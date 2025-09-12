Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 4
Get the Opta stats and a tip for all 10 matchday 4 fixtures starting with a new era for Nottingham Forest at Arsenal and concluding with Manchester City v Manchester United on Sunday evening...
Tips for every Premier League matchday 4 fixture
Arsenal backed to give Forest's Ange losing start
Will City or United come out on top in Manchester derby?
Arsenal v Nottm Forest: Gunners to give Ange losing start
Arsenal v Nottm Forest
Saturday 13 September, 12:30
Live on TNT
The Opta Stat:
In all competitions, Arsenal have won their last six home games against Nottingham Forest by an aggregate score of 19-2. The Gunners are unbeaten in 14 games on home soil against Forest (W10 D4).
Everton v Aston Villa: Toffees to continue winning run
Everton v Nottm Forest
Saturday 13 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
Everton have won five of their last six Premier League games (L1), as many as their previous 21 beforehand (W5 D10 L6). At home, the Toffees are looking to win 3+ successive league games for the first time since May 2024 (5).
Betfair Bet: Back Everton @ 6/42.50
Crystal Palace v Sunderland: Back entertainment after the break
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Saturday 13 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
Sunderland are yet to score a first half goal in the Premier League this season, having just 11 shots in the opening 45 minutes - in the second half, the Black Cats have scored five goals from 20 shots, with only Liverpool scoring more second half goals in the division this term (6).
Betfair Bet: Back second half to have most goals @ 6/52.20
Bournemouth v Brighton: Soaring Seagulls worth your support
Bournemouth v Brighton
Saturday 13 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
Since the date (Valentine's Day) of Brighton's first Premier League game after their 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, only Liverpool (36), Man City (33) and Chelsea (33) have more points in the division than the Seagulls (31), and only Liverpool (36) have netted more goals in that time than Brighton (34).
Newcastle v Wolves: Back Magpies to get first win
Newcastle v Wolves
Saturday 13 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
Wolves have lost all three of their Premier League games this season. Meanwhile, despite winning none of their first three Premier League matches so far this season (D2 L1), Newcastle have faced the fewest shots of any side (18). It's the fewest faced by a side in their first three games since 2021-22 (Man City, 15).
Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle and BTTS 'No' @ 1/12.00
Fulham v Leeds: Back goals at the Cottage
Fulham v Leeds
Saturday 13 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
The last four Premier League meetings between Fulham and Leeds have produced 18 goals (4.5 per game), with both sides finding the net in each match. Leeds won both games in 2020-21, while Fulham completed a double in 2022-23.
Betfair Bet: Back Over 3.5 goals @ 23/103.30
West Ham v Tottenham: Back Bowen in draw
West Ham v Tottenham
Saturday 13 September, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
Each of the last three Premier League meetings between West Ham and Spurs at the London Stadium have ended as 1-1 draws - Spurs are winless in five league visits (D3 L2) since a 3-2 win in November 2019.
Jarrod Bowen has had a hand in nine Premier League goals in his last nine appearances (6 goals, 3 assists). Since his first appearance under Graham Potter in early February, only Mohamed Salah (15) has scored and assisted more goals than Bowen (9 goals, 4 assists) in the Premier League.
Brentford v Chelsea: Back Blues to march on
Brentford v Chelsea
Saturday 13 September, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
Chelsea kept just four clean sheets in their first 26 Premier League games under Enzo Maresca but have since kept nine in their last 15, conceding only eight goals. Since the start of this clean sheet run (25 February), the Blues have the most clean sheets in the top-flight.
Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea and BTTS 'No' @ 8/52.60
Burnley v Liverpool: Back BTTS in champions win
Burnley v Liverpool
Sunday 14 September, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
Liverpool have won eight of their nine away Premier League matches at Turf Moor against Burnley (L1), winning the last six in a row.
Burnley have scored with none of their 15 attempts in the first halves of Premier League matches this season, but in the second half of games they've netted with four out of 12 shots, the best conversion rate after the break of any side (33%).
Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool and BTTS @ 9/52.80
Man City v Man Utd: Back Reds shots at Etihad
Man City v Man Utd
Sunday 14 September, 16:30
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
Manchester United have had 58 shots in the Premier League this season, 14 more than any other side. It's their most shots in the first three games of a season since 2017-18 (60).
Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd to have 12 or more shots @ 10/111.91
