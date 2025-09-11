Championship Tips: Best bets for the weekend's second tier fixtures

Friday, 20:00

Ipswich will have been disappointed with a return of just three points from their opening four matches. Kieran McKenna's side have won the xG battle in all of those fixtures, and have let the lead slip in both matches at Portman Road so far. They surely can't be too far away from securing their first maximum haul of the season. The hosts should have a little more creativity with Marcelino Nunez joining from Norwich and a record fee paid for Sindre Walle Egeli.

Sheffield United are yet to register a point, with the Blades slumping to four consecutive defeats. Ruben Selles is feeling the pressure, and the fanbase may only be a couple of games away from turning on the former Reading boss. The Blades have been far too easy to play against, and despite having six attacking players on the pitch against Middlesbrough, they seemed unable to fashion many meaningful opportunities. The Yorkshire club have signed multiple defenders in the transfer window including Mark McGuiness and Japhet Tanganga, with the latter catching the eye on debut a fortnight ago.

Selles' side should be tougher to beat, yet they may not find the right balance to pick up their first victory on Friday night.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich to Win SBK 17/20

Preston vs Middlesbrough - PNE to remain unbeaten at Deepdale Saturday, 12:30 PNE are determined to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle for the second successive season, and they've made a decent start. At Deepdale, they've seen off Leicester and Ipswich despite starting as the outsiders in both. They are 2/13.00 to make it three on the spin, and there could be value in keeping Paul Heckingbottom's men on side. They have become increasingly tough to beat here and lost just four times at this venue last season. Middlesbrough's start has been faultless, and they are expected to collect maximum points once again here. Rob Edwards' side have looked far more organised and solid this time around, and they have several new signings, including David Strelec, who will be looking to impress. Nevertheless, this is a tough ask, and a point would represent a respectable return, considering their poor recent record at this venue. Recommended Bet Back Preston Draw No Bet SBK 11/10

Charlton vs Millwall - Lions to capitalise on the Addicks' profligacy Saturday, 12:30 Charlton will be a little disappointed with their return of just four points. Nathan Jones' men have maintained their solid core and are posting decent defensive numbers; however, they've looked wasteful in attack. Charlie Kelman is yet to get off the mark for his new club, whereas Tanto Olaofe has barely had enough time on the pitch to make a mark since joining from Stockport. On a positive note, Rob Apter and Amari Bell look like decent acquisitions. Against a team who do not give much away, it's essential that the hosts take their chances in this local derby. Millwall have lost both of their opening two home games, yet they remain unbeaten on the road. The Lions enjoy performing on their travels and they can unleash Will Smallbone this weekend, with the loanee able to compensate for the club's injury issues in the centre of the park. This could be yet another tight game which is decided by a single goal. Recommended Bet Back Millwall Draw No Bet SBK 6/5

Oxford vs Leicester - BTTS at the Kassam Saturday, 12:30 Oxford showed a much-improved attacking display a fortnight ago as they played out a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw with in-form Coventry. It's a step in the right direction for Gary Rowett's side, and they will surely improve as key players return from injury and get up to speed. Will Lankshear is off the mark for the Yellows, and they will be expected to find a way past the visitors on Saturday lunchtime. Leicester have finally strengthened their squad with several loan arrivals, including Julian Carranza and Jordan James. The Foxes have won three of their first four matches, yet they've given up plenty of opportunities and were forced to weather the storm against Charlton at the Valley. They have ample firepower and illustrated their clinical nature against Birmingham last time out. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 20/23

Watford vs Blackburn - Another goal-fest in Hertfordshire Saturday, 15:00 Watford have made a reasonable start under Paulo Pezzolano and have looked excellent going forward. They have exciting options in the final third, including Nestory Irankunda, who starred for Australia during the international break. Pezzolano has struggled to get all of his best attacking assets into the XI and has been forced to leave key players on the bench as he works out his best formation. Unfortunately, the Hornets have looked susceptible at the other end of the pitch and have conceded an xG of 3.5 across their last two fixtures. Blackburn have picked up just a single victory from their four games, yet they've looked fairly exciting going forward and probably should have a better return. They've chalked up an xG of 4.4 from their last two matches and took full advantage of Hull's troubles three weeks ago. Todd Cantwell has impressed, and Ryan Hedges looks lively down the left. They should get involved in a high-scoring affair. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 6/5

Swansea vs Hull - Home advantage for Sheehan's side Saturday, 15:00 Swansea have made a positive start to the season and Alan Sheehan's side are tough to break down. Across their last couple of matches, they've conceded an xGA of just 1.2, although those numbers will be slightly improved by having faced Sheffield Wednesday. They take on yet another side who are expected to struggle, and they should be able to restrict the visitors once again. New signing Marko Stamenic is likely to be fitter having spent a couple of weeks at the club, and the £6million capture of Adam Idah should give them more edge going forward. Although he never fully settled in Scotland, he is likely to score goals at this level. Hull's victory over Oxford may have been a false dawn with the Tigers slumping to subsequent back-to-back defeats. Sergej Jakirovic's side have looked dodgy at the back and could easily have conceded more than four at Ashton Gate last time out. They can be dangerous going forward and have shown their credentials in the final third, so it could be worth backing the hosts to find the net at least twice on Saturday afternoon. Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 Swansea goals SBK 10/11

