50/1

Or 75 on Exchange

Sevilla 66/1 Fourth place in Spain | Best finish: Quarter-finals (1958, 2018) The kings of the Europa League haven't quite managed to translate that form to the premier European competition, including a disappointing group exit last season from a section they'd have fancied against Salzburg, Wolfsburg and Lille. Isco is their big-name free transfer from Real Madrid, but losing Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde is a blow for their stingy defence - they won't be quite the same without them. Stat Attack: Sevilla won the Europa League six times in 14 years, including three in a row from 2014-16. Back Sevilla @ 66/1

Or 320 on Exchange

Napoli 66/1 Third place in Italy | Best finish: Last 16 (2012, 2017, 2020) Back in the big time after two years out, Napoli were knocked out of the Europa League by Barcelona last season and now have to tackle the big guns without top strikers Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens and top defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Naples will be rocking for their home games but they may not see too many of them. Back Napoli @ 66/1

Or 150 on Exchange

Eintracht Frankfurt 80/1 Europa League winners | Best finish: Runners-up (1960) Oliver Glasner's Europa League winners could be anything this season after a huge amount of player turnover in the summer - including losing Filip Kostic who was the Player of the Season in that competition last season. They've brought Germany's 2014 World Cup hero Mario Gotze back home from PSV Eindhoven but they're shaping up to be likeable also-rans. Stat Attack: Eintracht lost the 1960 European Cup final 7-2 to Real Madrid at Hampden Park. Back Frankfurt @ 80/1

Or 400 on Exchange

Bayer Leverkusen 100/1 Third place in Germany | Best finish: Runners-up (2002) Keeping hold of Czech striker Patrik Schick and German teenager Florian Wirtz were two big wins for Bayer this summer, and those two could carve open even the best opposition. This team isn't a match for their golden side that reached the 2002 final, to be beaten by Real Madrid, though, so don't expect too much from them. Back Leverkusen @ 100/1

Or 150 on Exchange

RB Salzburg 150/1 Champions of Austria | Best finish: Last-16 (2022) The dominant side in Austria have now won nine domestic titles in a row, and reach the Champions League knockouts for the first time last season. They threatened Bayern in the last-16 too with the Germans only grabbing a late 1-1 draw in Austria before running out 7-1 winners back in Munich. As is their way though, they've sold their best players with Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson moving on - so although you'll have to keep on eye on them they're not as good as last year. Back RB Salzburg @ 150/1

Or 200 on Exchange

Porto 150/1 Champions of Portugal | Best finish: Two-time winners The Portuguese giants dropped down to the Europa League last season after finishing behind Liverpool and Atletico in their group, which is about their level despite having bags of experience with this their 37th appearance in the competition. Veteran Pepe is still somehow still playing, but they've lost two young midfield stars with Fabio Vieira and Vitinha making big-money moves to Arsenal and PSG respectively. Back Porto @ 100/1

Or 230 on Exchange

Marseille 150/1 Runners-up in France | Best finish: Winners (1993) An infamous side in the 1990s, losing one of the worst ever European Cup finals against Red Star Belgrade before beating Milan two years later - which was followed by relegation for financial irregularities and match-fixing. Head coach Igor Tudor has a vast array of new players including the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Eric Bailly to knit together, which will likely take time and rule them out of being a dark horse just yet. Back Marseille @ 150/1

Or 550 on Exchange

Benfica 100/1 Third place in Portugal (qualifying) | Best finish: Two-time winners They eventually allowed Darwin Nunez to leave but managed to get back into the Champions League through qualifying after finishing just third in Portugal. Without their star man though, who scored six goals in the competition last season to get them to the quarter-finals when they pushed Liverpool in the second leg, it'll be an uphill battle this season. Stat Attack: Benfica won back-to-back European Cups in 1961 & 1962 before losing the 1963 final. Back Benfica @ 100/1

Or 300 on Exchange

Sporting Lisbon 150/1 Runners-up in Portugal | Best finish: Quarter-finals (1983) A familiar story for another famous old side from Portugal, who made the last-16 last season but got battered by Man City. They've sold Matheus Nunes and Nuno Mendes for big money so will likely offer little resistance to the continent's big dogs. Back Sporting @ 150/1

Or 510 on Exchange

Celtic 250/1 Champions of Scotland | Best finish: Winners (1967) Ange Postecoglou will have the honour of taking charge of Celtic in the Champions League group stages, as Parkhead will be bouncing when the Bhoys return to serious football in the big one for the first time since 2017-18. Losing a qualifier to Midtjylland last season is form that means they shouldn't have a prayer really in this, but we've seen them do funny things before at home in this tournament... Back Celtic @ 250/1

Or 300 on Exchange

Rangers 250/1 Runners-up in Scotland (qualifying) | Best finish: Semi-final (1960) Beating PSV Eindhoven in qualifying was a superb result for Rangers, who can now relax and enjoy a return to the group stages for the first time since 2010-11. It's a nice reward also for their run to the Europa League final last season when they lost out to Eintracht Frankfurt - who incidentally also beat them in their 1960 European Cup semi-final. Back Rangers @ 250/1

Or 500 on Exchange

Club Brugge 250/1 Champions of Belgium | Best finish: Runners-up (1978) One of the Belgian sides that regularly gets into the Champions League, having made the group stages the last four years but failing to qualify each time. Expect more of the same. Stat Attack: Brugge are the only Belgian side to reach the European Cup final - losing to Liverpool at Wembley in 1978. Back Burgge @ 250/1

Or 1000 on Exchange

Dinamo Zagreb 250/1 Champions of Croatia | Best finish: Group stage Making the group stages is a result for Dinamo, who last did so three seasons ago and recorded their usual fourth-placed finish. They're just here for the ride. Back Dinamo @ 250/1

Or 1000 on Exchange

Shakhtar Donetsk 500/1 Ukraine champions | Best finish: Quarter-final (2011) Just to be playing in this is a blessing of sorts for Shakhtar Donetsk, who obviously have far more important things on their minds. This is their 17th group stage appearance, where they've gone out in 12 of the last 16. Back Shakhtar @ 500/1

Or 1000 on Exchange

FC Copenhagen 500/1 Danish champions | Best finish: Last-16 (2011) This will be Copenhagen's fifth appearance in the group stages, which is three more than any other Danish side has managed. They'll give it everything, especially at home, but it won't be enough, and they're rightly among the rank outsiders. Back Copenhagen @ 500/1

Or 1000 on Exchange

Viktoria Plzen 500/1 Czech Republic champions | Best finish: Group stage Plzen won the Czech league for a sixth time to get back into the Champions League just over a decade since their first appearance. They'll be battling just not to be the worst team in the competition. Back Plzen @ 500/1

Or 1000 on Exchange