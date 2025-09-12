Premier League Betting Tips: The best betting angles and Match Ups Multis for the weekend

Ste Tudor has a tip for all 10 Premier League games in MD4

Cautions galore in South Coast Derby

Chelsea high corner-count backed

Match Ups Multi tips for Emirates, Selhurst Park and St James

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Match Ups Multis is here



Betfair's launch of its Match Ups tool last season proved to be a huge success, affording bettors the chance to pit player against player. Now, with Match Ups Multis on the scene the feature has grown wings, allowing you to compile several individual battles from one game all in a single bet.

Want to know how it works? Check out our guide here.

There are three examples of Match Ups Multis below, as well as corners, cards and goalscoring markets all explored ahead of this weekend's top-flight action.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - 14/1 Match Ups Multi

Saturday 12:30

Live on TNT Sports 1

Let's start off with a Match Ups Multi bet, focusing particularly on two fabulous midfields.



To this early juncture, Morgan Gibbs-White has taken on six shots, trumping Martin Odegaard's four. Yet the context of this fixture is everything here, no doubt seeing Arsenal enjoy the bulk of the possession and create significantly greater chances. After all, their last six encounters with Forest at home have all been won, moreover to an aggregate scoreline of 19-2.

Similar thinking has Declan Rice fancied to draw more fouls than his international team-mate Elliot Anderson. This is despite the Forest man winning four free-kicks to date to Rice's none.

Lastly, Viktor Gyokeres is a safe-ish bet to have more shots on target than his striking counterpart Chris Wood.

Leg #1 - Martin Odegaard to have more shots than Morgan Gibbs-White

Leg #2 - Declan Rice to draw more fouls than Elliot Anderson

Leg #3 - Viktor Gyokeres to have more shots on target than Chris Wood

Recommended Bet Back Odegaard/Rice/Gyokeres over Gibbs-White/Anderson/Wood SBK 14/1

Bournemouth v Brighton - Ill-discipline

Saturday 15:00

Only Crystal Palace have picked up more cautions than these South Coast rivals, booked eight times apiece. For the Seagulls, such ill-discipline is a departure from the norm, a consequence of committing a league-high 15.7 fouls per 90. For the Cherries, it's a continuation of naughtiness, Andoni Iraola's side accruing 97 yellow cards in 2024/25. Only Chelsea topped that.

This being a derby it's reasonable to expect some discord. Their last meeting at the Vitality led to four bookings and a dismissal.

Recommended Bet Back over 4.5 cards SBK 19/20

Crystal Palace v Sunderland - 22/1 Match Ups Multi

Saturday 15:00

With the Eagles weakened by so many key absences the Mackems are fancied here to extend on a fantastic start to Premier League life.

That puts Enzo Le Fee in the frame to register more shots on target than his opposite number Daichi Kamada while Eliezer Mayenda is good value to take on more shots than Jean-Philippe Mateta. The latter tends to go on shot-streaks of twos and threes before settling down to a succession of single attempts. Last time out, he fired once.

Daniel Munoz completes the multi, backed to commit more fouls than Granit Xhaka.

Leg #1 - Enzo Le Fee to have more shots on target than Daichi Kamada

Leg #2 - Eliezer Mayenda to have more shots than Jean-Philippe Mateta

Leg #3 - Daniel Munoz to commit more fouls than Granit Xhaka

Recommended Bet Back Le Fee/Mayenda/Munoz over Kamada/Mateta/Xhaka SBK 22/1

Everton v Aston Villa - Watkins to score

Saturday 15:00

Villa are the only side in the top-flight yet to score but that's not for the lack of trying from Ollie Watkins. To this point the striker has had two efforts saved, two narrowly miss the target, two blocked, and two fly wayward.

It's only a matter of time before he is off the mark.

And why not at Goodison? After all, Watkins bagged in both encounters with the Toffees last season and furthermore boasts eight goal involvements in 10 against them.

If a Match Ups Multi is your preference back the 29-year-old to score more goals than Beto, Youri Tielemans to take on more shots than Jack Grealish but Grealish to draw more fouls than team-mate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Recommended Bet Back Watkins to score or assist SBK 13/10

Fulham v Leeds - Away comeback

Saturday 15:00

Leeds picked up 18 points from losing positions last season, their ability to overcome deficits playing a big part in their promotion. Fulham, by stark contrast, relinquished 28 points from a winning position. Only Spurs gave up more advantages.