West Brom vs Derby - Mason's men to sneak all three points Saturday, 15:00 West Brom remain unbeaten so far this season under rookie boss Ryan Mason. He has ensured that his side do not give much away, and their defensive numbers have caught the eye with an xGA of just 1.6 across their last two fixtures. There are concerns that the sale of Tom Fellows may stifle their creativity at the other end of the field, however, they have several players who are capable of producing moments of magic, including Mikey Johnston and Isaac Price. The latter has been one of the players of the season in the second tier so far. Aune Heggebo is a hard-working and combative striker who will cause problems for Derby's defence. The Rams haven't made an ideal start and are still seeking their first victory of the campaign. They have looked a little flimsy at the back, although they've shown enough at the other end to suggest that they will improve. John Eustace sides are rarely easy to play against and they should battle throughout the 90 minutes, yet this is a tough ask for the out-of-form visitors. Recommended Bet Back West Brom to win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 5/6

Wrexham vs QPR - Another entertaining contest in North Wales Saturday, 15:00 Wrexham finally got off the mark last weekend and relieved the pressure on Phil Parkinson. The Welsh side have bolstered their squad sufficiently this summer, yet they've been giving up too many chances and were lucky to have kept a clean sheet at The Den last time out. They have scored two goals in each of their last three, and Keiffer Moore is enjoying a purple patch, with the striker also having notched on international duty last weekend. QPR salvaged some pride with a well-earned 3-1 victory over Charlton a fortnight ago. Julian Stephan's side have plenty of attacking options, yet their defensive numbers do not make good reading. They are still searching for their first clean sheet of the season, and it is unlikely to come at the Racecourse Ground. The return of Koki Saito and the form of recent signing Richard Kone should give the away fans something to cheer, and they will be expected to get on the scoresheet. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 9/10

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City - Riis to silence Hillsborough Saturday, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday's issues show very few signs of abating and they were able to add just one player to their paper-thin squad during the transfer window. Nevertheless, Henrik Pederson's men have shown spirit and grit, and they are unlikely to go down without a fight here. Although they've looked defensively suspect and been unable to hold onto leads due to their lack of options on the bench, they have looked dangerous going forward and should create opportunities. Bristol City obliterated Hull a fortnight ago with an xG of 3.49, taking 29 shots during the 90 minutes. Emil Riis was instrumental, and his movement continues to bamboozle the opposition. His energy and willingness should be profitable against the tiring legs of the home defence, and having taken 11 shots with an xG of 1.67, he should be able to find the net in this one. Recommended Bet Back Emil Riis to Score Anytime SBK 21/10

Coventry vs Norwich - Another end-to-end affair at the CBS Saturday, 15:00 Coventry have made an eye-catching start to the campaign with Frank Lampard's side already into double figures for goals scored. The Sky Blues have been firing on all cylinders and have been frighteningly clinical following an opening day blank against Hull. Although some fans felt that the club could have done more to bolster the squad on deadline day, they have plenty of firepower in the squad and should be able to cause problems for Norwich. At the other end of the field, a lack of clean sheet in their previous three encounters is a slight cause for concern, however, if they are planning to outscore their opponents each weekend, this may not be such an issue. Like Millwall, Norwich have won both of their away games, yet they've failed to pick up a single point at Carrow Road. Liam Manning's side have an xG of 3.4 and an xGA of 3.2 from their last two matches, suggesting that both sets of fans are getting plenty of value for money. The new signings are bedding in and having managed to keep hold of Josh Sargent, who was heavily linked with Wolfsburg, the away fans will be expecting a flurry of goals once again. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 8/11

Stoke vs Birmingham - Back Brum to squeak past the plucky Potters Saturday, 15:00 Stoke's perfect start to the season was ended by West Brom last time out, and Mark Robins must ensure that his side can find a way to bounce back. Although they are back in the Potteries, they have the difficult task of hosting a Birmingham side who have several key players returning to full fitness. With Jay Stansfield having shook off his injury and Marvin Duksch having had a few weeks to build up his fitness, the Blues should be able to find a way past Stoke's back-line. Stoke have looked relatively lively going forward and they should be able to create chances, yet Brum's defensive numbers look good, aside from allowing Ricardo Pereira the freedom of the KP to notch for the Foxes a fortnight ago. This could be tight, and there may not be much in this one, but Brum should have the quality to edge it. Recommended Bet Back Birmingham to Win or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10