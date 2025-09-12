Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

Get the best bets for Premier League Saturday Gameweek 4

Joe Dyer: "While Ange Postecoglou's reputation at Spurs was built on his ultra-attacking early days, those who watched the final few months of his stay in north London know he can play the gritty, obdurate stuff too. I expect Forest to take that approach in this game with Ange surely not risking a battering with gung-ho footy at one of the Premier League's toughest away grounds.

"Arsenal have significant absentees at both ends of the pitch. In attack they will be without Bukayo Saka while Martin Odegaard is finding his way back to fitness so may not be at their most fluent either. William Saliba is missing at the back.

"Yet, even without these key personnel, it is tempting to support Arsenal here, though perhaps they will have to grind their way past Forest. It may pay to go against the grain in the goals markets and pair the home win with under 2.5, the double paying at 13/5."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to Win & Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/5

Stephen Tudor: "With the Eagles weakened by so many key absences the Mackems are fancied here to extend on a fantastic start to Premier League life.

"That puts Enzo Le Fee in the frame to register more shots on target than his opposite number Daichi Kamada while Eliezer Mayenda is good value to take on more shots than Jean-Philippe Mateta. The latter tends to go on shot-streaks of twos and threes before settling down to a succession of single attempts. Last time out, he fired once. Daniel Munoz completes the multi, backed to commit more fouls than Granit Xhaka."

Leg #1 - Enzo Le Fee to have more shots on target than Daichi Kamada

Leg #2 - Eliezer Mayenda to have more shots than Jean-Philippe Mateta

Leg #3 - Daniel Munoz to commit more fouls than Granit Xhaka

Recommended Bet Back Le Fee/Mayenda/Munoz over Kamada/Mateta/Xhaka SBK 22/1

Alan Shearer: "All eyes will be on whether one or both new strikers will start for Newcastle. I suspect at least one will, and the crowd will be up for it. It'll be great for people to forget all the Isak talk now that situation is done. I'll go for a Newcastle win."

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle Win

Mark Stinchcombe: "Brighton were the best team in the league last season for Over 2.5 goals in their matches with a strike rate of 71%. Away from home that increased to 74%, with 14 of their 19 games seeing three or more goals. Indeed they were excellent at finding the back of the net on the road, only once drawing a blank.

"Only 32% of Bournemouth's home games saw Over 2.5 goals winners but, based on expected goals, that figure rises to 79% with 15 of their 19 matches breaching the 2.5 line. Both matches saw Brighton win 2-1 last season."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals EXC 1.76

The Opta Stat:

"The last four Premier League meetings between Fulham and Leeds have produced 18 goals (4.5 per game), with both sides finding the net in each match. Leeds won both games in 2020-21, while Fulham completed a double in 2022-23."

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals SBK 23/10

Dave Tindall: "Lucas Paqueta is enjoying himself again after playing a chunk of last season with the threat of a ban hanging over him. He's already scored twice and I'm going to back him here to have a shot on target from outside the box.

"The Brazilian has done just that twice in West Ham's three Premier League games so far, one of those pinged in from 30 yards to give his team the lead over Chelsea before it all went wrong. In other words, he's not afraid to pull the trigger and with Spurs playing deeper under Frank, that increases the likelihood of him looking to have a go from distance rather than slip in a through ball behind a high line.

"In Betfair's Match Ups we can take Paqueta to have more shots on target than six team-mates and nine Spurs players. The Brazilian is 9/5 to beat Pape Matar Sarr's target and 13/5 to beat former Hammer Mohammed Kudus. You can even put both together in a Match Ups Multi at 7/2."

Recommended Bet Back Lucas Paqueta to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box SBK 5/2

Max Liu: "After only losing two of their final 10 league games last season (W5 D3), Brentford have lost two of their first three in 2025-26 (W1). That shows the drop off in form since Frank left for Tottenham. The redeeming stat for the Bees, however, is that they have won three of their last four league games (L1).

"It is still difficult to envisage anything other than a Chelsea win, in part because they are looking defensively stronger. Maresca's men have since kept nine in their last 15, conceding only eight goals. Since the start of this clean sheet run, the Blues have the most clean sheets in the top-flight.

"They have only achieved one shutout so far - in the 0-0 against Crystal Palace - but, even if Brentford get on the scoresheet, the Blues have the firepower to cover the one goal handicap."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea -1 SBK 15/8

EFL football tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "PNE are determined to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle for the second successive season, and they've made a decent start. At Deepdale, they've seen off Leicester and Ipswich despite starting as the outsiders in both. They are 2/1 to make it three on the spin, and there could be value in keeping Paul Heckingbottom's men on side. They have become increasingly tough to beat here and lost just four times at this venue last season.

"Middlesbrough's start has been faultless, and they are expected to collect maximum points once again here. Rob Edwards' side have looked far more organised and solid this time around, and they have several new signings, including David Strelec, who will be looking to impress. Nevertheless, this is a tough ask, and a point would represent a respectable return, considering their poor recent record at this venue."

Recommended Bet Back Preston Draw No Bet SBK 11/10

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Inter had problems against Juventus last season. They were held to a 4-4 draw at home by the Bianconeri, and later that season went down 1-0 at San Siro, which proved to be a defeat that damaged their title defence.

"Juventus have been very strong at home for quite some time now, losing just once in the league in front of their home fans since the start of last season, a 4-0 reverse against Atalanta that cost Igor Tudor's predecessor Thiago Motta his job. Juve have won nine of their last ten league matches at Juventus Stadium.

"I still think Inter are settling down under Chivu, and I'll back Juventus/Draw Double Chance and Inter's Marcus Thuram to have a shot on target, which pays out at 6/4 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. French international Thuram has played three games for club and country, and has had at least one shot on target in all of them. Indeed, he scored 18 goals in all competitions for Inter last term, and already has two in Serie A this season."

Recommended Bet Back Juve/Draw and Thuram to have a shot on target @ SBK 6/4

