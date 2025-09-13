English Premier League

Brentford v Chelsea Tips: Back Blues to cover handicap at 15/8

  • Max Liu
  • 2:00 min read
Brentford v Chelsea Premier League betting tips preview
Get the best bets for Brentford v Chelsea on Saturday night

Chelsea are aiming to make it three London derby victories in a row when they travel to Brentford on Saturday evening so get the best bets including a Blues bet builder at 4/15.00...

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Brentford v Chelsea
Saturday, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports

Unbeaten Blues second after consecutive wins

Chelsea won a west London derby at home to Fulham last time out and on Saturday night they will try to repeat the trick when the Blues travel to Brentford.

It is two wins on the trot for Enzo Maresca's men who previously beat West Ham 5-1 at the London Stadium. They are finding an attacking rhythm and, along with leaders Liverpool and Crystal Palace, are one of only three clubs yet to lose this season. 

Chelsea came into this season with high hopes, after lifting the Club World Cup in the summer, and performances so far indicate they could be Liverpool's principle title rivals, although the Blues are only fourth favourites in the Premier League outright winner market at 8/19.00.

G-Tech key to Bees' chances of avoiding relegation

Due to the departures of key players and manager Thomas Frank, Brentford were some people's tip for relegation in 2025/26. They are currently 5/23.50 after taking three points from their three games so far (L2W1).

Their two defeats so far came on the road, in the 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest and when the Bees let a lead slip to lose 2-1 to Sunderland last time out. Keith Andrews was unhappy about losing to two clubs that could potentially be in the relegation battle with Brentford.

Between thoses losses, however, was the 1-0 win at home to Aston Villa. That result makes Brentford tricky to assess but it indicates that their home form will be key to their chances of staying up. Beating misfiring Villa was an impressive result but, on Saturday night, they face a Chelsea side that was rampant at the London Stadium and have attacking riches to call on, including a potential debut for deadline day signing Alejandro Garnacho.

Back Blues to win comfortably

Chelsea are 3/41.75 to win, with the Brentford 15/44.75 and the Draw 29/103.90.  The hosts are are winless in four against the Blues (D3 L1).

More pertinent is that, after only losing two of their final 10 league games last season (W5 D3), Brentford have lost two of their first three in 2025-26 (W1). That shows the drop off in form since Frank left for Tottenham. The redeeming stat for the Bees, however, is that they have won three of their last four league games (L1). 

It is still difficult to envisage anything other than a Chelsea win, in part because they are looking defensively stronger. Maresca's men have since kept nine in their last 15, conceding only eight goals. Since the start of this clean sheet run, the Blues have the most clean sheets in the top-flight.

They have only achieved one shutout so far - in the 0-0 against Crystal Palace - but, even if Brentford get on the scoresheet, the Blues have the firepower to cover the one goal handicap.

Recommended Bet

Back Chelsea -1

SBK15/8

Back Fernandez and Pedro in Chelsea bet builder

Enzo Fernández has been involved in 14 goals in his last 18 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea (5 goals, 9 assists). Since the start of last season, the only Premier League player with more assists in all competitions than Fernández (18) is Mohamed Salah (24).

Joao Pedro, meanwhile, has found the net in his last two Premier League appearances for the Blues and is 6/42.50 to make it three consecutive matches with a goal. 

Recommended Bet

Back Pedro score anytime and Fernandez score or assist

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

