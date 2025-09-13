Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Back Posh to discover their goalscoring mojo

Blackpook look vulnerable on the road

League One

It's been a while since Blackpool earned themselves a point against Bolton, the 30th August if you're asking, and quite how they came away with a draw was the mystery in the 1-1.

You will never see a more one-sided match in terms of possession and accurate passes. Blackpool had 27% and just 159 accurate passes. Bolton's 72% and 565 passes deserved more.

Tangerine dreams are more nightmares and their xG overall is one of the worst at 0.95 and look readily opposable here as a team who have lost all three away.

Recommended Bet Back Northampton to win SBK 13/8

Stevenage forward Jamie Reid earned an EFL nomination for player of the month in August and his stock continues to rise for a veteran forward as he netted for Northern Ireland during g the heady round of international fixtures proving sharpest out of the traps with a missed penalty.

He has five goals from six starts so far and looks a completely rejuvenated player and fits into Alex Revell's style of play so well with his ability to link up the play.

His brave at Port Vale saw both goals in 88 and 90 minutes and was a second brace of the campaign following his two at Blackpool in a 2-3 victory.

Reid takes penalties too and with Stevenage playing with plenty of confidence, and being away from home, he is a bit bigger than he would be at home in terms of price at 9/43.25. Considering his pair of braces were both on the road, that's a decent price.

Recommended Bet Back Jamie Reid Anytime Scorer SBK 9/4





Better. That's how you would describe Peterborough's performance at Huddersfield.

There was no shame in losing 3-2 to potential champions on the road and the positives with the injection of new players has improved the side.

Whether Darren Ferguson's latest system will be the correct one we have to leave open to be debate, but I think Posh might be able to score here with their new attackers in situ.

Backing BTTS with the potential of a bit more Posh firepower looks the way to go. Harry Leonard has the tools to do well as a big money signing and they've got a bit more attacking verve with Jimmy-Jay Morgan - who scored on 47 in Yorkshire. Backing Posh would be a bit too brave as they've one point from seven games, but I can certainly see them scoring.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 20/23

Recommended Bet Back Alan's League One Treble here SBK 15/1

League Two

Gillingham remain unbeaten across their opening seven league games this season (W4 D3), last enjoying a longer unbeaten run to start an EFL campaign in 2012-13 in the fourth tier, and it's that draw column that we ought to be tapping into.

The Gills came away from the Kent derby at the weekend with a lucky 2-2, as it was never a late penalty, but Gareth Ainsworth's team fought hard considering they were 2-0 down early on.

They have a habit of not only scoring late, but drawing. They already have a pair of 1-1s this term and there isn't an awful lot to split the two in terms of xG numbers as the hosts are 1.23 and 1.20 on the xG and xA metric all told, with County an almost identical record at 1.24 and 1.20.

Notts County have won three of their last four games (D1), as many victories as across their prior 13 League Two outings combined, but the Gills are never dead in a game.

Recommended Bet Back Draw in 90 mins Gillingham v Notts County SBK 9/5





In League Two in 2025-26, no team has attempted more shots (108) or recorded more shots on target (36) than Grimsby, and with this exciting brand of football under David Artell, they are holding a top four spot with 14 points.

Along with Crewe, Grimsby look one of the better footballing teams in the division and produced one of the results of the season already on Saturday with a 2-3 success at the MK Dons.

Grimsby's full-backs come inside a lot, and that's an area they've had a lot of joy from so far.

They've also built one of the best xG figures at home already with a 1.90 registered after their seven matches and backers of the Over 2.5 Goals have collected in four of those in the league with the Mariners. Cambridge have won three of their last six away league games (L3), as many victories as across their prior 28 matches on the road combined, but Grimsby have a swagger at the moment.

Recommended Bet Back Grimsby to win SBK 6/5

I keep getting Barnet wrong in spectacular fashion. I thought they looked a terrific bet last weekend against Shrewsbury, and despite all their possession conceded three.

Shrewsbury won't score three in a game too often, and Barnet's lead lasted a mere 60 seconds before they produced a woeful display. It was a much-changed Barnet team, and manager Dean Brennan was dismissed for a bit too much fire.

Crewe have won six of their seven home Football League games against Barnet (D1), with this their first since August 2017 (1-0) and while they've had a couple of iffy results of late, they've been unlucky in some, and overall lead the division for times hitting the woodwork (6).

They have won twice at the Mornflake thus far and this could be a good time to catch the Bees.

Recommended Bet Back Crewe to win SBK 29/20