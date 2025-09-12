Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 70/1 multi across EPL, EFL & Europe

In-form Everton fancied to get the better of Aston Villa

Good results also expected for north east duo

Back this week's Betfair tipsters ACCA at 70/1 71.00 or 42/1 43.00

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Kevin Hatchard

Although Eintracht Frankfurt's recent record at the BayArena is awful, they are in great shape currently, having won all three of their competitive games. The Eagles have racked up 12 goals in the process, and face a Bayer Leverkusen team in chaos after Erik ten Hag was replaced by Kasper Hjulmand as coach after only three competitive matches. Frankfurt can at least avoid defeat on Friday night.

Read Kev's European tipsheet here.

Alan Dudman

Blackpool's season and start has been dire this term. Bar a surprising 3-2 home victory against Huddersfield, there have been very few bright spots and have lost all three on the road this term including a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Exeter.

The game at Northampton is almost a "pick 'em" market at 6/4 and 13/8 the pair but Northampton have shown a fair bit of defensive resilience at home thus far with just one goal conceded and their defensive pluck was showcased superbly winning 0-1 at Leyton Orient, a game in which they soaked up plenty of pressure.

At 13/82.63 the price on a home win looks more than fair and Cobblers already have clean sheets at home against Bradford and Exeter.

Read Alan's League 1 & 2 tipsheet here.

Ste Tudor

Both Crystal Palace and Sunderland have started their seasons brightly but the hosts here are missing Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr and that weakens them significantly. Concerning the latter, the Eagles picked up a meagre four points from 24 when Sarr was absent last term, gaining 49/90 when he started.

Read Ste's 'Angles and Match Ups Multis' tips here.

Max Liu

Everton have won two matches in a row and, against a Villa side that are yet to score, the chance to back the Toffees at odds-against is one to take. The added spice of Jack Grealish facing his old club only makes me keener to back the hosts. The former-Villa man has four assists in two matches and could be instrumental in Everton's second league victory at their new home.

Read Max's preview of Brentford v Chelsea here.

Mike Norman

A price of 2/51.40 is not one that I'd back as a single, but as part of an acca I think it's worth including as I really can't see Newcastle slipping up at home to Wolves. The Magpies were excellent in their opening draw at Aston Villa and at home to Liverpool in a very unlucky defeat, and I can see them having way too much - especially with their new signings and the Alexander Isak saga behind them - for a Wolves side that have lost three out of three so far.

Read Mike's Ultimate Guide to the Champions League here.

Jack Critchley

Watford manager Paulo Pezzolano has an abundance of attacking talent at his disposal, yet he's been struggling to shoehorn them into an XI. Nestory Irankunda is full of confidence, and they have played on the front foot at home so far. Blackburn have picked up just a single victory, yet their attacking numbers have looked good. They should be able to find a way past Watford's shaky back line on Saturday.

Read Jack's Championship tipsheet here.

Weekend ACCA options

You can back all six tips, starting with Friday night's Bundesliga game, in one acca now at combined odds of 70/171.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Alternatively, if you want your acca to start on Saturday then click on the odds in the five-leg option that excludes the Friday night game and pays out at 42/143.00 if successful.

Recommended Bet Back the 6-leg Betfair tipsters ACCA here (starts 19:30 Friday) SBK 70/1

Recommended Bet Back the 5-leg Betfair tipsters ACCA here (starts 12:30 Saturday) SBK 42/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.