For such a turnaround to occur at the Cottage this weekend we of course require goals, so it's reassuring that this fixture has a habit of producing them, with 18 raining in from their last four encounters alone.

It's also worth noting that Fulham last kept a clean sheet way back in mid-March.

Recommended Bet Back Fulham/Leeds SBK 40/1

Newcastle v Wolves - 15/2 Match Ups Multi

Saturday 15:00

With Isak gone and Gordon suspended it's time for Harvey Barnes to step up. Against a flawed and struggling Wolves rearguard he is fancied to do so.

Registering 3+ shots in five of his last seven starts for the Magpies, the winger is backed here to out-shoot Jhon Arias who posted an impressive five vs West Ham. That though was at Molineux. It's so far been a different story for the Colombian outside of the Midlands.

Elsewhere, Bruno Guimaraes is an obvious shout to commit more fouls than pretty much anyone on the pitch. Here he is pitted against Joao Gomes. Gomes though is backed to draw more fouls than Sandro Tonali, the Brazilian winning a free-kick every 24 minutes so far this term.



Leg #1 - Harvey Barnes to have more shots than Jhon Arias

Leg #2 - Bruno Guimaraes to commit more fouls than Joao Gomes

Leg #3 - Joao Gomes to draw more fouls than Sandro Tonali

Recommended Bet Back Barnes/Guimaraes/Gomes over Arias/Gomes/Tonali SBK 15/2

West Ham v Tottenham - Hot shots

Saturday 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Any concerns for the neutral that Thomas Frank will make Spurs less fun to watch appear to be off base. In their three outings to date Tottenham have taken on the third highest number of shots, with almost half of them coming in their season-opener vs Burnley.

Interestingly, this volume hasn't directly translated to big chances, Kudus and company carving out a moderate five. That's the same as the Hammers.

For all that West Ham's first few miles into this season have been bumpy they have racked up the third highest number of shots on target, 5.3 per 90.

Recommended Bet Back 10 or more match shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Brentford v Chelsea - High corner-count for Blues

Saturday 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Bees boast a terrific record against the Blues, losing only one of their last seven encounters, but their early performances in 2025/26 have been a curate's egg. This makes them unpredictable, a team to swerve for now.

Chelsea meanwhile can fire on every cylinder or frustrate depending on which way the wind is blowing.

No matter because it's the visitor's propensity to accrue corners that interests here, Enzo Maresca's side winning 22 so far, or 7.3 per 90.

A Match Ups Multi also appeals, with Joao Pedro backed to commit more shots on target than Igor Thiago, Enzo Fernandez to register more shots than Mikkel Damsgaard and the tragi-haired Marc Cucurella to commit more fouls than Michael Kayode.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea over 6.5 corners SBK 6/5

Burnley v Liverpool - Away goals

Sunday 14:00

Sky Sports Main Event

All the evidence points to a high-scoring win for the visitors this Sunday.

The newly promoted Clarets have conceded three goals in two of their opening three games while Liverpool have scored 3+ vs Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Last season, the Reds converted 3+ league goals on nine occasions, five of them away from Anfield. In the H2H meanwhile, Liverpool have triumphed on their last six visits to Turf Moor, the most recent four of them to nil.

Add in a debut for Alexander Isak and another difficult afternoon awaits Scott Parker's men.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool over 2.5 goals SBK 5/4

Man City v Man United - Late drama

Sunday 16:30

Live on Sky Sports



Second half most goals appeals for Sunday's big derby and not just because 14 of the last 20 goals in this fixture have been scored in that period.

In their most recent outing, United edged past Burnley deep into added-on time and this extends on a season-long habit in 2024/25 for scoring late on. A remarkable 36.3% of their league goals were converted beyond the 80th minute.

Factor in too that City conceded at the death last time out - vs Brighton - and that this exact fixture last term saw United steal the points with two dramatic last-gasp strikes and it all points to late drama at the Etihad (drama is not something Mark O'Haire predicts in his Manchester derby column - read it all here).

Recommended Bet Back second half most goals SBK 11/10

Now read Mike Norman's Ultimate Guide to the 2025/26 Champions League here